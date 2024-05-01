Franklin Street Properties Corp (FSP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.23K Followers

Franklin Street Properties Corp (NYSE:FSP) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 1, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Carter - Executive VP, General Counsel & Secretary
John Demeritt - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer
George Carter - Chairman & CEO
John Donahue - Executive Vice President
Jeffrey Carter - President & Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steve Dumanski - Janney

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Franklin Street Properties Corp. First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. After the speakers remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you.

I'd now like to welcome Scott Carter, General Counsel to begin the conference. Scott, over to you.

Scott Carter

Good morning. Welcome to the Franklin Street Properties First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me this morning are George Carter, our Chief Executive Officer; John Demeritt, our Chief Financial Officer; Jeff Carter, our President and Chief Investment Officer; and John Donahue, President of FSP Property Management. Also joining me this morning are Toby Daley; and Will Friend, both Executive Vice President of FSP Property Management.

Please note that various remarks that we may make about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. As amended by our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, all of which are on file with the SEC.

In addition, these forward-looking statements represent the company's expectations only

