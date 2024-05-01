allanswart/iStock via Getty Images

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) has had a spectacular run since we initiated our "Strong Buy" rating on 31 January 2024. In just three months, TECK has achieved a total return of 23.2%, far exceeding the 4.3% gain on the S&P 500 Index (SP500) over the same period.

Data by YCharts

Notably, this surge in TECK's stock price was not driven by company-specific news and developments. The broader Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX), which we also hold a "Strong Buy" rating, has witnessed equally impressive gains that closely track the surge in copper prices in recent weeks.

Despite these spectacular gains, we are not ready to take profit on our copper view anytime soon. Not only do we see an increasingly fertile environment for mergers and acquisitions in the mining sector, but we also think that the persistent lack of investments in developing new copper mines means the world is hurtling into a multi-year copper supply deficit.

Although it is challenging to gauge the potential magnitude of the looming supply deficit and its impact on copper prices and producer margins, our base case scenario sees copper prices matching previous bull markets (2016-2018, 2020-2022).

This translates into potentially another 40% gain for copper prices to US$6.50/pound based on CME copper futures.

TradingView.com, Stratos Capital Partners

Mergers & Acquisitions May Lift Valuations For TECK

BHP Group's (BHP) latest bid to acquire Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) further supports our conviction that major producers will continue to rely on mergers and acquisitions to build up their copper portfolios instead of investing in developing new mines. BHP is expected to improve its offer after the proposed deal was rejected by AAUKF's board.

TECK is among the world's most attractive pure-play copper producers and would be a decent acquisition target. However, just to be conservative, we are not factoring that into our already bullish view on TECK.

The biggest risk to our outlook would be China's macroeconomics. China remains the largest consumer of refined copper due to its massive infrastructure and real estate development projects over the last decade. Although China's deteriorating economy in recent years means such projects no longer have as large of an impact on demand for copper, we see global demand becoming the biggest driver in the next couple of years.

Q1 Results Show Steady Ramp-Up At Quebrada Blanca

TECK's latest Q1 2024 results reassured investors that its Quebrada Blanca (QB) operations are finally stabilising, and that production is ramping up steadily following reliability and consistency issues in the previous quarter. Higher average copper prices at US$3.83/pound also supported revenues for TECK in Q1 as spot copper prices near two-year highs.

From our perspective, the recent surge in TECK's share price partly reflects market optimism over the stabilization of operations at QB, which should drive progressively stronger production levels throughout the year.

Management also shared during its latest earnings call that US$80 million out of US$500 million (16%) of authorized share buyback has already been executed. This leaves ample buying power that should continue to support TECK's share price performance in the short term. TECK's commitment to return 30-100% of available cash flow to shareholders means that we continue to expect a special dividend or additional share buybacks. The sale of its steelmaking coal business, which is expected to close in Q3 2024, will provide a window for this.

Valuations Remain Undemanding

In terms of valuations, it is worth noting that the recent surge in TECK's share price has lifted its forward P/E multiple from just 10.4x when we initiated our bullish view in January to 19.3x at the time of writing.

Admittedly, TECK is no longer attractive as a value play at current multiples. However, we argue that the copper market's economics are extremely favourable for copper producers in the next few years. Rarely do investors get the opportunity to participate in a market so severely distorted that the world is hurtling into a severe copper deficit that potentially stretches beyond 2030.

Even if we assume that China's economic recovery will be slow and bumpy through 2026, we still expect copper prices to be much higher by 20% from current levels. This will be driven predominantly by global efforts to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Copper will be a critical resource in enabling clean energy technologies, including electric vehicles and renewal energy transmission and storage. Electric vehicles will use more than twice as much copper as gasoline-powered cars, while copper will remain the preferred choice for electricity grids due to its high electrical and thermal conductivity.

In Conclusion

Our bullish view on copper prices means better price bargaining dynamics for copper miners and higher margins in the coming years due to the fact that there are no credible solutions to address the copper supply deficit in the short term.

TECK is among the world's most attractive pure-play copper producers and would be a decent acquisition target. Given the upside potential for copper prices, we think TECK's Forward P/E multiple of 19.3x is undemanding.

We reiterate our "Strong Buy" rating on TECK.

