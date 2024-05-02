SOXX: Wonderful Market Sector Now Trading At An Excessive Price

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

One of our favorite corners in the market is the semiconductor industry, as it has a large number of companies with strong differentiation, wonderful financial metrics, and strong competitive advantages. They also tend to have above-average sustainability practices and supply products that in general make life better for all of us.

The sector includes some of our favorite companies including ASML (ASML), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), ASM International (OTCQX:ASMIY), Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY), KLA Corp. (KLAC), Lam Research (LRCX), Analog Devices (ADI), NVIDIA (NVDA), and several others. As can be seen below, these companies tend to have outstanding operating margins and have delivered impressive revenue growth as well. They are all currently showing operating margins above 20%, and ten-year average revenue growth above 10%, which is quite remarkable.

Data by YCharts

It is therefore not surprising that ETFs focused on this sector have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index (SPY) over the past decade. For example, the popular iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) which focuses on U.S. companies that design, manufacture, and distribute semiconductors, has delivered more than three times the total return compared to the S&P 500, while the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) has done even better.

One key difference we found between these two ETFs, is that SMH invests in international companies too, such as TSM and ASML, while SOXX limits itself to U.S. based companies.

Data by YCharts

While all of this is well and good, we do believe investors have now taken things to an extreme. It is important to remember that even the best assets can result in bad investments if one pays too much.

SOXX has been trading for a long time, which means we can use the advanced charting functionality provided by Seeking Alpha to generate a price regression. It quickly becomes evident that this ETF is trading significantly above trend. Even wonderful companies can create value at a certain rate, and when we see prices spike above trend so clearly, we take it as a potential sign of investor over excitement.

Seeking Alpha

Portfolio Characteristics

BlackRock's (BLK) iShares website provides useful information regarding this ETF, including a summary of the ETF's portfolio characteristics. Here we can see that the ETF has relatively few positions, a low dividend yield, and high valuation multiples.

The Price/Book value is around 5.4x, and this is even though the company excludes negative book values from the calculation. Perhaps more worrying, the Price/Earnings multiple is above 32x, despite the company also excluding negative P/E ratios from the calculation.

iShares.com

Excessive Concentration

We find concentration to be excessive, with only four companies representing more than 30% of the value of the ETF. These four companies are NVIDIA, Broadcom (AVGO), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Qualcomm (QCOM).

iShares.com

Peer Comparison

This is a problem shared with peer ETFs, with SMH having an even greater concentration in the top ten holdings, but we do appreciate the additional international exposure.

The three semiconductor ETFs we are comparing have the same expense ratio of 0.35%, which we consider rather high for an ETF of this type. For comparison, the Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF (VGT) has an expense ratio of only 0.10%.

Seeking Alpha

The AI Tailwind

The four most dangerous words in investing are: 'this time it's different. ' - Sir John Templeton

We attribute much of the excitement and valuation spike to high investor expectations regarding demand from artificial intelligence (AI) applications. While some companies will undoubtedly benefit, we believe the impact on the whole sector will be more muted, and that the big beneficiaries have this tailwind more than priced in. For example, NVIDIA is a very innovative company clearly benefiting from AI demand, but should it really be valued at roughly eight times Coca-Cola (KO)?

There is no denying that other companies are benefiting too, for example, Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) recently reported excellent financial results. The company attributed in large part the good results and guidance to AI demand. Still, investors should remember two things. One is that AI chip sales remain a relatively small part of the market, with Deloitte predicting total AI chip sales in 2024 will be only around 11% of the predicted global chip market. The other thing investors should remember is that a lot of this revenue is infrastructure CapEx, and that many data centers have useful lives of several years. In other words, the rate of new AI data center development is likely to slow down soon. We have seen this same story play out in other sectors before.

Valuation

If we look at the top four positions in the SOXX ETF, three of them are trading with a Price/Sales ratio of more than twice their ten-year average. Only Qualcomm appears to be trading relatively close to its historical multiple. While we can understand the excitement around AI demand, it appears investors have taken it too far.

Data by YCharts

Upside Risks

Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent. - John Maynard Keynes

Although we believe SOXX and the semiconductor sector in general, are currently overvalued, there is nothing preventing valuations from getting more stretched. There is also risk that AI chip demand exceeds even the most optimistic assumptions.

For someone attempting to short the sector, there is significant "headline" risk, as companies tout their new AI plans, traction, and innovations. In the short to medium term, this could result in even higher valuations. Investors expressing concern about .com valuations in 1996 and 1997 were not wrong that the sector was already trading at irrational levels. Still, it took a few more years for the correction to arrive. In our opinion, the best approach is to simply avoid, or at least underweight, overvalued sectors and focus on sectors where valuations are more reasonable.

Downside Risks

Investors should also keep in mind that despite its attractive financial characteristics, the sector comes with high volatility and cyclicality. As can be seen in the graph below, during previous recessions SOXX has suffered higher losses than the S&P index.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

While the semiconductor industry is a very attractive corner of the market, and one that has outperformed the S&P index significantly over the past decade, it currently looks overvalued. Some of the indicators pointing in this direction include the ETF trading significantly above its regression price trend, an elevated Price/Earnings multiple, very high concentration in just a few companies, and the top constituents trading with Price/Sales multiples significantly above their historic averages.

We believe investors are pricing excessive benefits from incremental AI chips demand, and this has resulted in many companies in the sector being overvalued. We believe this is a time to be cautious, especially given the above-average volatility of the sector, and its above-average losses during economic recessions. For these reasons, we are giving SOXX a "Sell" rating, even though it includes some of our favorite companies.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.