Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.23K Followers

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mary Jenkins - Associate Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Douglas Ingram - President & Chief Executive Officer
Dallan Murray - Executive Vice President & Chief Customer Officer
Louise Rodino-Klapac - Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer & Head of Research & Development
Ian Estepan - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Sarepta Therapeutics First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Mary Jenkins, Associate Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Mary Jenkins

Thank you, Victor, and thank you all for joining today's call. Earlier this afternoon, we released our financial results for the first quarter 2024. The press release is available on our website at sarepta.com, and our 10-Q was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission this afternoon. Joining us on the call today are Doug Ingram; Ian Estepan; Dallan Murray; and Dr. Louise Rodino-Klapac.

I'd like to note that, during this call, we will be making a number of forward-looking statements. Please take a moment to review our slide on the webcast, which contains our forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Sarepta's control.

Actual results could materially differ from these forward-looking statements, and any such risks can materially and adversely affect the business, the results of operations, and trading prices for Sarepta's common stock. For a detailed description of applicable risks and uncertainties, we encourage you to review the company's most recent annual quarterly report on Form

Recommended For You

About SRPT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SRPT

Trending Analysis

Trending News