Is ESG Good Or Bad - Part II

Absolute Return Partners LLP profile picture
Absolute Return Partners LLP
254 Followers

Summary

  • In last month’s Absolute Return Letter, I concluded that the “E” in ESG appears to have affected equity returns more than the “S” and the “G”. This month, I will look at a different aspect of ESG investing.
  • ESG ratings were not created to save the planet but to assess how a changing world affects the P&L of the companies being rated.
  • Even if one accepts the argument that ESG investing was never created in a noble attempt to save the planet, it has still had a positive impact on some companies’ behaviour, I believe.

Artificial Intelligence Sustainable Responsible Technology

Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

It's easy to make a buck. It's a lot tougher to make a difference. -Tom Brokaw

Preface

In last month's Absolute Return Letter, I concluded that, although we do not yet have enough data to draw any definitive

This article was written by

Absolute Return Partners LLP profile picture
Absolute Return Partners LLP
254 Followers
Absolute Return Partners is a London based investment advisory business. Founded by Niels Jensen in 2002, we focus on providing bespoke alternative investment solutions to institutional investors. In total we manage over $600m of assets across our group. ARP is owned by its management team. We are protective of our independence and equally protective of our clients’ investments. There are no external vested interests in our organisation.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XOM--
Exxon Mobil Corporation
XOM:CA--
Exxon Mobil Corporation EXXON MOBIL CDR
EMB--
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
CEMB--
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF
EMCB--
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News