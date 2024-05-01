Everspin Technologies, Inc. (MRAM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sanjeev Aggarwal - President & Chief Executive Officer
Anuj Aggarwal - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Shannon - Craig-Hallum Capital
Quinn Bolton - Needham

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Conference Call to discuss Everspin Technologies First Quarter 2024 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only-mode. At the conclusion of today's conference call, instructions will be provided for question and answer. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Cassidy Fuller [ph] Investor Relations of Everspin. Please begin.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, operator and good afternoon everyone. Everspin released results for the first quarter 2024, ended March 31, 2024, this afternoon after the market closed. I'm Cassidy Fuller, Investor Relations for Everspin, and with me on today's call are Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Anuj Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin the call, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements regarding future events, including, but not limited to, the company's expectations for Everspin's future business, financial performance and goals, customer and industry adoption of MRAM technology, successfully bringing to market and manufacturing products in Everspin's design pipeline, and executing on its business plan. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, judgments, current trends and market conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

We would encourage you to review the Company's SEC filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings made from time to time in which the Company may discuss risk factors associated

