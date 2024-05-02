BBLU: A Promising Start In A Competitive Field

Klaus Vedfelt

It's really hard to generate alpha in large-cap stocks given how much analyst coverage and investment is already made into the market's biggest stocks. That doesn't stop ETF issuers from trying though. The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU) is an actively managed fund that attempts to outperform passive large-cap averages. The fund's investment strategy is grounded in a disciplined, quantitative approach that seeks to identify companies with strong fundamentals, attractive valuations, and sustainable competitive advantages.

The fund's management team employs a proprietary model that evaluates various factors, including financial strength, earnings growth, and market sentiment, to select and weight the portfolio's holdings. This systematic approach ensures a consistent and unbiased investment process, free from emotional biases or short-term market noise. I'm generally a fan of active approaches like this, so long as there are dislocations to take advantage of.

In terms of portfolio construction, BBLU typically holds a concentrated portfolio of approximately 40 blue-chip stocks. The fund's managers emphasize a bottom-up stock selection process, focusing on individual companies' merits rather than making sector or macroeconomic bets. This approach allows the fund to capture the unique growth potential and stability offered by each selected blue-chip stock.

Investing in blue-chip stocks provides investors with exposure to companies that have demonstrated the ability to weather economic downturns and deliver sustainable growth over the long term. This can be particularly appealing for investors who prioritize stability and are looking to build a foundation of core holdings in their portfolios.

Furthermore, blue-chip stocks are often considered "safe haven" investments during times of market volatility. Investors flock to these companies in times of uncertainty, seeking the stability and reliability they offer. This can result in a premium valuation for blue-chip stocks, as investors are willing to pay a higher price for the perceived safety they provide.

Performance and Track Record

So, how does BBLU stack up against the passive S&P 500? While the track record isn't long, it's performed strongly out of the gate, with the price ratio against SPY near relative highs. It appears the stock selection has indeed generated alpha in a crowded part of the investable landscape.

stockcharts.com

The answer is simple - three monster stock performers. When we look at the top holdings, Eli Lilly (LLY), Nvidia (NVDA), and Microsoft (MSFT) have been outsized winners pulled the portfolio higher.

bridgewayetfs.com

Considerations for Potential Investors

So we can see BBLU has done well, and one can argue this is what you should expect if an active fund really has merit. There are other things to consider here though.

Investment Horizon: Blue-chip investing is generally considered a long-term strategy, as it relies on the compounding effects of consistent growth over time. Investors with a short-term investment horizon may not benefit fully from the potential of blue-chip stocks. Risk Tolerance: While blue-chip stocks offer stability compared to smaller, riskier companies, they are not entirely immune to market downturns. Investors should assess their risk tolerance and ensure that the potential volatility of blue-chip stocks aligns with their investment objectives. Diversification: While the Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF aims to provide diversification through its portfolio of blue-chip stocks, it is still important to consider the overall diversification of your investment portfolio. Investors may want to assess how BBLU fits into their existing allocation and whether it complements their other investments. This, as a fund, has a lot fewer holdings than passive market averages. Fees and Expenses: Like any investment, it is essential to consider the fees and expenses associated with the Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF. The ETF has a fee of just 0.15% which isn't high by any means, though high compared to funds like SPY. These costs can impact the fund's overall performance and should be weighed against the potential benefits of the investment.

Conclusion

BBLU is interesting. The alpha generation is there, but I remain broadly skeptical of stock picking working in the long run for the large-cap universe. Still - worth keeping this fund on your radar, especially if you really are looking for something that can at least have a chance at "beating" the market while still playing in the blue-chip large-cap space.

While the fund does not have a long track record of actual performance, its investment strategy is rooted in the proven principles of blue-chip investing. Investors who prioritize stability and are looking to build a core portfolio of industry-leading companies may find BBLU to be a compelling investment option.