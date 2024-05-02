Running The Treadmill: Why Economy Is Growing Despite Consumer Pain

Assembly/DigitalVision via Getty Images

On paper, the US economy seems strong. GDP data, ISM services PMI’s, consistently strong NFP payroll prints, Vegas gambling revenues, and high valuations in major stock market indices are all pointing to a strong economy. However, the public perception, the performance of the private sector outside of AI, and leading indicators data point to a much gloomier picture. What explains the divergence between the economy on paper and in practice?

The main driver for this gap is what I call the economic “running of the treadmill.” Increased government spending, hiring, and resultant inflation have kept nominal growth high, and real growth has distorted from inflation in the most consumed necessities outpacing CPI. In theory, inflation should not skew growth numbers. However, when certain categories of the CPI basket consistently run hot, the compounding money spent on these goods and services above the CPI deflation counts as “real growth” even though the aggregate amounts of goods and services consumed have not increased. The result is the economy has been growing by the consumer paying a higher cost of living for the same lifestyle at an increasingly faster rate of acceleration. This is like a runner turning up the speed on a treadmill. He is running faster, but still not going anywhere. A faster pace is required to stay on the treadmill without falling off. However, there’s a limit to how fast the treadmill can go before a runner can no longer keep up or gets tired.

When it comes to private sector activity, it is still well off its peak in real terms since 2021. Inflation adjusted revenues for the S&P 500 peaked in 2021, and corporate profits adjusted for inflation peaked in Q1 of 2022. Retail sales also peaked in 2021 in terms of sales volumes.

Data in the labor market also confirms that expansionary fiscal policy has been covering up a struggling private sector. While private sector hiring has been decelerating since Q1 2021, the growth of government hiring has doubled from its pre-pandemic pace, according to the BLS. The bulk 3.7M net jobs created since the pandemic have either been government or de facto government. As seen in the chart below, hiring for sector, education, healthcare, and social services have accounted for 54% of net jobs created since the pandemic.

This is not a sustainable trend, and there is data pointing to the US consumer falling off the treadmill. The first one is credit card spending. American consumers are putting a record net credit card balance on their accounts, while delinquency rates have hit ten-year highs. The US has also seen records withdrawals of 401(K) balances, including a record 3.6% of workers taking out hardship distributions from their accounts. The overall US savings rate has dropped to 3.6% which is near the record lows seen during the 2000s housing boom. All these are leading indicators of an upcoming consumer crunch that will drive a mild recession like the first half of 2022 or the 2000-2003 tech bust.

Credit card default rates are spiking. (: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis FRED Database)

There are two possible exceptions that could derail my thesis. The first is that the US structurally realigns its economy to resemble that of France or Belgium, where government spending replaces the private sector as the primary driver of economic activity. With US government spending at half the levels of Belgium and France, there is a runway to do that, but looking at the relative performance of Europe versus the US this century, it is unlikely to lead to prosperity. The second one is that the unwinding of savings is simply retirees quitting work and living off their nest eggs. The economy then is driven by retirees maintaining working years spending, but opening up jobs to provide those goods and services to younger workers who are more productive due to AI. However, even if the second scenario keeps the economy afloat, it would likely be bearish for the stock market as retirement account flows will shift from being net positive to net negative.

Bottom Line/What’s the Trade:

The bottom line is that the America’s macroeconomic growth data is distorted by inflation being heavily concentrated in housing, healthcare, and other necessity goods. What is being reported as economic growth is just consumers running on an accelerating cost of living treadmill. Government stimulus and hiring has put a cushion to keep people employed, but the fact that salaries are not going as far as they used to will soon catch up to the economy. The result is an increased probability of a consumer crunch-driven recession, or a more permissive monetary policy that will keep inflation afloat to prevent such a downturn. The probability of the economic tails I have warned about in previous reports just got that much higher.

Given these risks, equity valuations in the US are too high. According to Morgan Stanley, the S&P 500 equity risk premium relative to ten-year treasuries is at multi-decade lows. The current ERP for stocks is ~100 basis points, when its historical average is closer to 400 basis points. Within the equity sector, the stocks with the most downside are consumer discretionary (due to consumer crunch), staples (less pricing power), and big tech (heavy concentration of index means that they will bulk of outflows when net flows turn negative).