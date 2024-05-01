Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 10:52 PM ETAviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.24K Followers

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Fredrickson - Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Peter Smith - President & Chief Executive Officer
David Gray - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street Capital Markets
Scott Searle - ROTH Capital Partners
Theodore O'Neill - Litchfield Hills Research
Tim Savageaux - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to Aviat Networks' Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Andrew Fredrickson, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Andrew Fredrickson

Thank you and welcome to Aviat Networks' third quarter fiscal 2024 results conference call and webcast. You can find our press release and updated investor presentation in the IR section of our website at www.aviatnetworks.com along with a replay of today's call. With me today are Pete Smith, Aviat's President and CEO, who will begin with opening remarks on the company's fiscal third quarter; followed by David Gray, our CFO, who will review the financial results for the quarter. Pete will then provide closing remarks on Aviat's strategy and outlook, followed by Q&A.

As a reminder, during today's call and webcast, management may make forward-looking statements regarding Aviat's business including but not limited to statements relating to financial projections, business drivers, new products and expansions and economic activity in different regions. These and other forward-looking statements reflect the company's opinions only as of the date of this call and webcast and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. Additional information on factors that could cause

Recommended For You

About AVNW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AVNW

Trending Analysis

Trending News