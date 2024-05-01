THEGIFT777

Remgro (OTCPK:RMGOF) is a stock we covered as a Top Idea about a year ago, focusing on the substantial NAV discount even when taking a conservative approach to their portfolio. Remgro is a major holding company player that is making big moves with South Africa as its primary market. That was the reason we ultimately refrained from actually taking a position in them, but we like the NAV discount thesis, particularly as many of the proposed valuations substantially understate possible values. We are waiting for the fibre infrastructure deal to go through, and we recognise that valuations could be higher than what Remgro proposes there in the NAV calculations but advise caution. We also see margin improvement as probable after some restructuring efforts in several businesses. We also recognise that the Remgro platform for non-alcoholic beverages is pretty meaningful, and think that the emerging southern African market remains alright for alcohol in general. But we think the outlook here is long term, and that there are a lot of real problems for the portfolio elements. In all, we like the NAV discount, but we don't see any catalysts here.

Maziv

Maziv is a new element in the way that Remgro is structuring the transactions with Vodacom around its infrastructure. It is contained within the CIVH line of the NAV calculation below.

Ownership Structures Infra (H1 Pres)

It's the element of CIVH that is going to be acquired in part by Vodacom in a strategic partnership that would give Vodacom substantial control over the wireline infrastructure in South Africa. Unlike in the US, there isn't really much concern of the market being overbuilt, it is still at the beginning of its development. The funds coming from Vodacom will have a big hand in helping building out the network. The outstanding CAPEX burden based on a commitment by Maziv is a 10 billion ZAR investment.

13 billion ZAR is the valuation given, but the implied valuation by the Vodacom acquisition detailed in our last article is substantially higher, and still not necessarily in line with typical infrastructure multiples. However, it's not in the bag yet, as the competition authorities are voicing some concerns over this transaction. Moreover, these are politicised projects, and it's usually not a good thing when it's incumbent on a private company to provide a public good, since shareholders take a back seat in that ride. Outside of CAPEX considerations and budget bloat are the involvement of politics in these major investments for the public good, where the appeal to the government is to increase employment figures, and there could be a risk that things get inefficient.

In terms of the performance contribution, the overall CIVH property saw worse contribution to the holding company level income due to the fact that its finance costs were up due to higher rates. Otherwise, operating performance was in line.

Earnings Evolutions (H1 PR)

Heineken

Another more unique element to point out of change since our last article is the merging of Remgro beverage businesses with Heineken South Africa, which they acquired.

There has been a write-off on that business which markets did not like of around 16% of the entire business, owing to pretty weak volumes due to the southern African economies not doing well amid inflation, but also generally higher competition and also downtrading effects to illicitly produced alcohol. This is in contrast to challenges in more developed markets, which consist primarily of generally more health conscious customers.

Issues with public infrastructure leading to loadshedding are also unhelpful given the relative energy intensity of the business.

However, the idea is that this is also going to become a platform for non-alcoholic beverages, which has generally been a growth and profit area for most companies that have legacy alcoholic beverage businesses. These aren't excise-taxed areas as well. Since it was mid last year that the major combination happened of these businesses, there are expected to still be headwinds before any major benefits from integration and optimisation show themselves. We still believe the loadshedding issue will be basically permanent, and likely the company will have to invest in private infrastructure to be able to function. We also don't like the economic prospects much of the local markets, altogether reflecting in the write-down. It will be challenging to make something out of this, it will probably take a couple of years, but it's doable.

Plans for Heineken (H1 Pres)

In terms of the current results from Heineken, it has been hit by other one-off charges as well, related to integration and some other supply chain challenges.

General Performance and Bottom Line

Mediclinic is performing pretty well. In our last coverage, we'd already pointed out that there would be margin pressure as they roll out their expansion in the middle-east. Sales growth is moderate and consistent with the last coverage, but growth in the Middle East is not coming particularly profitably with operating incomes down. Otherwise, there are some positive offsetting effects from Capevin against the poorly performing Heineken division.

OUTsurance is seeing premium growth and would have seen earnings growth if it wasn't for share-based compensation. There were also some natural peril claims that got in the way of their Australian business. We don't have this marked as a non-ZA business because a proportion of it is in South Africa, but it basically is non-ZA. Discovery and FirstRand are also more JSE listed insurance businesses that we are relatively unconcerned about. South African insurance talent and companies tend to be of a high standard comparative to the rest of the world.

Valuation and other stats (VTS and Remgro disclosures)

Despite the low-ball valuations in some of the properties, the NAV discount is pretty substantial at around 33%, giving around 50% upside (52% according to the NAV calculation above). In our table we took the lower of intrinsic and book value to do the valuation, with the exception of CIVH since on close of the deal the valuation will be much higher than the proposed intrinsic and book value.

There are, of course, risks. While Mediclinic isn't ZA-exposed, the rest of the portfolio broadly is. Political risk in ZA is meaningful, there are highly socialist parties in play, and the ANC maybe losing its grip. This could also present an opportunity, as more business friendly parties may be part of new coalitions if the ANC needs others. This all plays into the ZAR currency, which is also suffering from the structural weakness that it's being sold, and capital controls on South Africans aren't enough to stop that.

However, we think the recent declines are overdone. Heineken is only around 6% of the INAV, and it was written down less than 20%, yet the stock fell far more than that around earnings. Moreover, a lot of the segments are undergoing some kind of planned improvement and restructurings. There is scope for longer-term performance growth. The issue is the geography and politics, which also plays into quite a few of the plays, including CIVH on both competition rulings but also later CAPEX burdens.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.