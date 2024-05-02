z1b

I last covered W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) in November of 2023, shortly after they announced their dividend cut. In that article, titled "20% Dividend Cut Alert: W. P. Carey is Putting Lipstick on a Pig," I discussed three reasons why the announcement was a betrayal of shareholders: one, a 20% dividend cut immediately after hiking their dividend violated investor trust; two, the spin-off and asset sales were likely going to be done at such an accelerated pace that they were likely going to destroy some shareholder value; and three, the suddenness of the office segment exit was a bad look for management after previously saying on their most recent earnings call that they had no specific timeframe in mind for exiting from their office assets. That being said, I did rate the stock by concluding the article with, "I do believe WPC is undervalued right now given that it trades at an 11% discount to analysts' consensus NAV per share."

Since that article was written, WPC has made significant progress in exiting from its office space, doing so on terms that were, frankly, a little bit better than I expected. Moreover, the company has also made strong progress on other fronts that make its future prospects look more attractive than ever. Meanwhile, the stock price has remained relatively flat, increasing by only 0.7% over that period. As a result, I believe it is now time to buy the dip in the stock price hand over fist. In this article, I will detail three reasons why.

#1. W.P. Carey Stock Is Undervalued

One big reason why I'm very bullish on WPC right now is simply because its valuation is very attractive. While historically, it has traded at about a 10% premium to its net asset value, it currently trades at a 6% discount to its consensus net asset value, providing a wide margin of safety even when adjusting for the current market value of its assets, which have already declined due to rising interest rates.

Moreover, despite the 20% dividend cut suffered last year, its current dividend yield is still very attractive at 6.3%, which is also at a premium to its historical average of around a 5.75% dividend yield. Last but not least, its P/AFFO ratio is also discounted at 11.59 times at present, compared to its historical average of about 14 to 14.5 times. All of these combined imply that the stock could easily see 10% to 15% upside simply from valuation multiple expansion, at the very least providing additional cushion against interest rates moving higher.

#2. WPC Stock's Growth Is Poised To Accelerate

Another reason I am bullish on WPC is its improving forward growth prospects for both its cash flow per share and its dividend per share. The big reason for this is that they have finally exited, or are very close to fully exiting, their office business. They now have their U-Haul disposition behind them, and they have also largely worked through their lingering tenant issues. As management detailed on its latest earnings call:

We've made good progress working through them and do not expect any additional downside to that currently embedded in our guidance...the Hellweg restructuring was completed on the terms we expected and the tenant is current on rent and on track with its turnaround plans. The Prima Wawona lease on cold storage and packing facilities was rejected as we talked about last quarter. In April, we successfully sold one of the facilities. We expect to complete the sale of a second smaller property over the next few weeks, and we're actively working on the other two. In addition, we completed the re-tenanting of the large vacant warehouse property we spoke about last quarter, both at a higher rent compared to the prior lease and to a stronger credit tenant, which was an excellent outcome.

As a result, they are now at a new base level for cash flow per share and have significant growth potential ahead of them. For example, they have a very large acquisition pipeline currently in Europe, primarily in industrial real estate, where WPC is capturing very attractive cap rates as well as rent escalations that should deliver attractive spreads for them moving forward. As they explained on the earnings call:

in Europe, we've seen bid-ask spreads come in significantly, creating more opportunities in the region compared to last year. Year-to-date, about 70% of our investment volume has been in Europe. Our European presence also gives us a cost of debt advantage, given our ability to issue euro-denominated bonds. Currently, that advantage has moved closer to where we've seen it historically at rates around 150 basis points tighter than where we could issue U.S. bonds... Our investments year-to-date had a weighted average going in cash cap rate of approximately 7.4%, providing initial accretion and average yields around 9%, reflecting rent growth over the life of the leases.

As a result, analysts expect the company's FFO per share to grow at about a 4% CAGR through 2027, also expecting the dividend per share to grow at a 5% CAGR after years of growing at a meager 1 to 2% CAGR per year in its dividend per share. This marks significant growth acceleration for the company, which would likely also drive a valuation multiple expansion, leading to outsized total returns.

#3. WPC Shares Are Well-Positioned For Higher-For-Longer

The third reason we think that now is a great time to buy the stock is because it is well-positioned to weather a higher-for-longer inflation and interest rate environment. The reasons for this include the fact that they have significant liquidity on hand from recent asset sales and forward equity issuances, as well as a largely untapped revolving credit line. As a result, they have already paid down one of their large debt maturities this year with cash on hand, and they are finding fairly attractive interest rates in the European bond market right now, with which they plan to refinance their Euro-denominated bonds maturing later this year.

Additionally, their BBB+ credit rating, significant liquidity, and an EBITA leverage ratio that is below the low end of their target range give them substantial flexibility on their balance sheet to deal with a higher for longer environment. On top of that, they also generate the majority of their rent from leases with inflation-linked rent escalators. This makes them more resistant to a higher for longer scenario, since interest rates will likely only remain higher if inflation is also higher. As a result, interest rate headwinds in such an environment would largely be offset by their stronger same-store rent growth coming from their inflation-linked rent escalators.

Investor Takeaway

While Mr. Market is discounting WPC shares along with its other sector peers like Realty Income (O) due to the bond-like nature of triple net lease REITs, WPC is structured differently. While most triple net lease REITs have little to no inflation-linked rent escalators, 54% of WPC's rent comes from CPI-linked escalators. As a result, even if its interest expense goes up in the coming years in the event of a higher-for-longer environment, the higher inflation rates that will be responsible for those higher interest rates will also drive stronger same-store rent growth, offsetting much - if not all - of this headwind.

Keep in mind that even if its CPI-linked escalators only achieve 50-100 basis points higher rent growth than normal in the current inflationary environment while its debt refinancings may see the interest rate increase by 150-200 basis points, only about 9% of WPC's debt is being refinanced this year (given that WPC already paid off $500 million of maturing debt with cash on hand) whereas 54% of WPC's income is linked to CPI. This means that even if the rent bumps only see a 50 basis point boost from higher inflation and the interest rate is increased by 200 basis points, the net impact on WPC's income is still favorable. Moreover, its significant presence in Europe gives it access to lower interest rates on debt that it chooses to raise in Euros and a higher-for-longer interest rate environment will likely cause cap rates to rise further due to sale-leasebacks becoming increasingly favorable relative to issuing debt for companies looking for financing options, providing an additional growth tailwind for the company.

As a result, we think that Mr. Market is underappreciating WPC's inflation-resistant structure and therefore believe that WPC warrants a Strong Buy rating right now as it is a good time to buy it before the narrative shifts from WPC being a REIT in transition to WPC being a high quality, inflation-resistant industrial REIT with accelerating growth.