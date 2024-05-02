guvendemir

Investment Thesis

I last covered the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) on August 21, 2023, and rated it a "buy" based on its superior diversification and profitability qualities over competitors like the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) and the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA). Subsequent results were positive, as PPA outperformed both peers and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 5-8%, as shown below.

Seeking Alpha

One weakness identified in August was PPA's somewhat high valuation compared to the Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI). Given the recent strong returns, I want to reassess its fundamentals and confirm it's still a solid buy. I believe it is, and I look forward to taking you through the reasons why in more detail below.

PPA Overview

PPA tracks the performance of the SPADE Defense Index. The Index is modified market-cap-weighted and holds 50 companies with products and services related to naval vessels, military aircraft, and missile defense, among others. My previous review noted my discussion with Scott Sacknoff, the founder of the Index. Scott convinced me that backtested results dating to 1998 were relevant, and given how the Index was not created to launch an ETF (as is often the case), I considered them. Here is how the Index performed compared to the S&P 500 Index from 1998-2005:

1998: 6.63% vs. 26.67%

1999: 15.31% vs. 19.53%

2000: 4.98% vs. -10.14%

2001: 0.94% vs. -13.04%

2002: -2.87% vs. -23.37%

2003: 37.27% vs. 26.38%

2004: 20.47% vs. 8.99%

2005: 5.30% vs. 3.00%

I will discuss the ETF's performance shortly, but first, let's look at a table summarizing the expense ratios and assets under management for PPA, its two defense ETF peers, and XLI.

Seeking Alpha

PPA's expense ratio is 0.58%, launched on October 26, 2005, and has $3.09 billion in assets under management. ITA launched six months later, on May 1, 2006, with a lower 0.40% expense ratio and now has $6.09 billion in assets under management. Undercutting PPA on fees proved to be a winning strategy, though performance was not always the best. The graph below highlights how PPA's annualized returns since ITA's launch are now stronger (11.76% vs. 11.16%), mainly due to post-pandemic performance. Since April 2020, PPA is up 110% compared to 89% for ITA.

Portfolio Visualizer

PPA and ITA easily outperformed ITA over this period. In addition, XAR also outperformed XLI since its launch in September 2011 by an annualized 1.60% (15.91% vs. 14.31%). However, PPA has the best risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe Ratio) and downside risk-adjusted returns (Sortino Ratio). That makes it a compelling play that could succeed in bull and bear markets.

Portfolio Visualizer

PPA Analysis

Composition By Sub-Industry

PPA has exposure to 51 companies across 12 sub-industries. Most is Aerospace & Defense (71.87%), but nearly one-third isn't, and this extra diversification gives it an edge over XAR and ITA.

The Sunday Investor

RTX (RTX), Lockheed Martin (LMT), and GE Aerospace (GE) are PPA's top three holdings, totaling 19.70% of the portfolio. In addition, PPA has 5.75% allocated to Boeing (BA) compared to 3.40% and 13.61% for XAR and ITA. I view PPA's allocation as a compromise because even though it presents as a value opportunity, the company's persistent safety issues and negative estimated net income margins indicate more declines are possible, if not likely.

PPA Fundamental Analysis

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for PPA's top 25 holdings, totaling 84.84% of the portfolio. I've also included metrics for XAR, ITA, XLI, and SPY in the bottom rows.

The Sunday Investor

Here are two observations to consider:

1. PPA has a weighted average one-year estimated earnings per share growth rate of 14.10%, competitive with XAR and ITA and a few points above XLI and SPY. Except for Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems (SPR), and Viasat (VSAT), all holdings have positive growth rates and were profitable last year. Only 6.80% of PPA by weight is assigned to non-profitable stocks, compared to 18.31% and 16.45% for ITA and XAR, respectively. Therefore, not only does PPA have a diversification advantage over its peers, but quality also appears stronger.

2. Non-profitable stocks and outliers make assessing an ETF's valuation challenging. For example, Morningstar excludes stocks with negative P/Es, and any stocks with P/Es greater than 60 are capped at 60 in the calculation of the portfolio's P/E. While this approach works well for highly profitable portfolios, it's slightly misleading for ETFs like XAR and ITA, which have 16-19% assigned to non-profitable stocks. Given that ITA's simple weighted-average forward P/E of 25.57x is lower than PPA's 27.12x, you might assume it's more attractive.

However, one check is to re-calculate the forward P/Es by applying the 60 cap for outliers to non-profitable stocks. This results in the following:

PPA: 29.29x (24.16x harmonic weighted average)

XAR: 35.93x (27.85x harmonic weighted average)

ITA: 31.71x (24.41x harmonic weighted average)

XLI: 25.34x (21.69x harmonic weighted average)

SPY: 26.44x (21.32x harmonic weighted average)

These re-calculated forward P/Es suggest PPA is the most attractively priced Aerospace and Defense ETF. The main question is whether it's worth paying the 3-4 point premium over XLI and SPY. I believe it is, given the segment's stronger growth rates and lower historical volatility. However, I can understand shareholders wanting to take some profits off the table. PPA's holdings are trading closer to their 52-week-high prices compared to these four funds.

Defense Spending Trends

The Congressional Budget Office projects defense spending as a percentage of GDP will decline from 2.9% in 2024 to 2.5% in 2034, the lowest percentage outlay since at least 1962. As shown below, the absolute dollars authorized are relatively stable for the next ten years. While ten-year outlooks might not be reliable, CBO's one-year estimates are usually reasonably accurate. For example, military spending was off by just $2 billion on a $767 billion projection in 2023).

Congressional Budget Office

Researchers at McKinsey & Company estimate cumulative defense spending among European NATO countries or member states could increase by €700 to €800 between 2022 and 2028. Last month, citing the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, CNBC also reported that global military spending reached a record high of $2.4 trillion in 2023, so aerospace and defense stocks are reasonably safe bets regarding stability. The main question is valuation, and as I already discussed, PPA is expensive but competitive compared to the alternatives.

Investment Recommendation

PPA tracks an Index with a 25+ year history of outperforming the broader market. Its 0.58% expense ratio is high, but PPA's limited exposure to non-profitable stocks gives it a quality advantage over peers like XAR and ITA. In addition, it features a 14% estimated earnings per share growth, a competitive 29x forward P/E, and is the best diversified, with exposure to 51 stocks across 12 sub-industries. Therefore, I'm reiterating my "buy" rating on PPA, and I look forward to answering your questions in the comments section below.