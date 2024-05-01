Teck Resources: We Still See Potential For Further Gains

Summary

  • Teck Resources has had a spectacular run since we initiated our "Strong Buy". In just three months, TECK has achieved a total return of 23.2%.
  • Our base case scenario sees copper prices matching previous bull markets. This translates into potentially another 40% gain for copper prices to US$6.50/pound.
  • TECK is also among the world's most attractive pure-play copper producers and would be a decent acquisition target.
  • Given the upside potential for copper prices, we think TECK's Forward P/E multiple of 19.3x is undemanding.
  • We reiterate our "Strong Buy" rating on TECK.

Bull Casting

allanswart/iStock via Getty Images

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) has had a spectacular run since we initiated our "Strong Buy" rating on 31 January 2024. In just three months, TECK has achieved a total return of 23.2%, far exceeding the 4.3% gain

