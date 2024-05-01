Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.24K Followers

Start Time: 17:00 January 1, 0000 5:48 PM ET

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)
Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call
May 01, 2024, 17:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Hayden Brown - President and CEO
Erica Gessert - CFO
David Niederman - VP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Matt Condon - JMP Securities
Matt Bottomley - Canaccord
Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs
Matt Farrell - Piper Sandler
John Byun - Jefferies
Jake Hallac - Citi
Rohit Kulkarni - ROTH MKM
Marvin Fong - BTIG

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Upwork Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, David Niederman, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Niederman

Thank you. Welcome to Upwork's discussion of its first quarter 2024 financial results. Joining me today are Hayden Brown, Upwork's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Erica Gessert, Upwork's Chief Financial Officer.

Following management's prepared remarks, we will be happy to take your questions, but first I'll review the Safe Harbor statement. During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact. These statements are not guaranteed as a future performance, but rather are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Our actual results could differ materially from expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to our SEC filings available on the SEC website and also on our Investor Relations website, as well as the risks and other important factors discussed

