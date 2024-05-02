A background of $100 U.S. banknotes. Cimmerian

As a dividend growth investor, I don't hide the fact that I'm a big fan of Dividend Aristocrats. I own almost two dozen of these companies within my portfolio.

My rationale is quite simple. It takes a truly remarkable underlying business to grow into becoming an S&P 500 (SP500) component with at least 25 consecutive years of dividend growth.

Now, Dividend Aristocrats are not infallible. Look no further than Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), which slashed its dividend by almost 50% in January. While technically still a Dividend Aristocrat for now, 3M (MMM) will be announcing a sizable cut to the quarterly dividend per share later this month.

This is why it's important to consider the trajectory of a Dividend Aristocrat before starting or adding to a position. One holding within my portfolio that I have the utmost confidence in is the human capital management leader, Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

How confident am I in this Dividend Aristocrat? The stock comprises 2.3% of my individual stock portfolio and is my fifth-largest holding.

When I last covered ADP with a buy rating in February, I was impressed by the company's growth prospects, the sustainable and quickly growing dividend, AA- credit rating from S&P. The slight undervaluation at that time was the cherry on top for me.

These reasons are ultimately why I upped my position by 57% in late March. When ADP shared its financial results today (May 1) for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, I felt further vindicated for doing so.

First, the company topped analysts' seemingly high revenue and adjusted diluted EPS expectations once again. Second, the impressive results and passage of time since my last article led me to up my fair value a bit more. Third, ADP's payout ratio remained low enough to justify expectations of substantial future growth. Lastly, the valuation remains marginally cheap at the current $251 share price.

Without further ado, please allow me to dig deeper into why I'm maintaining my buy rating of ADP.

ADP Outperformed In Q3 Like Clockwork

ADP Q3 2024 Earnings Press Release

Like many businesses in my portfolio, the consistency of ADP is enough to lull most people to sleep. For me, this is the kind of business that I dream about in my sleep.

Heading into the fiscal third quarter, ADP surpassed the analyst consensus for total revenue in 15 out of the last 16 quarters per Seeking Alpha. Even more impressive, the company's adjusted diluted EPS came in ahead of the analyst consensus in all 20 of the last 20 quarters.

Unsurprisingly, ADP didn't disappoint in the fiscal third quarter, either. The company's total revenue grew by 6.6% year-over-year to nearly $5.3 billion during the quarter. For context, this was $70 million better than the analyst consensus according to Seeking Alpha.

What was behind this solid topline beat?

For one, the state of the U.S. labor market remained a tailwind. In the first quarter of 2023, it's estimated that the U.S. economy added 829K jobs, with 303K in March alone.

With a client base exceeding a million, ADP also continued to leverage the trust that it has built up within the industry. These factors helped the company's revenue other than interest on funds held for clients and PEO revenues rise by 5.9% over the year-ago period to almost $3.3 billion for the quarter. This also fueled 4.6% year-over-year growth in ADP's PEO revenues to just shy of $1.7 billion in the fiscal third quarter.

Lastly, the company's interest on funds held for clients soared by 28.6% over the year-ago period to $320.8 million for the fiscal third quarter. This was due to several rate hikes since the prior fiscal year's third quarter.

Turning toward the bottom line, ADP's adjusted diluted EPS climbed higher by 14.7% year-over-year to $2.88 during the fiscal third quarter. This was $0.10 greater than the analyst consensus per Seeking Alpha.

Thanks to the company's disciplined cost management, total expenses only increased by 4.8% to approximately $3.8 billion in the quarter. That resulted in a 140 basis point expansion in ADP's non-GAAP net profit margin to 22.6% for the quarter. Combined with a 0.8% reduction in the company's outstanding share count, that's how adjusted diluted EPS growth outpaced total revenue growth during the quarter.

ADP February 2024 Investor Presentation

Looking ahead, ADP's growth prospects remain promising. According to CEO Maria Black's opening remarks during the Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Employer Services' reached record new business bookings for Q3. The company's excellent value proposition also aided it in achieving record Employer Services retention and client satisfaction for a third quarter.

If these company-specific fundamentals weren't enough, ADP's undeniable presence in a $150 billion industry growing at a 5% to 6% annual rate should seal the deal. ADP's decades of proven industry experience and loads of satisfied customers allow it to stand out in a way that can keep this momentum going well into the future.

That's why I believe that the promising analyst growth consensus is realistic, if not conservative. The FAST Graphs consensus is for adjusted diluted EPS to rise by 10.9% in FY 2024 to $9.13. For FY 2025, adjusted diluted EPS is projected to grow by 9.5% to $10. In FY 2026, the consensus is for another 8.5% growth to $10.85. If anything, mid-single-digit annual revenue growth, slight margin expansion, and share repurchases provide a path to top these forecasts.

Financially, ADP is also doing well. The company's interest coverage ratio was 15.6 through the first three quarters of fiscal year 2024. As of March 31, ADP also had a net cash balance of $301 million (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details were according to ADP's Q3 2024 Earnings Press Release and ADP's Q3 2024 Earnings Presentation and February 2024 Investor Presentation).

The Valuation Is Buyable

FAST Graphs, FactSet

In absolute terms, ADP's shares won't stand out as a bargain. However, given the fundamentals, the stock looks to be a decent deal at the current $251 share price.

This is because for quite a while now, ADP has been valued at a normal P/E ratio of around 28. The 10-year normal P/E ratio per FAST Graphs is 28.2. Considering its fundamentals outlook, I think this remains a sensible expectation for fair value moving forward.

Since fiscal year 2024 is 75% complete, I will weigh the $9.13 earnings input in FY 2024 at 25% or $2.28. Given ADP's blowout third quarter, this could even be on the low end. Weighting 75% for FY 2025's $10 estimate, I get a $7.50 earnings input.

Putting these together, I get a 12-month forward earnings input of $9.78. Plugging in a 28.2 P/E ratio, I get a fair value of $276 a share. This would equate to a 9% discount to fair value from the current share price, which is an acceptable margin of safety in my view.

More Double-Digit Dividend Growth Lies Ahead

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

ADP's 2.2% forward dividend yield isn't going to be for everyone, but it's certainly appealing to me. This is because the forward dividend yield is still above and beyond the 1.5% median of the industrials sector. That earns ADP a B+ grade from Seeking Alpha's Quant System.

The appeal doesn't end at an above-average starting income, either. According to Seeking Alpha, the company's quarterly dividend per share has compounded by 12.4% annually in the last five years. That's much better than the sector median of 7.1%.

That still isn't it. ADP's 55% EPS payout ratio is below the 60% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies desire from its industry. The AA- credit rating from S&P also suggests that the balance sheet won't get in the way of future dividend growth.

Finally, free cash flow will almost certainly support attractive dividend growth in the years ahead. In the first three quarters of FY 2024, ADP generated $2.7 billion in free cash flow. Against the $1.6 billion in dividends paid, this works out to a 59.5% free cash flow payout ratio.

The company even executed $800 million in share repurchases (free cash flow/dividends/share repurchases info from ADP's Q3 2024 Earnings Press Release). That's right. The company invested in future growth, reduced its share count, and paid a growing dividend.

Yet, there was still excess free cash flow. Along with its dividend growth track record, that screams double-digit annual dividend growth to me for at least the next few years.

Risks To Consider

At this time, ADP is a fundamentally sound business from my perspective. That doesn't mean it's free from risks, however.

As I noted in my previous article, ADP is the leader in a fragmented global HCM industry. It will have to keep executing and responding to shifting client preferences to maintain this leading position. If ADP can't do so, somebody else will certainly step in and be glad to swipe market share. That would harm the company's growth story.

ADP's continued growth also depends on a steadily growing global economy. If the global economy were to slow down, this could also temporarily weigh on the company's growth potential.

One final risk is the potential for a major cyber breach to compromise the sensitive data of ADP's clients and the company's proprietary information. If that happened, it could result in litigation against ADP and a loss of trust among its clients.

Summary: I Sleep Well At Night With ADP

No matter a company's quality, I will never own just one for risk management purposes. But if we lived in a world where I had to do so, ADP would be near the top of that list for me.

The company has grown earnings in 19 out of the last 20 fiscal years. It has a reputation for double-digit annual dividend growth, with the most recent raise coming in at 12%. There is also plenty of room for future growth within a growing and fragmented industry. The valuation is also somewhat appealing here, which is why I'm reiterating my buy rating now.