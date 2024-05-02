XLC: An Eclectic Growth ETF

Ei Ywet/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLC) is a bit of a Frankenstein, the portfolio is built with high-tech mega-cap social media and search engine stocks Meta (META) and Alphabet (GOOGL) and telecom & cable utilities, streaming and media content companies such as T-Mobile US (TMUS), Netflix (NFLX) and Walt Disney (DIS). My first thought was that the combination does not make sense given the very different demand dynamics and operating aspects of the businesses, as well as investor focus. META & GOOGL are dominant growth companies rapidly embracing AI, while the telecom sector is mature and striving to provide shareholders with dividends, while the media, content, and streaming sectors suffer from low growth and competition. However, the following analysis suggests that the ETF has substantial upside, and solid growth at a very reasonable valuation.

Performance vs Peers

The XLC has performed in line with or slightly better than peers but underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) and the NASDAQ (NDX). The XLC and peers have similar top two holdings in Meta and GOOGLE but differ in the remaining portfolio, the dominance of the mega caps mixed with telecoms is expected to temper potential returns vs higher tech weights in the index. This is borne out when comparing XLC vs Meta and GOOGL.

XLC vs Peers (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Portfolio Upside of 21%

XLC has a concentrated portfolio of 19 stocks with Meta and GOOGL representing 48% of the AUM with the remaining holdings under 5%. Using consensus price targets, I calculated a potential upside of 21% with a few stocks at over 40% such as Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Match Group (MTCH). I was surprised by the market's high price targets for the telecom and cable stocks.

Consensus Price Target (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Revenue & Net Margin

Using consensus data, I calculated that the ETF's portfolio has a 9% revenue growth rate, with rising net margins from 18% to 21% from 2023 to 2025. The revenue growth is driven by Meta, GOOGL and Netflix while many telecom and cable stocks have 0 to 4%, indicative of the mature and competitive business. The main standout is Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO), a gaming publisher that has the highest revenue growth at 55% for 2025 with margins doubling.

Consensus Revenue & Net Margin (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

EPS Growth of 18%

XLC continues to surprise with consensus EPS growth of 18% for the YE24-25 period. While Meta and GOOGL are expected to have high growth, I found the market also forecasts significant EPS gains for T-Mobile, Netflix, Disney, and Take-Two that more than compensate for the mature growth of many telecom, cable, and news stocks. Overall, the ETF is built with significant earnings power.

Consensus EPS Growth (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Valuation Very Reasonable

XLC has a very reasonable valuation in my view. While the forecast PE for year-end 2024 is 19x, this is at a relative PEG (PE to EPS Growth) ratio of 1.1x, cheaper than the SPX and NDX. I used an adjusted and more conservative EPS growth rate, weighing YE24 at 25% and YE25 at 75% to reach the period average. This increases the PEG for Meta and GOOGL somewhat but the most expensive stocks, relative to growth, are the mature telecom and cable sector.

Consensus Valuation (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Conclusion

I rate the XLC a buy. Contrary to first impressions, the XLC portfolio concentration and seemingly unappetizing mix of mega stocks with mature telecom work well. The ETF has strong EPS growth of 18% on reasonable valuations with a PEG of 1.1 that provides a 21% upside potential to year-end 2024. However, this is not a value ETF and any earnings disappointment at Meta or GOOGL may cause systemic volatility.