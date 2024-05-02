Worldline SA (WWLNF) Q1 2024 Sales Trading Statement Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 7:38 AM ETWorldline SA (WWLNF) Stock, WRDLY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.24K Followers

Worldline SA (OTCPK:WWLNF) Q1 2024 Sales Trading Statement Call May 2, 2024 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gilles Grapinet – CEO
Grégory Lambertie – Group CFO
Marc-Henri Desportes – Deputy CEO & Head of Merchant Services

Conference Call Participants

Frederic Boulan - Bank of America Securities
Mohammed Moawalla - Goldman Sachs
Alexandre Faure - BNP Paribas Exane
Joshua Levin - Bernstein Autonomous
Emmanuel Matot - ODDO BHF
Sandeep Deshpande - J.P. Morgan Chase

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Worldline Q1 2024 Revenue Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Gilles Grapinet, Worldline Group CEO. Please go ahead.

Gilles Grapinet

Thank you, operator. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Let me start with today's agenda and what we will cover in this presentation. After my introduction on the key highlights of the first quarter 2024, I will come back specifically on the evolution of Worldline governance that the Group announced a few weeks ago. I will then give you an update on our business and commercial dynamics throughout the quarter. Hereafter, Gregory, our Group CFO, will present you in detail our first quarter revenue performance before a wrap-up from myself for the conclusion before opening the Q&A session that we will handle as well with Marc-Henri Desportes, our Group Deputy CEO.

Let's have a look now at the three main highlights of Q1 2024. First highlight, as planned, we delivered the first quarter fully in line with our full year 2024 outlook with the Q1 organic growth at group level of 2.5%. Gregory will give you the details later, but this performance was mostly driven by Merchant Services, posting an organic growth close to 4%, in line with its anticipated full year trajectory and benefiting

