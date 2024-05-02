Andrey Semenov

I take allegations seriously, like those made by short-seller Hindenburg on Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on March 20 since it has taken a toll on the specialized REIT’s share price as shown below. The downside is striking when compared to industry peer Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR).

After this above 20% drop, this thesis aims to show it is now an opportunity, and for this purpose, I hint at how Hindenburg could be wrong about the accusations of the manner Equinix classifies the costs incurred for the replacement of battery systems. I also use GAAP measures and peer comparison to shed light on operating expenses while not forgetting AI, where the data center REIT is accused of overstating opportunities and also faces a serious accusation of overselling power.

Battery Replacement, One of the Biggest Maintenance Costs in Data Centers

As illustrated in the extract below which is only a tiny part of Hindenburg's long and comprehensive report, it mentions that batteries which constitute a big chunk of data center maintenance expenses are classified as growth capex by Equinix.

Allegations against Equinix (hindenburgresearch.com)

Detailing further, for a large REIT like Equinix which hosts millions of racks in its 243 data centers globally one of the key requirements is stabilized power for all round-the-clock functioning of IT workloads. This is achieved using batteries to support the load in case utility power goes down. Now batteries need to be replaced every 3-5 years and the associated costs are normally accounted for in operational expenses. As per Hindenburg, these are made to appear like growth capex instead of essential maintenance expenses especially when replacing battery systems, or a whole set of batteries.

However, the short seller could be wrong if we take the time to understand what is included in capex. According to PWC, expenses can be capitalized when extending the life or increasing the functionality of an asset like equipment and building. Now, in the eventuality of a technology upgrade forming part of Equinix's innovative strategy, when for example replacing a lead acid battery system with a longer-lasting and smaller-footprint lithium-ion one, this can be considered as capex. In the same way, replacing an old light bulb with an LED one that is energy efficient also extends its life while adding more functionality.

Operating Margins

Another allegation pertains to the manipulation of operating expenses, and that in 2023, Equinix's 17.6% GAAP operating margin was almost double the 9.5% margin reported by Digital Reality. However, studying the trend provides a more comprehensive picture. Thus, extracting historical data from both companies' SEC filings, I plotted the charts below which show that margins have been generally trending downward, but with Equinix starting to recover in 2022 and improving slightly in 2023.

Charts prepared using data from 10-K SEC filings from (seekingalpha.com)

Now, while both belong to the same industry, margins also depend on other factors, like revenues, and last year, Equinix's topline was 49.5% more than DLR's. Also, margins depend on the customer mix of hyperscalers and enterprises, and value-added services like cloud-on-ramps and partnerships with large OEMs for clients to rapidly purchase servers as I had elaborated in an earlier piece.

Now, while the matter is being investigated, the above means there are other reasons to justify the company's better profits than just manipulation. Additionally, as the world's largest data center operator, it has also been investing in efficiency gains, referred to as efficiency investments in the fourth quarter 2023 (Q4) earnings report. Looking ahead, decreasing power prices are also expected to increase margins in 2024.

On the other hand, I do not believe that AI should contribute to margin gains.

Factoring in the AI

The reason, as per the CEO is “strong pricing dynamics” being offset by the cautious approach being displayed by customers together with churn. This may be due to macro uncertainty caused by high inflation and interest rates remaining above 5%, a depressing cocktail for CFOs that discourages them from expanding their budgets. In other words, investments in AI may come at the expense of broader IT infrastructure spend.

The argument that customers are timidly taking AI is also supported by Gartner which despite predicting data center spending to increase by 7.5% this year envisages organizations to spend more in planning Gen AI projects than spending money for deployment. Normally such a planning includes proof of concepts performed on a limited number of AI servers, not full-scale deployments. To further make my point, analysts' revenue growth estimate for FY-2024 is only 8.2% compared to the 15.3% achieved last year.

Therefore, it looks unlikely that demand to host servers filled with energy-hungry AI CPUs from enterprises in Equinix data centers will surge to such an extent that puts strain on the REIT's power capacity as per Hindenburg's allegations. Moreover, while I agree with the short sellers that AI servers can consume more power than conventional servers, by two times as per my earlier piece, it is more likely for companies to gradually embed AI into their IT infrastructures giving time to Equinix to upgrade capacity.

Moreover, many will be consuming AI in an as-a-service fashion on the infrastructure of hyperscalers such as Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure. For this purpose, Equinix’s xScale initiative enables giant cloud services to rapidly deploy Nvidia's (NVDA) DGX platforms which are supercomputers packaged with accelerator GPU. Noteworthily, hyperscalers have their own data centers and only lease from Equinix when they do not have sufficient capacity internally.

Looking at AI opportunities, in June last year, a $60 billion market opportunity was identified for AI infrastructure as shown below.

Company's presentation (cloudfront.net)

More recently, I have seen the management adopting a dose of realism such as during Q4's earnings call when the talk was about a larger AI-related pipeline, but, this being a long-term opportunity.

Thinking aloud, as I have covered in several articles, AI is a hyped subject, especially when ChatGPT had just been deployed in November 2022 and people were amazed by its ease of use and proficiency at answering queries in a human-like way. Thus, initially, companies investing in AI whether it is software, semiconductor, or infrastructure plays tended to be over-enthusiastic about the possibilities. As for Equinix, there are opportunities with xScale leasing, a new service that provides customers with a fast and cost-effective way to adopt advanced AI infrastructure. Even if considering one-fourth of the above-mentioned $60 billion, leads to $15 billion which is roughly two times FY-2023 revenues.

Valuations and Risks

However, given it currently trades at 8.58x trailing sales compared to 10.33x when I covered it in June 2020 or well before the advent of ChatGPT, it means AI opportunities are not priced in. Thus, based on historical valuations, it may be underpriced by 17% ((8.58-10.33)/10.33), which translates to a target of $826 based on the current share price of $706. This constitutes an opportunity given it is more than a $200 drop from its early March peak of $913 and represents a rating upgrade relative to my earlier thesis in September 2022.

On a cautionary note, there could be further volatility risks based on other allegations about top executives benefiting from $295.8 million in stocks due to the non-GAAP AFFO accounting and I am not commenting since the company has launched an independent investigation on the matter. Furthermore, the short seller mentions that new serial numbers could have been attributed to refurbished equipment for them to be included in growth capex. Another risk mentioned by Hindenburg revolves around customers bypassing Equinix’s interconnection network by directly connecting to the Cloud, like Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS for example. This can impact growth and, in this respect, the quarterly revenue estimate has been revised downward nine out of eleven times during the last three months as shown below.

The above reasons account for much of the volatility, but, there is one that analysts find to be the most concerning, namely the accusation of overselling power. If true, this means that Equinix is selling more power, or 25% more to its tenants than it actually possesses. However, this has to be taken with a grain of salt. The reason is colocation tenants typically use less than 60% of their contract capacity meaning they do not use 40% in turn signifying Equinix would still be left with 15% spare capacity. Now, amid all the competition overselling could be a common practice but a growth strategy based on selling more than is available could lead to resource contention in the data center, especially when having to urgently migrate entire server clusters, leading to service interruptions. Had this been the case with Equinix, the company would already have been making the headlines in terms of outages which is not the case.

The Business Model Remains Strong

Therefore, while Hindenburg can be credited with some strong arguments, backed in certain instances by information from former employees, not all of them achieve their mark. Still, investors who are not convinced by my "counterarguments" based on publicly available information, may prefer to wait for the results of the investigation.

However, I maintain my bullish stance as the company has a strong financial model to weather short-term volatility. In this case, to house the advanced AI chips produced by Nvidia, and others without forgetting UPS and generator systems, it has to spend a lot of capex. Thus, $996 million was consumed just for Q4 alone and spending will likely remain high as there is a need to invest in cutting-edge technologies like liquid cooling for Nvidia’s GPUs which considerably raises the bar relative to air cooling required by conventional chips. At the same time, being structured as a REIT, Equinix needs to cater to shareholder distributions and increase them.

Finally, it has managed to deliver on all counts while keeping leverage at 3.7x which is much lower than DLR’s 5.8x, and one factor that accounts for this is a business model relying on leasing real estate in addition to acquiring them. Thus, less capital is spent upfront in owning assets.