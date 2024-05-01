Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.23K Followers

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 1, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Schmitz - Founder, Chairman, President & CEO
Chris George - EVP, CFO
Michael Skarke - EVP, COO

Conference Call Participants

Bobby Brooks - Northland
Jim Rollyson - Raymond James
Tom Curran - Seaport Global Securities
Don Crist - Johnson Rice
Jeff Robertson - Water Tower Research
John Daniel - Daniel Energy Partners

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Select Water Solutions 2024 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I'll now turn the conference over to your host, Chris George, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer for Select Water Solutions. Thank you. You may begin.

Chris George

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for Select Water Solutions conference call and webcast to review our financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2024. With me today are John Schmitz, our Founder, Chairman, President and CEO; and Michael Skarke, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer.

Before I turn the call over to John, I have a few housekeeping items to cover. A replay of today's call will be available by webcast and accessible from our website at selectwater.com. There will also be a recorded telephonic replay available until May 15, 2024. The access information for this replay was also included in yesterday's earnings release.

Please note that the information reported on this call speaks only as of today, May 1, 2024, and therefore time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the time of the replay listening or transcript reading.

In addition, the comments made by management during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning

Recommended For You

About WTTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WTTR

Trending Analysis

Trending News