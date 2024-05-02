Jeremy Poland

Overview

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) is a Canadian oil & natural gas producer with a decent percentage of production coming from outside of North America. Just under half of production is from liquids, while the remaining portion is from North American and European natural gas. However, production outside of North America has a disproportionate contribution to funds flow and free cash flow due to better margins.

I have covered Vermilion a number of times over the last 18 months, where the prior articles can be found here. Vermilion released its Q1 result and hosted a conference call yesterday after the close, which this article will primarily focus on.

The company has guided for 82,000-86,000 BOE/d in production during 2024 and capital expenditures are expected to be in the C$600-625M range this year.

Figure 1 - Source: Vermilion Corporate Presentation

The YTD performance is -6% for Vermilion, and the stock has lagged peers by a decent margin. Part of the underperformance might make sense due to a lot of production coming from natural gas, but Vermilion has lagged many North American natural gas producers. That is despite the fact that the company also has much of its natural gas production in the European market, where prices have held up slightly better in 2024, and about half of the European natural gas sales is hedged at levels well above current levels.

So, I continue to think Vermilion is a good risk reward with an attractive valuation and substantial buybacks in 2024, despite a larger natural gas exposure which I am otherwise a little bit hesitant with.

Figure 2 - Source: Koyfin

Q1 2024 Result

The production during Q1 2024 was good at 85,505 BOE/d, at the upper end of the annual guidance range and above the quarterly guidance. Production is down compared to Q4 2023, but the prior quarter was more of an outlier. The international production was very healthy in Q1 at 32,546 BOE/d with strong contribution from the Australian assets which are back in operation, after having been offline for much of 2023.

Figure 3 - Source: Vermilion Quarterly Reports

Vermilion reported C$431M in funds flow in Q1 compared to C$372M in Q4 2023. The company also had substantial capital expenditures of C$190M in Q1, which equals about 30% of expected capital expenditures in 2024. The free cash flow was, despite a disproportional amount of capital expenditure, very impressive at C$241M, up from C$229M in the prior quarter. The strong cash flow in the quarter was due to a very good production volume and relatively constructive sales prices, but also from a large, realized hedging gains on natural gas contracts.

Figure 4 - Source: Vermilion Quarterly Reports

Following the strong free cash flow, we have seen the net debt continue to decline for Vermilion, and it reached C$944M at the end of Q1, which was below the C$1B near-term net debt target. The company returned about C$19M in dividends in Q1 and has increased the buybacks more substantially in 2024. There were share repurchases for C$37M in Q1, which took the basic share count down to 159.9M from 162.3M at the end of 2023. Subsequent to the quarter end, Vermilion has performed buybacks for an additional C$14M.

Figure 5 - Source: Vermilion Quarterly Reports

In the figures below, we can more clearly see the disproportionate impact the international production has on funds flow, even if there can be a rather large swing quarter-by-quarter. In Q1 2024, 61% of funds flow and an even large percentage of free cash flow came from outside of North America, even though that only represented 38% of production during the quarter.

Figure 6 - Source: Vermilion Corporate Presentation

Figure 7 - Source: Vermilion Quarterly Q1-24 MDA

Vermilion also had some exploration success in Germany and Croatia during Q1, which will be interesting to follow throughout the year.

Valuation & Conclusion

We have during 2024 seen oil prices be relatively strong, while North American natural gas prices have been very weak. European natural gas prices have declined more modestly this year. So, given that Vermilion gets most of its funds flow from liquids production and European natural gas production, the recent underperformance in Vermilion's stock is somewhat unjustified. Especially now that the shareholder distributions have finally increased and there are good hedges in place.

Vermilion is presently trading with a free cash flow yield of around 20% using market cap and strip prices, if we also deduct asset retirement obligations settled. Just under half of those cash flows will be distributed to shareholders, where the current low valuation will allow the company to repurchase a material amount of shares during the year.

Figure 8 - Source: My Estimates

The stock price of Vermilion has performed poorly for a couple of years now, where the poor performance will in part be due to the windfall profit taxes in the European Union during 2022-2023, weaker natural gas prices, and some operational issues in Australia during 2023. So, the company needs to string together a few good quarters in a row for the market to take this company seriously, which the last two quarters might be the start of.

I certainly don't think the diversified production profile that Vermilion offers warrant such a large discount to peer. So, I view Vermilion stock as a good buy at these levels.