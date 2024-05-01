Mahmoud Saleh/iStock via Getty Images

All eyes this year have been on Korea’s corporate ‘value-up’ program, which much like the Japanese reform playbook, is aimed at incentivizing domestic companies to focus more on shareholder-friendly governance. While the prospect of a ‘value-up’ boost to Korea’s perennially discounted stocks had helped the likes of JPMorgan-managed (JPM) Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) grind higher since I last covered the fund (see Korea Fund: Brighter Skies Ahead), the market appears to have turned slightly more skeptical post-election defeat for President Yoon this month. This seems a tad unfair, in my view, as governance reforms are a bipartisan issue, rather than one solely dependent on President Yoon’s mandate. Even if we do see a slower rollout pace and hurdles on the fiscal front (e.g., tax breaks, a key sticking point for the opposition party), the scale of Korea’s value unlocking opportunity means investors willing to tough out some near-term road bumps stand to be well-rewarded.

abrdn

What is more certain, in the meantime, is that demand for Korean memory chips, particularly at the higher end, is growing. Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) and SK Hynix’s (HXSCF) latest results are testament to this growth, with both companies citing a stronger memory pricing outlook across the board this year. Electrification is another key growth theme to look out for, as key supply chain names like LG Chemicals and Samsung SDI look poised to benefit from both secular and cyclical demand tailwinds. More broadly, Korean exports have also been on an uptrend, most recently printing low-teens % YoY gains, not only on higher tech demand, but also for major non-tech products.

Bloomberg

The positive macro and micro momentum mean MSCI Korea is now poised to deliver the fastest earnings growth in Asia at +90% in 2024 and +27% in 2025. In contrast, the price hasn't quite caught up, with MSCI Korea now on offer at a forward P/E of ~11x and the KF portfolio priced one turn lower at ~10x forward. This price-value disconnect presents investors with a compelling entry point into the Korean story, in my view. Those looking for a little more safety margin should continue to find a lot to like with the actively-managed KF, particularly with the Board now actively looking to narrow the fund’s “unacceptable” NAV discount.

Data by YCharts

KF Overview – Living in the (Allianz) Shadow

While not as popular as passive alternatives like iShares’ MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) and Franklin Templeton's FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR), the Korea Fund remains the largest and most liquid actively managed vehicle for single-country exposure to Korea. The fund’s inception date in August 1984 also makes it the longest-tenured on the market currently, though it’s worth noting that the current manager, JPMorgan, only took over in 2021. Fundamentally, both of KF’s managers (Allianz pre-2021) have kept a fairly consistent bottom-up philosophy, along with the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index benchmark.

JPMorgan

That said, KF has also had a mixed track record since JPMorgan took over and this has likely played a part in its managed assets running below Allianz-era highs. The result is an expense ratio that has continually trended higher in percentage terms (now at ~1.5%, of which ~0.7% is manager fees), as KF lacks a larger base to spread its growing fixed expenses over. In a world where passive alternatives like EWY and FLKR charge ~0.6% and ~0.1%, respectively, the current fee structure remains a concern, though renewed focus by the Board (per latest semiannual report, “numerous factors consume the time and attention of your Board but probably none more so than investment performance and fund expenses”) is incrementally positive.

JPMorgan

KF Portfolio – Doubling Down on Korea’s ‘Big Tech’

The KF portfolio is slightly broader than before at 57 holdings, though sector concentrations have gone in the other direction. Information Technology, in particular, is a massive overweight at 41.4% - almost three percentage points higher than prior quarters and almost four percentage points higher than the fund’s MSCI Korea benchmark. Second-largest sector exposure, Financials, is also an overweight, albeit a smaller one at 14.0% (vs 12.3% for the index), while Materials has been further downsized to 9.0% (but still a slight overweight vs the index) after a poor last few months. The biggest underweight, on the other hand, is Industrials at 6.8% - over eight percentage points below KF’s benchmark.

JPMorgan

As for the single-stock allocation, semiconductor/mobile leader Samsung Electronics remains the big overweight – both via its common (18.8%) and preferred stock (5.5%). The other key tech holding is SK Hynix, which has been upsized to 10.6% of the portfolio and also remains an overweight vs MSCI Korea. The most notable addition to the top five is Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) (4.3%) over the manager’s previous key bank holding, KB Financial Group (KB). LG Chemical (LGCLF) and NAVER Corp (OTCPK:NHNCF) remain staple holdings at 4.2% and 3.2%. While KF’s top ten stocks contribute a slightly lower ~57%, the tech allocation is as big as it’s ever been, so investors should continue to be mindful of the concentration risk/reward here.

JPMorgan

KF Performance – All Eyes on the Narrowing NAV Discount

KF has generally outperformed its benchmark over longer timelines, but it’s worth noting that a lot of this was achieved under the previous manager (Allianz). Post-2021, on the other hand, performance has been patchier, with total returns lagging the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index in two out of the last three years. That said, performance has been good year-to-date, with the fund’s +2.3% NAV return (as of Q1 2024 reporting) slightly ahead of its benchmark, as strength in its tech overweight offset continued weakness in materials.

JPMorgan

Where KF has shined this year, though, is its narrowing NAV discount. At time of writing, the gap between KF’s market price and underlying NAV stands at 13.9% - a marked improvement from last year, when the discount widened to a record >21%. In turn, year-to-date market price returns are now over six percentage points higher than NAV returns at +8.7%, while three year returns are over four percentage points higher; in both cases, the fund is well ahead of its benchmark in market price terms.

Morningstar

The question from here is whether a low to mid-teens % NAV discount is sustainable, particularly in light of the fund's growing expense ratio and the prospect of investor outflows if rate differentials vs. the US widens (much like last year when rising Treasury yields drive the discount to a multi-year high ~21%).

Beyond the ongoing buyback, which at the current 1-2% run-rate (as a % of common stock outstanding) remains well below its authorization, there hasn't been a lot of tangible progress on the fund’s “Discount Management Program.” But there’s plenty of optionality here - even if it’s no longer ‘free’. It was also perhaps not a coincidence that the discount narrowed significantly after the Board made a statement of intent with its semiannual commentary (excerpt below).

“For some time, your Board has also been increasingly concerned with the lack of liquidity and free float as well as an unacceptable level of its stock discount, relative to net asset value. In recent ‘listen only” mode discussions with stockholders we have endeavoured to best understand the desires of holders. Rest assured your Board will continue its search for a solution that will best provide an outcome beneficial to all stockholders.”

The Wind is Still in its Sails

Korean stocks have encountered some setbacks over the last month, most notably with the market factoring in a weaker mandate for President Yoon post-election potentially slowing ‘value-Up’ progress. A hawkish repricing in global interest rate expectations, led by the Fed, and its implication for Korea’s rate cut cycle, may also have played a part in last month's correction. Fundamentally, though, Korean large-caps are in a great place, with overall exports on the rise and consensus earnings expectations now at a region-leading +90% for this year. KF, by virtue of its increasing tech concentration and undemanding valuation (~11x trailing and 10x forward earnings) looks poised for outperformance. The NAV discount, while narrower than before, adds optionality, particularly with the Board stepping up engagement on the issue.