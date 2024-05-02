XLC: An Eclectic Growth ETF

Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
1.36K Followers

Summary

  • The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF is an eclectic combination of high-tech mega-cap stocks and telecom & cable utilities, streaming, and media content companies.
  • XLC is a surprisingly high growth portfolio (18% EPS growth) at a reasonable valuation at 1.1x PEG.
  • Consensus price targets point to over 20% upside potential to YE24.
  • The ETF has a concentrated portfolio with Meta & Google making up 48% of AUM, which can pose a systemic risk.
Businessman using a computer for analysis SEO Search Engine Optimization Marketing Ranking Traffic Website Internet Business Technology Concept.

Ei Ywet/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLC) is a bit of a Frankenstein, the portfolio is built with high-tech mega-cap social media and search engine stocks Meta (META) and Alphabet (GOOGL) and

This article was written by

Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
1.36K Followers
Experience is difficult to learn. After 30 plus years of critically analyzing the nuts and bolts of businesses as diverse as airlines, oil, retail, mining to fintech and ecommerce plus the macro, monetary and political drivers. I continue to immensely enjoy learning and applying my experience to unravel, comprehend and benefit from new ideas, technology, innovation and business models. In addition, living through multiple crises, tequila, Asia, dotcom, 9/11, the great recession and the Covid19 pandemia, plus a stint at entrepreneurialism (Export, Factoring and Printing) provides for an extraordinary base of experience to be applied across multiple disciplines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XLC ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XLC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News