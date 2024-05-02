PPA: Why It's The Best Aerospace And Defense ETF On The Market

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PPA is a top-performing Aerospace & Defense ETF that's outperformed the market by 5% since my August 2023 review. Fees are high at 0.58% but justified, given its superior strategy.
  • Compared to peers like XAR and ITA, PPA features better diversification with 51 stocks across 12 sub-industries. I also view its somewhat low allocation to Boeing as a key advantage.
  • PPA's valuation is on the high end, trading 3-4 points more than benchmarks like XLI and SPY. However, after adjusting for non-profitable stocks, its more attractive than XAR and ITA.
  • 14% estimated earnings per share growth and a 0.96 weighted average five-year beta are two more advantages, and indicate PPA can succeed in bull and bear markets.
  • This article reiterates my previous "buy" rating.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

F-15 Fighter Jet flying over clouds

guvendemir

Investment Thesis

I last covered the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) on August 21, 2023, and rated it a "buy" based on its superior diversification and profitability qualities over competitors like the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (

The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder

The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
5.94K Followers

The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

Hoya Capital Income Builder

The Sunday Investor is a contributor to the Hoya Capital Income Builder Investing group, helping investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, PPA, XLI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PPA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PPA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PPA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News