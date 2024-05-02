Pfizer Stock: Finally The Market Is Waking Up

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pfizer's Q1 2023 results beat market forecasts, with strong revenue growth and cost management improvements. I think it's the turning point for PFE stock - read on.
  • The company expects continued growth from non-COVID drugs and anticipates significant revenue from Comirnaty and Paxlovid.
  • Pfizer's stock is undervalued compared to its peers, offering a higher-than-average dividend yield and attractive valuation metrics.
  • The anticipated dividend stability, recent revenue growth, and effective cost-cutting initiatives may lure back major investors, potentially igniting a resurgence in Pfizer's stock.
  • I have opted to maintain my previous "Buy" rating on the stock.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

New York during the COVID-19 emergency.

Massimo Giachetti

About 3 months ago, I initiated coverage on Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) stock with a "Buy" rating, stating that the company's low valuation and strong product pipeline make it the ultimate buying opportunity for income investors in the healthcare

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
4.53K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PFE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFE
--
PFE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News