AerCap Holdings: Hitting Cruising Altitude

Grey Ghost Capital profile picture
Grey Ghost Capital
96 Followers

Summary

  • AerCap Holdings' core business continues to perform well, with solid revenue strength and attractive cost of funds from the capital markets and other sources.
  • The company's growth prospects may be limited due to constrained supply and competition in the sale-and-leaseback market and a dearth of potential M&A opportunities.
  • M&A activity and potential distress or reorganization in larger airlines could be sources of future growth for AerCap.

Airplane flying over tropical sea at sunset

murat4art

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) reported first-quarter 2024 earnings a couple of weeks ago. I previously covered the company following its full-year earnings report in March, but wanted to revisit my outlook following its latest quarterly results. The company

This article was written by

Grey Ghost Capital profile picture
Grey Ghost Capital
96 Followers
Musings on stocks and other securities with a focus on value, catalysts and asset-rich businesses, primarily in the transportation space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AER Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AER

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AER
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News