murat4art

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) reported first-quarter 2024 earnings a couple of weeks ago. I previously covered the company following its full-year earnings report in March, but wanted to revisit my outlook following its latest quarterly results. The company had another solid quarter, with both spread and non-spread revenue strength. The stock's response has been relatively muted, however, with a spoke post-earnings fading a bit through the remainder of the day. I'm still a bull longer-term, but nothing in today's release has changed my relatively muted outlook on the shares.

Core business continues to perform well

I summarize AerCap's core business in my November 2022 article on the company. The company continues to be the global leader, by a sizable margin, in the leasing of commercial aircraft. It is also a 50% owner of Shannon Engine Support, a joint venture with Safran SA (OTCPK:SAFRF), which is the largest lessor of commercial aircraft engines, and has a substantial fleet of fixed-wing aircraft (helicopters) as well. They have grown organically and via two major acquisitions of competitors - first, of International Lease Finance Corporation from AIG in 2014, and more recently, of GECAS from General Electric in 2021 - to become the biggest owner of commercial aircraft worldwide. They're also the largest lessor of 787 and A320neo Family aircraft, and over 90% of their fleet is comprised of the most sought-after, efficient aircraft in the global fleet today.

I have updated my financial model with my latest views on the company and its outlook. I have upgraded my 2024-2025 estimates as follows:

2024F 2025F 2026F GAAP EPS $8.50 - $9.00 $7.75 - $8.25 $8.25 - $8.75 Adjusted EPS $10.50 - $11.00 $9.75 - $10.25 $10.50 - $11.00 Book Value per Share $90 - 91 $99 - 100 $111 - $112 Click to enlarge

The increases to my EPS forecast is primarily driven by an increase in estimated net gains on sale, driven by what should be continued tightness in the market for aircraft as supply continues to be constrained due to ongoing OEM production issues. I again increased my gain on sale margin, this time to 18% for 2024-2025, resulting in an annualized rate of $450 million of annual profits from $2.5 billion of sales. It then reverts to 12% in 2026 and beyond. I personally don't think AerCap can do much better, if at all, than a ~20% annualized margin on trading with any sort of material dispositions, but the major question in my mind, and perhaps in the mind of investors generally, is: how long can these good times continue?

Growth

AerCap still has approximately $62 billion in assets between flight equipment, finance leases and prepayments on future deliveries. With each passing quarter that assets remain stagnant - and my model, based upon AerCap's committed capital expenditures over the next few years, predicts that it will stay anchored near that level - will next in terms of future growth.

The flipside of a constrained supply side, combined with multi-year backlogs at the two major OEMs, stretch into the late-2020s and even beyond, is that the ability for interested buyers, even those with the wherewithal of an AerCap, are somewhat out of luck when it comes to accessing a near-term pipeline of new equipment. In addition, the sale-and-leaseback market is likely to remain competitive, even more so due to the fact that there are fewer aircraft available and as much, if not more, lessors and investors chasing those newer aircraft.

M&A activity is likely to be the source of further material growth for AerCap over the next few years, assuming there are any attractively priced opportunities that make enough of an impact on the bottom line. Small transfers of order commitments, while a potential boon for smaller lessors and investors, do not ultimately make much of a difference for someone as large as AerCap. They are likely to think bigger, and could look to some of their larger peer lessors as targets to meet their needs. Some names that come to mind include Avolon (majority owned by the beleaguered HNA Group) or Air Lease Corporation (AL). However, the days of pandemic-linked distress are long gone, and it remains to be seen whether the above parties or any others might sell, and whether it will be the right trade for AerCap shareholders.

The other place that AerCap could potentially hunt would be if a relatively larger airline came under duress that had significant unencumbered aircraft or a sizable order backlog with the manufacturers that it was seeking relief from (or both). Two candidates that may potentially be on that track are Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and JetBlue (JBLU). Their merger agreement was blocked by the government earlier this year and formally terminated in the weeks thereafter, and each carrier is struggling in a highly competitive U.S. aviation market. In the case of Spirit, there's little available collateral to fundraise with, but they do possess order commitments for approximately $5.6 billion of flight equipment from Airbus. While Spirit did recently agree to defer some of these orders, this sort of scale would be significant enough to be impactful for the likes of AerCap. JetBlue is undertaking a strategic review, having hired a new CEO and other senior management, while Carl Icahn has acquired a 10% stake in the airline. One of its main assets, in addition to some of its existing fleet, is its order positions with Airbus. Although based on current market conditions, there would likely be significant appetite for Spirit's and JetBlue's slots from other buyers as well.

Arrears / receivables / Ukraine update

AerCap's notes receivable and loans receivable balances were relatively steady quarter-over-quarter. This is hopefully a good sign inasmuch as there were no major airlines in distress and so, given the strong market backdrop, this measure would be expected to stabilize.

AerCap had relatively minimal recoveries of around $20 million from Ukraine-related losses and still maintains over $1 billion in outstanding claims against its insurers. Interestingly, one of AerCap's competitors recently announced a settlement over their remaining exposure to aircraft seized by Russia. Litigation is expected to commence later this year if settlements have not been reached prior to then.

Risks to investment thesis

1. Economic recession

2. Sustained higher interest rates

3. Arrears activity

4. Long-term manufacturer production rates and growth opportunities

Conclusion

AerCap continues to execute and reap the benefits of the GECAS acquisition, which was a tremendous transaction for the company. However, the stock is trading at book value (including unvested restricted shares), and so there may be more difficulty in shares finding significant further upside from these levels. Given where the shares are trading, a dividend could be well received by investors who are looking for the company to continue to prudently allocate shareholders' capital. The company has an investor day in one week which may shed light on these various considerations. I will provide further feedback after that, but until then, I continue to place a Hold rating on shares.