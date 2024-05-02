Orbon Alija/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

One of the salient features of REITs is that profits and prices often move in cycles. And there are two cycles worth considering. First, there is the space market cycle, which describes the supply and demand forces for a particular type of space. In the case of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), the type of space would be residential apartments that cater to the affluent worker segment in predominantly the coastal markets. A space market review for EQR might consider leasing trends, occupancy statistics, the rent-to-income ratio of their typical tenant and perhaps even the leasing concessions currently offered in their expansion markets. The capital market cycle has to do with the level of investor demand for real estate assets and the valuations at which they trade and is the focus of this article. In this paper, we look at the historic relationship between capitalization rates, or cap rates, and the US 10-year treasury and infer what the implications for valuations might be. We delve into EQR’s capital structure and quantify how the current macroeconomic conditions might impact their business strategy. We corroborate our framework with items disclosed in their Q1 2024 earnings supplement and conference call. Finally, we string together the items discussed in the article and conclude that given the current macroeconomic conditions, a price approaching $58 might be a better entry point for investors contemplating a position in the stock.

Source: Source: Investing in REITs, Fourth Edition, Ralph L. Block. Published by John Wiley & Sons, Inc., EQR 10-K for 2023.

Capital Market Cycle

Please take a look at Exhibit 1 where we provide the implied cap rate of the apartment REIT sector from 2014 to 2023 along with the yields on the US 10-year treasury.

Exhibit 1. Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve and Nareit

Source: Nareit T-tracker, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank.

The figures for the US 10-year treasury are lagged two quarters. We found a higher R-squared with the lag and interpret it to mean that it takes about six months for the US 10-year treasury to impact cap rates for apartment REITs. For the time period observed, the spread between the cap rates and the US 10-year was, on average, 285 basis points. For Q4 2023, that spread was only 205 basis points. Having a narrower than usual spread is a headwind for apartment REITs. This suggests that the premium that investors have historically demanded given the risk profile of the asset class is narrower than usual. Investors could reposition their portfolio by buying relatively higher-yielding fixed income instruments and selling apartment REIT stocks, which would depress the share prices of REITs in the sector. Please take a look at Exhibit 2 which paints a similar picture using corporate bonds as a reference.

Exhibit 2. Source: FTSE Nareit US Real Estate Index Series, St. Louis Federal Reserve

Source: FTSE Nareit U.S. Real Estate Index Series, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank.

For a while, in 2020 to early 2021, the effective yield on the ICE BofA BBB US Corporate was below the dividend yield of the FTSE Nareit Equity Apartment REIT Index. The effective yield is now back above the dividend yield, but the spread is wide and not in character with the norm from 2014 to 2020. For yield-hungry investors, the category of fixed-income instruments might be a compelling choice from an asset allocation point of view.

Let us now turn to how interest rates impact EQR in particular.

Equity Residential Cost of Capital

A defining characteristic of REITs is that they are unable to retain meaningful amounts of capital. By virtue of their structure, they must distribute 90% of taxable income excluding net capital gains. Therefore, they are constantly tapping debt and equity markets to grow their business. Higher interest rates impact their ability to fund accretive transactions because the higher the cost to finance, the higher the return on the potential acquisition is required. Let us look at this is some detail.

Please take a look at Table 1 which presents EQR’s capital structure.

Table 1: Capital Structure Form of Capital $ % Debt ($ in thousands) $ 7,209,729 22.31% Equity Total Shares and Units 390,672,373 Share Price $ 64.22 Equity Market Capitalization ($ in thousands) $ 25,088,980 77.64% Perpetual Preferred Equity ($ in thousands) 17,155 0.05% Total Capitalization ($ in thousands) $ 32,315,864 100.00% Click to enlarge

Source: Share price is from www.cnbc.com and is the intraday price on May 1st, 2024.

The figures are from the Q1 2024 earnings supplement and the share price used is $64.22 which is the price at the time of this writing. Should EQR decide to pursue an acquisition, they are likely to finance the acquisition in the same proportion as their capital structure. About 78% in equity, 22% in debt and an almost negligible percentage in preferred equity. Let us look at each of the components.

Cost of Capital: Debt

EQR has an investment grade credit rating from Moody’s and S&P. Please take a look at Table 2.

Table 2: Cost of Debt Issuer Credit Rating Outlook/Maturity S&P Global Ratings A- Stable Moody's Baa1 Stable 1.85% note at $79.49 to par 5.29% August 2031 Click to enlarge

Source: S&P Global, Moody's

EQR has a fixed income instrument that matures in August 2031 that exchange hands at a yield of 5.29%. Should EQR finance an acquisition, the debt component will likely have a cost in the neighborhood of 5.29%. A firm’s credit rating is focused on its credit risk. And credit risk has to do with assessing the obligor’s capacity to make promised principal and interest payments in accordance with the bond indenture.

Cost of Capital: Equity

There are different methods and philosophies around calculating the cost of equity. We use the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) in which we essentially add a spread to the risk-free rate and scale the spread with the beta statistic of the particular stock. Please take a look at Table 3.

Table 3: Cost of Equity Beta US 10-year Treasury Equity Risk Premium Cost of Equity 0.98 4.65% 2.85% 7.45% Click to enlarge

Source: For the US 10-year treasury, I used www.cnbc.com

For the risk-free rate, I use the US 10-year treasury which is a commonly used proxy for the risk-free rate.

The equity risk premium is simply the 285-basis point spread observed between the implied cap rate of the Apartment REITs and US 10-year treasury, as presented in Exhibit 1. It is a measure of the premium required by investors over the US 10-year treasury given the risk profile of the asset class.

The beta statistic is a measure of systematic risk. It is measured by regressing the returns of the stock against the market. EQR’s beta of 0.98 was arrived at after regressing monthly returns against the FTSE Nareit Equity Apartment Index from 2014 to 2023. The stock's beta is a measure of risk that is of a different dimension than of the credit risk measured as part of the estimate of the cost of debt. The emphasis with beta is how the levels of debt and the variability of the revenue stream impacts the stock price in relation to the market as a whole. The market as a whole has a beta statistic of 1.0. Given that EQR makes up 20% of the apartment REIT sector and their exposure to stable and mature markets, a near-market beta of 0.98 is not surprising. Using these inputs, we find a cost of equity of 7.45%.

Source: REITWatch March 2024

EQR has an 8.29% Series K preferred that pays an annual dividend per share of $4.145. It weights 0.05% in the capital structure. In Q1 2024, EQR purchased and retired 402,500 shares at an average price of $54.16. This would point to the cost of preferred equity being 7.65%.

Using all the inputs, we calculate EQR’s weighted average cost of capital to be 6.96%. Please see Table 4.

Table 4: Weighted Average Cost of Capital (OTC:WACC) Weight of Debt 22.31% Cost of Debt 5.29% Weight of Equity 77.64% Cost of Equity 7.45% Weight of Preferred 0.05% Cost of Preferred 7.65% WACC 6.96% Click to enlarge

The tax shield normally included in the calculation of the WACC is ignored because REITs do not pay taxes at the corporate level.

EQR Cost of Capital Implications

Now that we’ve estimated EQR’s current weighted average cost of capital in the current environment, we ask ourselves “how is this relevant?” or, “what does this mean for a potential investment in the stock?”

Recall that REITs are structurally unable to retain meaningful amounts of capital and therefore have to tap debt and equity markets to finance acquisitions. Acquisitions is the external growth engine for REITs looking to boost funds from operations (FFO). Therefore, for EQR to make an accretive acquisition using our assumptions, the rate of return on the acquisition would have to clear 6.96%.

Now according to CBRE, and using two markets that EQR is active in as an example, Prime Class A Multifamily Assets in Seattle are priced at a 4.5% to 5.0% cap rate and in Boston, pricing is at 4.75% to 5.0% cap rate.

If you were sitting in EQR’s boardroom, would you consider purchasing an asset that is going to deliver a 5.0% return when it will cost you 6.96% to finance the acquisition?

Probably not. The spread between the cap rate and the weighted average cost of capital is usually but not always positive in that the cap rates exceed the cost of capital. There is an imbalance because of the negative spread and, perhaps unsurprisingly, EQR did not make any acquisitions in Q1 2024.

Here is CEO Mark Parrell providing some insight in the recent earnings call:

“On the investment side, we are seeing properties that we would be interested in acquiring, well-located newer properties in our expansion markets in the suburbs of Seattle and Boston trade at high prices and in very low volume compared to pre-pandemic levels. Investment sales activity in the first quarter was over 60% below average pre-pandemic levels.”

“So, I would say right now, we continue to struggle to see a great deal of product offered. I think the obvious evident enthusiasm for apartments in the private space, and we hope soon in the public space more so, is powerful. But I think there's still a bit of -- a pretty big difference between seller and buyer expectations, that I think was the gap was closing a little and now I think the gap remains…”

Now, if it doesn’t make sense to be a buyer in the current environment, then how does a REIT create value, other than rental increases?

One way to take advantage of the pricing imbalance is to be a seller of real estate assets.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, EQR sold three properties in their West Coast markets, consisting of 499 apartment units for a disposition yield of 5.8%. The average age of the properties sold was 40 years. Subsequent to Q4 2023, EQR sold properties in Boston and in Orange County for a disposition yield of 5.6%. The average age of the two properties was 41 years.

Selling assets at an attractive yield doesn’t automatically create value. Redeploying the capital sensibly is just as important. And if acquisitions currently don’t make sense, then another avenue to redeploy dry powder from asset sales would be in share buybacks.

In Q1 2024, EQR repurchased and retired 652,452 common shares at a weighted average price of $58.95. Combined with Q4 2023 repurchase activity, the company repurchased $87.5 million of its shares at a weighted average purchase price of $57.72. We shall get back to this share repurchase activity shortly.

Recall that in Table 1, we considered the capital structure of EQR. We now restate the table and include the value of cash and cash equivalents. We deduct cash and cash equivalents from the total capitalization figure to arrive at an estimate of the enterprise value for EQR. Please see Table 5.

Table 5: Enterprise Value Form of Capital $ Debt ($ in thousands) $ 7,209,729 Equity Total Shares and Units $ 390,672,373 Share Price on 3/31/2024 $ 64.22 Equity Market Capitalization ($ in thousands) $ 25,088,980 Perpetual Preferred Equity ($ in thousands) $ 17,155 Total Capitalization ($ in thousands) $ 32,315,864 Cash and Cash Equivalents ($ in thousands) $ 44,535 Enterprise Value ($ in thousands) $ 32,271,329 Click to enlarge

In the next table, we look at EQR’s 2023 NOI and apply a growth rate of 4.97% to estimate the NOI for 2024. The growth rate of 4.97% is the growth rate in NOI observed for the apartment REIT sector from 2014 to 2023.

Table 6: NOI ($ in thousands) and Growth Rate 2023 NOI $ 1,947,275 Growth Rate 4.97% Estimated 2024 NOI $ 2,044,055 Click to enlarge

We now apply our estimated NOI to the enterprise value of EQR to arrive at the current cap rate that EQR’s entire business is trading at. Please see Table 7.

Table 7: EQR's Enterprise Cap Rate ($ in thousands) 2024 NOI $ 2,044,055 Enterprise Value $ 32,271,329 Cap Rate 6.33% Click to enlarge

We now ask the same hypothetical question as we did earlier with respect to the properties in Boston and Seattle. If we adopt the perspective of buying the entire business, not just the shares, does it make sense to acquire assets that have a return of 6.33% when the cost of acquisition is going to be 6.96%? Would you buy an apartment and rent it out for less than the cost to finance the purchase of the apartment?

The gap is narrower than in the previous hypothetical example looking at just Seattle and Boston properties, but still material.

Now, if we recalculate the enterprise value in Table 5 and instead of using the current share price of $64.22, we use the average buyback price of EQR stock for Q4 and Q1 of $57.72 we arrive at a cap rate of 6.87% against a weighted average cost of capital of 6.96%. At $57.72, the imbalance between the cap rate and the WACC is less pronounced and is only nine basis points. It is at this share price that, under current conditions, an investment in EQR starts to align with some of the assumptions and methodologies presented in this article.

Here is the CEO again:

“In the first quarter, we repurchased approximately $38.5 million of our own common shares at a weighted average share price of about $59 per share…Since we began this activity in the fourth quarter of 2023, we have repurchased approximately $87.5 million of our shares in what we see as an attractive valuation level of a bit below $58 per share.”

Conclusion

For Q1 2024, it is not surprising that EQR did not book any acquisitions. There is a negative spread in that the return on the investment is less than the cost to finance the acquisition of the investment. For a positive spread to be restored, the cost of capital has to come down or the cap rates have to increase. For the cost of capital to come down, interest rates would have to come down. This is something that is exogenous and not within the control of management. Another way for a positive spread to be restored is for cap rates to increase. For cap rates to increase, the NOI has to increase or the asset values would have to come down. For NOI to increase, EQR would have to increase rental rates, which are constrained by an acceptable rent-to-income ratio for EQR’s tenants. Another way for cap rates to increase is for asset values decrease. It is the possibility of a decrease in asset values that is a concern for equity investors. It is best to wait until a positive spread is restored before initiating a position in the stock.