Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.24K Followers

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Paul Mansky - Investor Relations
Jeff Benck - President and Chief Executive Officer
Arvind Kamal - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steven Fox - Fox Advisors
Anja Soderstrom - Sidoti
Chris Grenga - Needham & Company

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Benchmark Electronics to Report First Quarter 2024 Results Conference. At this time, all parties are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have an opportunity to ask questions.

[Operator Instructions] Please note that this call is being recorded and I will be standing by should you need any assistance.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Paul Mansky, Benchmark Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please begin.

Paul Mansky

Thanks everyone for joining us today for Benchmark's first quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings call. Joining me this afternoon are Jeff Benck, CEO and President, and Arvind Kamal, Interim CFO. After the market closed today, we issued an earnings release pertaining to our financial performance for the first quarter of 2024.

And we prepared a presentation that we will reference on this call. Both are available online under the Investor Relations section of our website at bench.com. This call is being webcast live and a replay will be available online following the call.

The company has provided a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the earnings release as well as in the appendix to the presentation. Please take a moment to review the forward-looking statements disclosure on Slide two in the presentation.

During our call, we will discuss forward-looking information. As a reminder, any of today's remarks which are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which includes risks and uncertainties as described in our press releases and SEC

Recommended For You

About BHE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BHE

Trending Analysis

Trending News