Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.24K Followers

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrea Flynn – Vice President and Head-Investor Relations
Bruce Cozadd – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Renée Galá – President and Chief Operating Officer
Rob Iannone – Executive Vice President and Global Head-R&D
Phil Johnson – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jessica Fye – JPMorgan
Jason Gerberry – Bank of America
Marc Goodman – Leerink
Annabel Samimy – Stifel
Akash Tewari – Jefferies
Ami Fadia – Needham & Company
Joseph Thome – TD Cowen
Ash Verma – UBS
Joon Lee – Truist Securities
Gregory Renza – RBC Capital Markets
David Amsellem – Piper Sandler
Gary Nachman – Raymond James
Charles Duncan – Cantor Fitzgerald
Balaji Prasad – Barclays

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Krista, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Jazz Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background. After the speakers’ remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Andrea Flynn, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations. Andrea, you may begin your conference.

Andrea Flynn

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone Today, Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported its first quarter 2024 financial results. The slide presentation accompanying this webcast is available on the Investors section of our website. Investors may also refer to the press release we issued earlier today, which is also posted to our website. On the call today are Bruce Cozadd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Renée Galá, President and Chief Operating Officer; Rob Iannone, Executive Vice President and Global Head of R&D; and Phil Johnson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

