Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 9:01 PM ETZillow Group, Inc. (Z) Stock, ZG Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.24K Followers

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bradley Berning - VP, Strategic Affairs & IR
Richard Barton - Co-Founder & CEO
Jeremy Wacksman - COO
Jeremy Hofmann - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bradley Erickson - RBC
John Campbell - Stephens
Ronald Josey - Citigroup
Mark Mahaney - Evercore ISI
Ryan McKeveny - Zelman & Associates
Chris Kuntarich - UBS
Dae Lee - JP Morgan

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Elliot. I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Zillow Group First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to Brad Berning, Vice President, Strategic Affairs & Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Bradley Berning

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Zillow Group's first quarter 2024 conference call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Zillow Group's Co-Founder and CEO, Rich Barton; COO, Jeremy Wacksman; and CFO, Jeremy Hofmann.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements about our future performance and operating plans based on current expectations and assumptions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and we encourage you to consider the risk factors described in our SEC filings for additional information.

We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law. This call is being broadcast on the Internet and is accessible on our Investor Relations website. A recording of the call will be available later today.

During the call, we will discuss GAAP and non-GAAP measures, including

Recommended For You

About Z Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on Z

Trending Analysis

Trending News