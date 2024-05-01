LordRunar

My initial bull case on Slate Grocery REIT (OTC:SRRTF) was circulated on May, 2023 and since then I have issued several follow-up articles covering the quarterly financial dynamics of Company. While the focus and motivation behind going long was to capture the double digit dividends, the Stock has quite consistently ticked lower and lower rendering the total returns negative (at ca. negative 10%).

Conceptually, I am still fine with this as long as the dividends are made in a stable and predictable fashion. This goes hand in hand with my overall investment strategy - i.e., to have an above average portfolio yield that is underpinned by strong fundamentals and preferably has also some growth potential in the future dividends.

Just to remind the readers why I have decided to allocate into Slate:

The Company has embedded average rents that are roughly ~30% below the market level.

P/FFO of 7.3x which is circa 43% below the sector average (average is taken from the equity REIT free standing retail segment).

Positive momentum in leasing spreads, where Slate is able to register double digit spreads (or close to it) quarter by quarter.

As a result of the notably depressed multiple but still robust cash generation, the dividend yield has increased now to 10.9%, which in the context of the aforementioned points looks very attractive.

With that being said, I have always in my Slate articles underscored the potential risks that could stem from the combination of unfavorable debt maturities (below market level financing levels and falling due in a meaningful fashion over the foreseeable future) and the extremely tiny margin of safety when it comes to the current dividend coverage. So, this has lead me to recommend Slate as only a tiny addition to yield-chasing investor portfolios because the embedded safety buffer is just too small to label the current income streams truly durable.

Now, just recently Slate issued Q1, 2024 earnings report, which indicates several interesting aspects that are definitely worth underscoring and taking into account when contemplating on whether to add more to the stake in Slate.

Thesis review

When it comes to the key strengths of Slate and the relevant metrics, which reflect that, the overall Q1, 2024 performance could be deemed rock-solid.

The same store NOI for the first quarter grew by 1.1% compared to Q1, 2023 - it was mainly driven by an increase in rental rates from new leasing and re-leasing activities, and partially offset by temporary vacancies. If we factor in the impact from the completed organic developments, the same store NOI for Q1, 2024 landed by 2.5% higher relative to the comparative period.

So, from the NOI perspective Slate continues to deliver stable results that slowly but surely help expand the underlying AFFO generation.

If we look at the leasing activity, similar conclusions could be drawn. During the quarter, Slate completed a notable volume of new and renewed leasing (circa 770,000 square feet) at a weighted average rental spread of 10.8%. As usual, the higher spreads were obtained from the new lease category, while the renewals generated decent mid single digit spreads.

The chart below captures nicely how consistent Slate has been in closing the gap between the heavily discounted in-place rents and the prevailing market level rents.

Q1FY24 Slate earnings report

After the Q1, 2024 leasing activity, Slate has still some work to do to take care of the 2024 lease expiries by either renegotiating contract extensions or finding new tenants.

Q1FY24 Slate earnings report

In the earlier remarks I briefly mentioned that the occupancy has gone down a bit this quarter, reaching 94.4% (30 basis point decrease compared to Q4, 2023). Here it is important to underscore that this has not happened due to some tenant bankruptcies or earlier move-outs than expected, but rather it should be treated as a temporary swing that is typical during periods when the landlord undergoes notable lease renewal (or new tenant attraction) processes.

Yet, here is what worries me the most about Slate and the Q1, 2024 data points.

Q1FY24 Slate earnings report

First, the AFFO has decreased by ~$350 million compared to Q1, 2023 even though Slate has managed to register double digit leasing spreads in each quarter so far.

Second, as a result of the lower AFFO, the AFFO payout ratio now has moved even closer to 100%, leaving only 60 basis points undistributed.

Third, Slate has extended the maturity date of its ~$300 million credit revolver by additional 6 months, which means that there is still an uncertainty in place as to what the effects from debt repricing will be on the Company's cash interest expense component. Here we have to remember also that 2025 there will be additional ~$450 million to refinance that as of now carry below market level cost of financing rate.

Against the backdrop of strengthening higher for longer scenario, I think it is extremely likely that Slate will experience a notable uptick in its interest expense line item as the forthcoming debt maturities get refinanced. And now, if we contextualize this dynamic with the fact that the current AFFO payout ratio stands at 99.4% and indicates no momentum of improvement, it would be fair to assign a decent probability that the dividend will get cut this year or sometime next year before the refinancings take place.

Let me also explain a bit why I think that the AFFO will not improve this year or even in 2025. Besides the growing interest expense, the answer lies in expensive and CapEx intensive tenant improvements that Slate has to assume in order to attract new tenants or resign the leases with the existing ones. The stronger the leasing activity is (volume-wise), the higher these tenant improvements tend to be. This is quite natural process for REITs in general.

In Slate's case there is roughly 16% of total leases expiring during this and the next year, which is a significant number. Given also that the prevailing in-place rents are way below the market-level rents, it would be fair to assume that there is a reason for that - most likely depreciated properties that have to be renovated and / or redeveloped in order to keep them full and for Slate to unlock the value. All of this requires fresh capital, which for Slate is not that available considering the aggressive AFFO payout, headwinds from the rising interest costs and the fact that the equity is so depressed that if the Management tapped the public markets, a great deal of value would be destroyed.

The bottom line

While I am fundamentally bullish on Slate due to its deep-value multiple, high yielding dividend and huge discount in the in-place rents, the Q1, 2024 data hold me back from making any meaningful allocation here.

Aggressive AFFO payout, increasing interest costs and high leasing activity which will continue to add a pressure for Slate to carry out tenant improvements, make me think that the dividend cut is really around the corner.

My stance now is to take a step back and closely monitor Slate Grocery REIT , while being ready to step in once the Management announces a dividend cut, which will likely punish the share price but render the return prospects for new shareholder better and more sustainable than they are now for the existing owners.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.