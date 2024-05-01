Wall Street Lunch: 'No Stag, No Flation'

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

Chairman Powell still looking for a cut as next move. (0:18) Stocks lose their Fed bounce, but yields slide. (0:38) CVS hits 52-week low. (3:39)

The Fed came with a surprise dovish playbook.

The FOMC kept rates on hold as most everyone expected, but a surprise on the Fed’s balance sheet reduction and Chairman Jay Powell’s confidence that another hike this year is a no-go surprised traders after the hawkish data seen in April. That gave the risk-on crowd something to hold onto.

A pop in equities was short-lived, though. As has been the case lately, profit-takers jumped in as soon as Powell stopped speaking. The S&P and Nasdaq ended in the red, despite earlier gains close to 1%.

Treasury yields fell, but were off their lows. The 10-year (US10Y) was back down below 4.65% and the 2-year (US2Y) slipped below 5%.

Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone FX, told Wall Street Lunch after the press conference that it was more of the same from Powell & Co., "with a rate cut still the Committee's likely next move, as focus remains on the duration for which the current level of restriction needs to be maintained, rather than another rate hike being necessary."

In its statement the Fed said it would start tapering quantitative tightening in June.

UBS says not just "the timing of the QT tapering, but also the amount is a dovish surprise: The market had broadly expected a reduction $30 bn from $60bn, but the actual reduction is to $25 bn."

In his press conference Powell said that wasn’t a form of easing, but a plan the FOMC has. But the bond market begged to differ.

As far as rates, he said that a cut was an “unlikely” next mov e and also responded to the inevitable question on stagflation after a weak GDP report and hot Employment Cost Index report in Q1, saying “I don’t see the ‘stag’ or the ‘flation.’”

"Overall, the Committee remain in a patient, data-dependent mode, continuing to seek confidence that inflation is returning towards the 2% target. All this combined points to a backdrop that remains supportive for risk assets." Pepperstone’s Brown’s said.

In earlier economic data

With the Friday’s payrolls number in view the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, showed job openings falling to 8.488 million in March, lower than the 8.68 million expected. The quits rate ticked down to 2.1% after holding at 2.2% for three months. A year ago, the quits rate stood at 2.5%.

Pantheon Macro economist Oliver Allen says “the drop in the quits rate provides reassurance that the Q1 pick-up in growth in the Employment Cost Index—the Fed’s preferred measure of wage growth—will prove to be just a blip.”

Fed chief Powell said in his Q&A a couple of tenths increase in the unemployment rate wouldn’t count as unexpected weakening in the labor market that would justify cuts.

The April ISM Manufacturing PMI edged down to 49.2, vs. 50 consensus, and from 50.3 in March. That signaled the manufacturing sector contracted after one month of expansion following 16 straight months of contraction.

Raymond James Chief Economist Eugenio Aleman says the “report showed weakness in several indices, with new orders declining and customers’ inventories increasing, suggesting slower demand. On the other hand, while it displayed slower growth than last month, production remained in expansion, which is consistent with our view of a slowing but growing economy.”

Among earnings and active stocks

CVS Health (CVS) hit a 52-week low after it reported lower-than-expected Q1 2024 financials and slashed its full-year outlook below consensus, citing medical cost trends.

Leerink Partners said that the company's Q1 results have laid bare too many unknowns for it to remain constructive on the stock, as CVS cited cost pressure in its health insurance business while other units not exposed to Medicare Advantage relatively outperformed.

Federal prosecutors are examining financial transactions at Block (SQ), the owner of Cash App and Square. Internal documents indicate Block allegedly processed crypto transactions for terrorist groups and Square processed transactions involving nations subject to economic sanctions, according to an NBC News report.

And Viking Holdings (VIK) opened for trading at $26.15 after the company's IPO was priced at $24 per share. The stock closed up 9% – a modest gain given recent new issue performance.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner

April Showers Bring May Flowers or Sell in May and Go Away?

From a bull’s perspective, April was a temporary pullback in a broader uptrend that allows investors to re-enter the market at a discounted price.

Michael Craig, Managing Director and Head of Asset Allocation at TD Asset Management, takes says: "A little bit of profit-taking, 5% pullback. I don't think there's anything too serious here other than just the market kind of recharging … and getting set up probably for the next leg higher/”.

Bears, on the other hand, make their case that the best of 2024 has already taken place, with the S&P 500 already rallying 6.1% through the first four months of trading.

Meb Faber, co-founder and the Chief Investment Officer of Cambria Investment Management, said that the popular sell in May and go away strategy that “invests in the stock market from November – April, then moves to cash from May – October” has “performed mightily since 1950 in the US.”