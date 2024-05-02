Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark McReynolds - Head, Investor Relations
Brett White - Chief Executive Officer
Alan Taylor - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jacob Staffel - Goldman Sachs
Hannah Rudoff - Piper Sandler
Alex Sklar - Raymond James
Parker Lane - Stifel
Mark Schappel - Loop Capital Markets
Tyler Radke - Citi

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Weave First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mark McReynolds, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you, Mark. You may begin.

Mark McReynolds

Thank you, Paul. Good afternoon and welcome to Weave’s first quarter 2024 earnings call. With me on today’s call are Brett White, CEO and Alan Taylor, CFO.

During the course of this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding the anticipated performance of our business. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and expectations until certain assumptions made as of today’s date and are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings. Weave disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Further, on today’s call, we will also discuss non-GAAP metrics that we believe aid in the understanding of our financial results. Unless otherwise noted, all numbers that we talk about today will be on a non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation to comparable GAAP metrics can be found in today’s earnings release, which is available on our website and as an exhibit to the Form 8-K furnished with the SEC before this call as well as in the earnings presentation on our Investor Relations website at investors.getweave.com.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Brett.

Brett White

