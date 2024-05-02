AI In Your Pocket

D-Keine

By Yan Taw (YT) Boon

Computing power is shifting from the cloud to the “edge,” unlocking new opportunities for chipmakers and embedding AI more deeply into our daily lives.

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has sparked a revolution that is likely just beginning to unfold. In phase one, large-language models processing galaxies of data in the “cloud” gave birth to astounding technologies such as ChatGPT and Sora. Now comes phase two: a new era in which AI moves from the cloud to the “edge,” where computations are done nearer the data’s source—that is, nearer the end-users—thereby increasing processing speeds and enhancing security.

Edge computing is the engine of the Internet of Things (IoT), a catch-all term for the expanding universe of physical devices—from vehicles to appliances—designed to share and manipulate data over computer networks in real time. By powering the IoT, edge computing enables AI to play a deeper role in our daily lives and, in our view, create significant opportunities for companies across the technology landscape.

Smartphones, personal computers and wearables are being transformed into proactive assistants that understand and react to their users' needs with immediacy and context-awareness. Products like the Humane AI Pin, Meta/Ray-Ban's Smart Glasses and Rabbit’s R1 handheld device showcase the early stages of this transition, where devices 'see' and 'understand' their surroundings.

For example, by simply viewing the inside of your refrigerator, your smart glasses can instantly scan what’s on hand to suggest recipes that fit your health goals and dietary preferences. Similarly, by voicing your wish for a “quiet weekend under the stars, away from the city,” your smartphone can adeptly navigate the travel-planning process, securing plane tickets and hotel accommodations tailored for you.

Edge computing - driven by AI chips and combined with 5G technology’s ultra-fast speeds and low latency - is rapidly increasing the responsiveness and functionality of AI-powered devices. By some estimates, life on the edge could soon be more tantalizing than in the cloud: According to research from Spherical Insights & Consulting, the IoT market is expected to hit $3.2 trillion by 2033, up from $347 billion today - a 25% CAGR over 10 years.1 By comparison, Acumen Research and Consulting estimates that the cloud infrastructure market could reach $2.5 trillion by 2032, up from $495 billion in 2022.2

With edge computing, AI may soon be touching many facets of our lives, and we believe there could be significant opportunities ahead—particularly for leading players, such as Qualcomm (QCOM) and MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTTF), that are launching specialized AI chips at the core of the newest generation of smartphones. In our view, the “edge” is no edge case for long-term investors.

Sources: (1) Global Internet of Things (IOT) Market, Report Forecasts To 2033; (2) Acumen research and consulting

