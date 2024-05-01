Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.24K Followers

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2024 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kyle Sauers - Chief Financial Officer
Richard Schwartz - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer
David Katz - Jefferies
Chad Beynon - Macquarie
Dan Politzer - Wells Fargo
Stefanos Crist - Needham
Ryan Sigdahl - Craig-Hallum Capital Group
Mike Hickey - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Good day to you, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Rush Street Interactive First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note that this conference call is being recorded today, May 1, 2024.

I will now turn the call over to Kyle Sauers, Chief Financial Officer.

Kyle Sauers

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. By now, everyone should have access to our first-quarter 2024 earnings release that can be found under the heading financials quarterly results in the Investors section of the RSI website at rushstreetinteractive.com.

Some of our comments will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and are usually identified by the use of words such as will, expect, should and other similar phrases are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect.

We assume no responsibility for updating any forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on them. We refer you to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact our future operating results and financial condition.

During the call, we will discuss our non-GAAP measures, which we believe can be useful in evaluating the company's operating performance. These measures should

Recommended For You

About RSI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RSI

Trending Analysis

Trending News