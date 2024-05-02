edichenphoto

Shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) have been an underperformer over the past year, rising 4% as higher rates have weighed on real estate valuations and the rental market has slowed. Back in October, I rated shares a “buy,” given my view it could deliver long-term double-digit returns. In the past six months, it has returned 8%, consistent with this expectation, though the market has rallied an even stronger 16%. Given solid Q1 results, I continue to view shares favorably.

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s first quarter, AVB generated $2.70 in funds from operations (FFO), beating consensus by a nickel. This was $0.09 ahead of guidance, given both stronger revenues and lower-than-expected expenses. Even with slowing in the rental market, FFO was up about 6% from a year ago. AVB saw strength across several geographies, led by New England revenue growth of 4.8% from last year, followed by the NYC area at 4% and the DC area at 3.5%. Northern California grew by 1.7%, more sluggish, but even a positive number is encouraging given the challenges that have faced San Francisco.

Same-store revenue rose by 4.2%, 90bps ahead of expectations. Overall, revenue rose by 4.2% while operating expenses rose by 5.2%. While the business is facing some cost pressures, these have not been as severe as they had been. One of the bigger challenges has been property taxes, which rose by 7.1%. Property taxes can lag real estate valuations as local governments catch up to markets and reassess properties higher. With home price appreciation slowing, the rate of property tax increases should begin to slow this year.

Rising insurance costs have also been a headwind for the sector, and expenses here rose by 5%. This is a more modest increase than peers with more Florida exposure. Similar to property taxes, insurance costs can take time to catch up to inflation as contracts are usually set on a 12-month basis, so I expect no further acceleration. AVB is managing expenses it can control well, as payroll rose by a modest 0.5%, and G&A spending was flat.

Q1 occupancy was 0.3% better than expected at 95.9% while bad debt was 1.9% vs 2.1%. AVB also saw average rent rise to 2,967 vs 2,842 last year, a 4.4% gain. AVB primarily operates in legacy markets like California, Boston, and New York. While these saw population outflow during COVID leading to weak rents, that led to very little new construction. This tight supply is now helping to support prices. Indeed, as you can see, rents are performing better in these regions, especially New England, than in previous high-flyers like Texas and Florida. Considering longer-term given population dynamics and migratory flows, I do expect the Sun Belt to outperform, but near-term supply trends have created favorability in AVB’s markets.

ApartmentList

Additionally, diverging performances in 2020-2022 have also shifted relative value to a degree. Rents and home prices are not exactly the same, but there is a correlation between the two. Relative to the US as a whole, San Francisco housing pricing has declined by over 10% from pre-COVID levels. During the financial crisis, San Francisco did become much cheaper, but prices are where they were relative to the country in the aftermath of the tech bubble. After such underperformance, it is not surprising we may be seeing some floor.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

AVB signaled that some momentum could be forming in the Bay Area as it is seeing “signs of life” in San Jose, but San Francisco proper remains a “mixed bag.” There are “underpinnings of better performance” in Northern California as a region, in part because employers are starting to push more workers into the office. Seattle is firming up; it rose 2.8% in Q1 and 4% in April. It was especially strong in the suburbs, and the Northeast was also stronger than expected. With the rest of its regions rising, with even stabilization in San Francisco, AVB is well positioned to generate mid-single digit growth this year.

Nationally, we are also seeing rental momentum accelerate after a difficult winter. As I explained in my past article, the US has a significant undersupply of housing, given little building in the 2010s. While some markets face temporary surges in supply, this overall lack of supply is likely to keep rents and prices buoyant. Furthermore, with interest rates elevated and mortgages above 7%, affordability is challenged, which may push renters to continue to rent for a longer, a factor in the relatively low turnover AVB is seeing in its units.

ApartmentList

This strength in demand is also evident in AVB’s new projects, not just its existing footprint. It has $920 million of projects that are leasing up, and they are set to have an average rent of $3,220 vs the $2,925 expectation, pushing their stabilized yield to 6% from 5.6%. AVB is also conservatively financed with just 4.3x net debt/EBITDA and $7.7 billion of net debt, limiting its direct exposure to interest rates.

Given strong Q1 trends, AVB raised guidance across the board, expecting faster revenue growth and slower expense growth, as it controls what expenses it can quite well. This resulted in a 120bp increase in its FFO growth outlook, with a midpoint of $10.91 FFO. That provides a strong 1.6x coverage of 3.6% dividend yield. After years of a steady dividend, AVB raised it by 3% in March to $1.70/quarter.

AvalonBay

With momentum we are seeing in its key markets, I actually see scope for AVB to deliver further upside surprises this year, particularly if nascent signs of stabilization in the Bay Area take hold, which could provide another $0.05-$0.10 of earnings. As such, I am looking for AVB to deliver $10.85-$11.10 in FFO this year, giving shares a 5.9% FFO yield. Given the structural undersupply of housing, I expect rents to persistently run faster than core inflation, at ~3% similar to the 2010s, and combined with modest unit growth, AVB is poised for long-term FFO growth of about 5%. As such, I continue to see shares generating about a ~10% long-term return.

While AVB is not a stock that is likely to keep up with 20%+ market rallies given the relative steadiness of its business, it has a solid balance sheet, high-quality asset base, and the lack of supply in its markets offsets their slower growth. I continue to view AVB as attractive for dividend-oriented investors, particularly with it returning to dividend growth. That said, if the 10-year treasury rises to 5%, I expect shares to underperform as higher-rates reduce the relative attractiveness of dividend stocks. While rates are a risk, given solid results and the likelihood for further beats and raises this year, I remain a buyer of AVB stock.