Japan has been the talk of the global equity town for the past year or so, as momentum took hold in a stock market that was written off for decades. Corporate reform, and notable allocations into the country by investors like Warren Buffett, caused a chase into those stocks. Now, to be clear - I'm skeptical short-term that momentum in Japan's markets can continue, as I expect the yen's volatility will create meaningful problems and dislocations. Having said that, as is most often the case, crises rarely last.

The long-term case for Japan might still make sense, even if the short-term outlook doesn't. And for those who agree, but have more of a value-driven mindset, the iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) may be worth considering. EWJV is designed to track an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks exhibiting value characteristics and relatively lower valuations. By focusing on companies trading at discounts to their intrinsic worth, EWJV aims to capitalize on potential upside as the market recognizes and corrects these mispriced assets.

Dissecting the Portfolio

EWJV's portfolio is a diverse collection of Japanese value plays, with top holdings including industry titans like Toyota Motor Corp (6.31%), Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (5.78%), and Mitsubishi Corp (4.11%). These well-established names underscore the fund's emphasis on mature, potentially undervalued businesses with solid fundamentals.

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) has long been a bastion of quality and innovation in the automobile industry. Despite its global reach and strong brand recognition, the company's stock may be trading discounted due to concerns over the industry's transition to electric vehicles and supply chain disruptions.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of Japan's leading banking conglomerates, represents a significant portion of EWJV's holdings. With a diversified range of financial services and a strong domestic presence, the company's stock could be undervalued due to factors such as low interest rates and economic headwinds.

Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCPK:MSBHF), a global integrated business enterprise, is another prominent holding in EWJV's portfolio. As a conglomerate with interests spanning various industries, the company's stock may be trading at a discount due to its complex structure and potential concerns over cyclical exposure.

Sector Breakdown: Where EWJV Finds Value

EWJV's sector composition reflects its value-oriented approach, with significant weightings in industrials (28.50%), financials (21.42%), and consumer discretionary (16.53%). These sectors often harbor companies trading at attractive valuations due to cyclical factors, industry disruptions, or market overreactions.

ishares.com

Navigating the Value Landscape: EWJV vs. Peers

While EWJV stands out as a dedicated Japan value ETF, it's worth considering how it compares to broader Japanese equity funds. Funds like the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) and the JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) offer exposure to the Japanese market without a specific value tilt, potentially capturing both growth and value opportunities. The value tilt has clearly worked, with EWJV outpacing both EWJ and BBJP solidly.

stockcharts.com

The Value Investing Debate: Pros and Cons

Value investing, the strategy of buying undervalued assets, has long been a subject of debate among investors. Proponents argue that value stocks offer higher potential returns as the market eventually recognizes and corrects mispricing. Critics, however, contend that value investing may underperform during prolonged growth cycles and that identifying truly undervalued stocks is challenging.

In the context of Japan, value investing has faced additional scrutiny. Japan's economic stagnation and deflationary pressures (until recently) have led some to question the viability of traditional value metrics. Additionally, corporate governance concerns and a perceived lack of shareholder focus have raised doubts about the ability of Japanese companies to unlock intrinsic value. Much of this has been changing and improving for the better, which may explain why EWJV has performed well in comparison to core Japan equity funds.

Conclusion: Embracing Patience and Selectivity

Investing in the iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF requires a long-term perspective and a belief in the eventual reversion of undervalued assets to their fair prices. While value investing in Japan has faced challenges, EWJV's diversified portfolio and focus on established companies with strong fundamentals could appeal to investors willing to exercise patience and selectivity. Overall, I think this is a good fund and worth considering, even though I worry about the short term when it comes to Japan and the Yen.