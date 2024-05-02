Nickel Miners News For The Month Of April 2024

Evgeny Gromov

Welcome to the nickel miners news for April.

The past month saw nickel prices rise significantly, boosted by U.S. and UK sanctions on Russian metal and news out of China that more support is coming for their economy and ailing property sector.

Nickel price news

As of April 30, the nickel spot price was USD 8.67/lb, up significantly from USD 7.40/lb last month. LME shows the price at USD 18,960/tonne. Nickel inventory at the London Metals Exchange [LME] was slightly higher the past month at 78,594 tonnes (77,148 tonnes last month).

Nickel spot price 5 year chart - Current price = USD 8.67/lb

Mining.com

Nickel demand v supply chart

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence forecasts deficits for lithium, nickel & cobalt to increase from 2027 onwards (source)

BMI

Trend Investing vs. IEA demand forecast for EV metals (IEA)

Trend Investing & the IEA

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, and Copper 2x to 3x (source)

IEA

2022 - IEA forecasts 60 new nickel mines needed by 2030

IEA

BMI forecasts we need 330+ new EV metal mines from 2022 to 2035 to meet surging demand - 72 new 45,500tpa nickel mines needed by 2035

BMI

Lithium & Nickel are the two 'high importance to energy' critical materials in the medium term (2025-2035) (source - page 29)

DoE

Nickel Market News

On April 12, the U.S. Treasury announced:

United States and United Kingdom take action to reduce Russian revenue from metals...This new action prohibits the import of Russian-origin aluminum, copper, and nickel into the United States, and limits the use of Russian-origin aluminum, copper, and nickel on global metal exchanges and in over-the-counter derivatives trading. This action solidifies Treasury's follow through on the G7 Leaders' Statement to reduce Russia's revenues from metals.

On April 25 Reuters reported:

INSG's latest forecasts cold comfort for nickel producers...The world is still facing a third consecutive year of nickel oversupply, according to the International Nickel Study Group (INSG).

INSG - The world is still facing a third consecutive year of nickel oversupply (source)

Reuters courtesy INSG

On April 30, the U.S. Loan Programs Office announced:

How LPO can support all stages of the critical minerals supply chain. Further, the updated Title 17 Program Guidance added "supply of critical minerals" to the list of 1703 eligible technologies...Building on critical material and EV supply chain projects announced to date, LPO is clarifying that it may also fund "production" or mining and extraction activities as eligible expenses under LPO's Title 17 Clean Energy Financing Program, which provides financing opportunities for innovative energy and supply chain projects.

On April 30 Wood Mackenzie reported:

Global nickel short-term outlook April 2024. Positive sentiment prevails. Nickel prices reach their highest level for seven months as the LME places restrictions on Russian metal, potentially tightening Class I supply outside China. But double digit growth in global demand is still not enough to absorb all the new supply coming on stream in Indonesia. And another Australian operation falls under margin pressure, taking more nickel units out of circulation.

Nickel Company News

Producers

Norilsk Nickel

On April 4, Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel announces stock split...As a result of this operation one share is converted into 100 shares of the same category.

On April 22, Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel announces consolidated production results for 1Q 2024...1Q 2024, consolidated nickel output decreased 10% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 42 kt, practically all of which were produced from the Company's own Russian feed (41.96 kt). The decrease in production was attributed to accumulation of work-in-progress inventory, which will be processed in the second quarter...

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Vale Voisey's Bay Mine is a key Canadian and global source of nickel. Vale plans a refinery at Bécancour in Québec to supply GM with battery grade nickel sulfate with deliveries targeted to commence in H2 2026.

On April 16, Vale SA announced: "1Q24 production and sales report." Highlights include:

"Vale's Q1 performance was marked by robust iron ore sales, which increased by 15% y/y, and by consistent improvement in iron ore operations. On copper, Salobo 3 reached ~90% average throughput rate in the quarter. On nickel, Canadian and Indonesian operations delivered stronger performance y/y...

Nickel production totaled 39.5 kt, decreasing by 4% y/y, mainly reflecting the Onça Puma furnace rebuild, partially offset by stronger performance at the Canadian and Indonesian operations."

On April 24, Vale SA announced:

Vale's performance in 1Q24...Proforma adjusted EBITDA (including associates and JVs proportionate EBITDA in the amount of US$ 203 million) of US$ 3.5 billion in Q1, 9% lower y/y and 49% lower q/q, mainly as a result of weaker iron ore fines realized prices. Q/q variation was also impacted by seasonally lower sales...Free Cash Flow generation totaled US$ 2.0 billion in Q1, representing an EBITDA to cash-conversion of 57%, positively impacted by strong collection from Q4 sales...

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

No nickel news for the month.

BHP Group [ASX:BHP] (NYSE:BHP)

BHP's Nickel West (includes the Mt Keith nickel mine in Australia) has a Measured and Indicated Resource of 4.1Mt contained nickel with a Total Resource contained nickel of 6.3Mt, with an average grade of 0.58% Ni in sulphide ore. Nickel West produced 80 kt of nickel in FY 2020. Stage 1 production of the Kwinana Nickel Refinery is aimed to be 100ktpa nickel sulphate.

On April 18, BHP announced:

Operational review for the nine months ended 31 March 2024...Western Australia Nickel 59 kt up 1%: Production increased, despite significant wet weather impacts in Q3 FY24. Production for FY24 is expected to be in the lower half of the guidance range of between 77 and 87 kt...

On April 29, BHP Group announced:

Response to press speculation regarding Samarco settlement...As part of the settlement negotiations, BHP Brasil, Samarco and Vale have submitted a non-binding, indicative settlement proposal which is within BHP Brasil's provision for the Samarco dam failure...

BHP's Nickel West operations

BHP

Anglo American [LSX:AAL] (OTCPK:AAUKF)

On April 28 Reuters reported:

BHP considering improved proposal for Anglo American...after its $39 billion initial proposal was rejected by the London-listed miner, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. BHP is in discussions on a revised bid for Anglo American to be made in coming weeks, the source said.

Eramet [FRA:ERA] (OTCPK:ERMAY)

On April 10, Eramet announced:

Extension of financial guarantees enabling SLN to continue to run its operations. With a view to the signing of the Pacte Nickel (Nickel Pact), Eramet and the French State have reached an agreement to extend the financial guarantees granted to SLN, enabling SLN to continue to run its mining operations...

On April 12, Eramet announced:

Eramet: Information relating to the repurchase for cancellation by Eramet of €7,500,000 of its outstanding private placement in a principal amount of €50,000,000 with an annual interest rate of 5.29 per cent. Bonds due 22 April 2026 (ISIN: FR0011860923) (the "Bonds")...

On April 25, Eramet announced: "Eramet: Adjusted turnover of €761m in Q1 2024." Highlights include:

"Adjusted turnover of €761m (-19%) reflecting, as expected, a strong negative price effect (-24%), while the positive volume effect is limited (+2%), penalised by the decline in SLN volumes sold.

Good operational performance of the Group's main mining activities compared to the unfavourable comparison base of Q1 2023: +27% in manganese ore volumes sold from Gabon. +52% in nickel ore volumes produced in Indonesia, but -17% in volumes sold, reflecting the absence of sales of low-grade saprolites over the quarter...

Strong decline in selling prices compared to Q1 2023.

Neutralization of SLN's debt in the Group's consolidated accounts.

Group mineral resources revised upwards on 1 January 2024: +52% at 15.1 Mt-LCE in Argentina. +19% at 2,193 Mwmt of nickel in Indonesia.

2024 outlook set, as expected, against the background of a lacklustre market environment, albeit with improved price levels at the start of Q2.

Given the prolonged halt in exports of high-grade ore from Australia, high-grade manganese ore prices should significantly increase, with a substantial impact on Eramet's financial performance in 2024 (a $1/dmtu price variation on average over the year corresponds to a €255m impact on the Group's adjusted EBITDA).

Volume growth targets confirmed in 2024 for the Group's main mining activities: Manganese ore transported in Gabon: between 7.0 and 7.7 Mt. Marketable nickel ore at Weda Bay: between 40 and 50 Mwmt, depending on the schedule for approvals, of which a third is limonites. Lithium carbonate produced at Centenario: between 5 and 7 kt-LCE.

Financial performance in H1 2024 expected to be significantly below that of H2 2024, given the unfavourable seasonality and the price scenario.

Continued strict cost control and confirmation of the controlled capex plan including the continuation of growth projects (of around €700m to €750m financed by the Group in 2024)."

Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF)[TSX:S]

On April 23, Sherritt International announced:

Sherritt corrects misleading information announced by SC2 Inc. an affiliate of Seablinc Canada Inc., a significant supplier to Sherritt's Moa Joint Venture...Sherritt has a Successful Board Renewal Process...

IGO Limited [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY)

On April 30, IGO Limited announced: "Quarterly report period ended 31 March 2024." Highlights include:

"Group sales revenue decreased 10% to $160.8M in 3Q24 following lower sales volumes at Nova and Forrestania, primarily due to operational challenges at the Nova mill relating to weather, unscheduled maintenance and product logistics challenges at Forrestania. The Forrestania Operation continued to benefit from the impact of hedges executed in the September 2023 quarter.

Underlying EBITDA2 loss of $15.0M (2Q24: $152.8M gain) was impacted by a decrease in IGO's share of Net Profit from TLEA3, reflecting lower lithium prices and nominations at Greenbushes, together with lower sales volumes at Nova and Forrestania.

Cash inflows from operating activities increased to $99.6M in 3Q24, driven by $24.5M dividends received from TLEA and an income tax refund of $106.1M received following completion of the Group's FY23 tax return. The Nova and Forrestania operations delivered $50.1M and $1.6M of free cash flow for the Quarter (2Q24: $75.9M and $3.8M, respectively). The Cosmos Project had operating cash outflows of $69.8M in 3Q24, with all construction and mine development costs relating to the Project now being treated as operating activities in accordance with accounting standards as Cosmos transitions into care and maintenance.

Cash outflows for investing activities for the Quarter were $9.8M, with all expenditure for the ongoing construction and mine development at the Cosmos Project now included in operating cash flows, as noted above.

Accordingly, the Group's underlying free cash flow4 for the Quarter was $79.0M, compared with a cash outflow of $96.1M for 2Q24.

Total cash outflows from financing activities of $91.1M in 3Q24 includes the payment of the Group's interim dividend of 11 cents per share ($83.3M), and a further $7.8M of financing outflows related to lease payments during the Quarter.

Net cash on hand at the end of the Quarter was $275.7M, in line with $276.4M at 31 December 2023, together with undrawn credit facilities of $720.0 million."

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On April 1, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "FY2024 metal production plan."

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co.

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. [TSXV:NKL] [GR:3JC]

No news for the month.

Nickel Industries Limited [ASX:NIC] (OTCPK:NICMF)

On April 2, Nickel Industries Limited announced:

Increase to 27.5% equity interest in ENC HPAL Project. Nickel Industries Limited (Nickel Industries or the Company) wishes to advise it has completed the acquisition of an additional 13.75% interest in the Excelsior Nickel Project (ENC or the Project), increasing its equity interest in the Project to 27.5%. The additional 13.75% interest was secured through the cash payment of US$316.3M to acquire shares in the Singaporean incorporated holding company, Excelsior International Investment Pte. Ltd, the ultimate owner of ENC. The increase to a 27.5% equity interest in ENC was made in accordance with the following acquisition payment schedule and follows earlier payments totalling US$316.3M for the initial 13.75% interest in the Project...

On April 30, Nickel Industries Limited announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 31 March 2024. US$70.3M EBITDA from operations generated despite significant delays in nickel ore sales." Highlights include:

"Cash + receivables + inventory at quarter end of US$1,018.4M(December quarter: US$1,302.5M)."

Highlights

"Record Hengjaya Mine production of 840,138 wet metric tonnes [WMT] in March.

Hengjaya Mine achieves highest sustainability score for 2023 in the nickel sector and 4th highest score for the Indonesian mining sector, as audited by the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

Trial sales of nickel cathode to a leading Western space and aeronautical company...

Successful syndication of US$400m BNI loan facilities.

Other nickel producers

Tsingshan Holding Group Co Ltd (private, Chinese owned stainless steel producer with large nickel mines in Indonesia), First Quantum Minerals [TSX:FM] (OTCPK:FQVLF), Franco/Nevada [TSX:FNV], MMG [HK:1208], South32 [ASX:S32], Lundin Mining [TSX:LUN], Nickel Asia Corporation [PSE:NIKL], Platinum Group Metals [TSX:PTM] (PLG).

Nickel juniors

Horizonte Minerals Plc [TSX:HZM] [AIM:HZM]

Horizonte is developing its 100% owned Araguaia Nickel Project (Araguaia) in Brazil.

On April 15, Horizonte Minerals announced:

Corporate update. Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM/TSX: HZM) ("Horizonte" or the "Company") announces that, after a period of discussions to restructure the group's debt in conjunction with seeking a fully funded solution for its 100%-owned Araguaia Nickel Project ("Araguaia" or the "Project") and actively engaging existing and new potential investors, the Company has been unable to secure interest in the full financing needed to complete the Project or in a group acquiring the Project. In the absence of a financing solution, Horizonte must now consider alternative options for the Company's subsidiaries in the interest of its secured creditors, which may include raising financing at the subsidiary level, a sale of the Project whilst in care and maintenance, the liquidation of the assets of the Project, or other options available under Brazilian laws. The Company does not believe that any of these options are likely to recover any value for the Company's shareholders.

Poseidon Nickel [ASX:POS] (OTC:PSDNF)

No significant news for the month.

Talon Metals [TSX:TLO] (OTCPK:TLOFF) Tamarack - (JV with Rio Tinto)

Tamarack is a high grade nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, USA, with considerable exploration upside. Talon Metals owns a 51% project share, with potential to further earn-in to a 60% share by 2026.

On April 2, Talon Metals announced:

Talon Metals reports results for the year ended December 31, 2023. Talon Metals Corp. ("Talon" or the "Company") (TSX:TLO) reported a net loss for the year ended December 31, 2023 of $2.3 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses offset by interest income...The total capitalized exploration cost to the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to December 31, 2023 amounts to $200.0 million.

On April 3, Talon Metals announced:

More nickel in America: Talon Metals 2024 exploration plan. Talon commences geophysical program in Michigan, with drilling planned for May...

On April 9, Talon Metals announced:

Talon Metals corporate update: Advancing a secure domestic nickel supply to meet U.S. government requirements...Henri van Rooyen, CEO of Talon, said the following about the permitting process: "The permitting process in Minnesota is rigorous, science-based, and starts with the environmental review process that brings together the relevant regulators and tribal sovereign governments to ensure a project is ready for the Environmental Impact Statement [EIS] process..."

Garibaldi Resources [TSXV:GGI] [GR:RQM] [LN:OUX6] (OTCPK:GGIFF)

No news for the month.

Queensland Pacific Metals [ASX:QPM]

On April 30, Queensland Pacific Metals announced:

March 2024 quarterly report...Advancing discussions with key stakeholders including government to find pathways forward under the challenging nickel environment...As at 31st March 2024, QPM's cash and cash equivalents balance totalled $30.6M. This includes, $11M of restricted cash related to the Incitec Pivot funding arrangements and $1.2M prepayment required under current contractual arrangements with the Townsville Power Station.

Premium Nickel Resources [TSXV:PNRL](OTCQX:PNRLF)

On March 12, Premium Nickel Resources Corporation announced: "Premium Nickel announces Director DSU Grant."

On April 17, Premium Nickel Resources Corporation announced: "Premium Nickel reports assays and more mineralization outside of Historic Resource at Selebi North Underground." Highlights include:

"SNUG-23-070 (South Limb, within historic resource): 15.95 metres of 2.05% NiEq (1.32% Ni, 1.20% Cu, 0.07% Co) incl. 8.80 metres of 3.03% NiEq (2.07% Ni, 1.53% Cu, 0.11% Co).

SNUG-24-077 (South Limb, 26 metres down plunge of historic resource): 6.70 metres of 3.74 % NiEq (2.43% Ni, 2.19% Cu, 0.12% Co).

SNUG-24-086a (South Limb/N2, 245 meters down plunge of N2 historic resource): 9.50 metres of 1.40% NiEq (1.15% Ni, 0.29% Cu, 0.06% Co). 7.05 metres of 1.73% NiEq (1.45% Ni, 0.33% Cu, 0.07% Co).

SNUG-24-094 (South Limb/N2, 400 metres down plunge of N2 historic resource): intersected massive sulphide mineralization (assays pending).

SNUG-24-104 (South Limb, 95 metres down plunge of historic resource): intersected massive sulphide mineralization (assays pending)."

Canada Nickel Company [TSXV:CNC](OTCQX:CNIKF)

On April 11, Canada Nickel Company announced: "Canada Nickel commences Front End Engineering Design at Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project." Highlights include:

"Crawford on track for mid-2025 construction decision and first production by year-end 2027.

Front End Engineering Design led by Ausenco."

On April 22, Canada Nickel Company announced: "Canada Nickel announces exercise of Mann Property Option with Noble." Highlights include:

"Canada Nickel acquiring an 80% interest in Mann Property (~11,000 hectares).

Includes Mann Northwest, Central and Southeast properties that cover a combined 25 km strike length of nickel-bearing ultramafic rocks.

Northwest and Central will advance to resource delineation programs while Southeast will be drilled for the first time, all during the 2024 exploration program."

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF)

In total, Ardea has 6.1Mt of contained nickel and 386,000t of contained cobalt at their KNP Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Ardea is also exploring for gold and nickel sulphide on their >5,100 km2 of 100% controlled tenements in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

On April 26, Ardea Resources announced:

Quarterly operations report for the quarter ended 31 March 2024...The Company is well capitalised with $17M cash-at-bank as at 31 March 2024, and has no debt. Ardea's priority continues to be progressing the development of the world-significant Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP)...

On April 26, Ardea Resources announced: "Ardea, Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM) and Mitsubishi Corporation [MC] to form a Joint Venture to develop the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) - Goongarrie Hub." Highlights include:

"Strategic Partners selected for the globally significant KNP - Goongarrie Hub located in the tier 1 mining jurisdiction of WA.

Ardea has executed a binding Cooperation Agreement to form a 50:50 incorporated JV with SMM and MC (Consortium) which represents a significant Critical Minerals Collaboration.

The Consortium will fund 100% of the DFS costs up to the agreed budget of approximately A$98.5 million and assist KNPL in optimising debt financing to earn an ultimate 50% interest in the JV, with Ardea retaining the other 50%.

The Transaction is subject to conditions precedent including FIRB approval and the execution of a binding Shareholders' Agreement.

In addition, Ardea, SMM and KNPL have agreed on funding support arrangements allowing DFS activities to continue in Q2 2024.

Transaction completion is expected prior to the end of Q3 2024."

Centaurus Metals Limited [ASX:CTM] (OTCQX:CTTZF)

Centaurus Metals is an Australian-based minerals exploration company focused on the near-term development of the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project, in Northern Brazil.

On March 28, Centaurus Metals Limited announced:

Financial report 31 December 2023...During the year ended 31 December 2023 the Group expensed Exploration and Evaluation costs totaling $34,382,991 (2022: $36,225,206) in accordance with the Group's accounting policy. The Exploration and Evaluation costs primarily comprise costs in relation to exploration and feasibility study costs at the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in Brazil...At the end of the year the Group had a cash balance of $34,673,852 (2022: $34,047,722) and net assets of $55,216,482 (2022: $49,328,699). Total liabilities amounted to $5,106,508 (2022: $8,065,982) and consisted of trade and other payables, financial liabilities, lease liabilities and employee benefits...

On April 24, Centaurus Metals Limited announced:

March 2024 quarterly activities report. Jaguar Feasibility Study (FS) reshaped to focus on concentrate project in response to changed nickel market conditions - scheduled for completion by late June; Jaguar EIA approved and Preliminary Licence granted; Metallurgical testwork confirms potential to produce high-purity direct reduction pellets from Jambreiro Project...Cash at 31 March 2024 of $29.4 million.

On April 29, Centaurus Metals Limited announced:

Annual report 2023...100% of the off-take rights for all Jaguar nickel products was acquired from Vale in exchange for an increase in Vale's Net Operating Royalty over the Project...

On April 29, Centaurus Metals Limited announced: "2023 sustainability report..."

Alliance Nickel [ASX:AXN] (formerly GME Resources)

On April 29, Alliance Nickel announced: "March 2024 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

Development

"Continued progress across all NiWest Definitive Feasibility Study workstreams.

Successful metallurgical column testwork program concluded, results indicate higher heap heights, shorter leach times and increased nickel recovery...."

Widgie Nickel [ASX:WIN]

On April 10, Widgie Nickel announced: "Widgie receives $1.17m R&D Tax Refund."

On April 16, Widgie Nickel announced: "Non-renounceable rights issue to raise up to $4m."

On April 26, Widgie Nickel announced: "March 2024 quarterly report." Highlights include:

Mt Edwards Nickel Project Scoping Study Highlights Nickel Potential

"The Mt Edwards Nickel Project Scoping Study...assessed an 800ktpa standalone nickel concentrator producing 103,000tpa @ 10.1% Ni concentrate for 10,380t of contained nickel per annum.

Upside opportunities identified including downstream processing to improve viability will now be considered."

Mt Edwards Nickel Project Mineral Resource Updates - Strong exploration upside remains

"Gillet Nickel Deposit: Total Resource now stands at 3.14Mt @ 1.30% Ni for 40,770 nickel tonnes...

Widgie 3 Nickel Deposit: Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) now stands at 734Kt @ 1.53% Ni for 11,200 nickel tonnes...

Widgie Townsite Nickel Deposit: Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Widgie Townsite 2.50Mt @ 1.53% Ni for 38,260 nickel tonnes..."

On April 29, Widgie Nickel announced: "Non-renounceable rights issue opens."

Sama Resources [TSXV: SME] [GR;8RS] (OTCPK:SAMMF)

The Samapleu-Grata Nickel-Copper Project is a 60/40 joint venture between Ivanhoe Electric and Sama Resources.

No significant news for the month.

Murchison Minerals [TSXV:MUR] (OTCQB:MURMF)

No news for the month.

Power Nickel [TSXV:PNPN] (OTCQB:PNPNF)

On April 4, Power Nickel announced: "Power Nickel announces C$2 million private placement..."

On April 15, Power Nickel announced: "Power Nickel releases initial assay on new crown jewel discovered on its NISK Project." Highlights include:

Highlights: 0.60 m of 24.3 g gold (Au), 5.7 g silver (Ag), 5.29% copper (Cu), 3.26 g palladium (PD), 0.29g platinum (Pt), and 3.31% nickel [NI]...

On April 22, Power Nickel announced:

Power Nickel clarifies press release dated April 15th...The Company is clarifying its April 15, 2024 news release (the "Release"). The Release contained a Table 1 that used the Company's assays to produce Metal Equivalent grades in Gold, Copper, Palladium and Platinum without considering recoveries or other factors, that are considered potentially misleading...

On April 22, Power Nickel announced: "Power Nickel releases thick high-grade assays of copper, PGMs, gold and silver from its new Lion Discovery." Highlights include:

"PN-24-047 returned, 14.42 m of 0.59 g/t Au, 69.14 g/t Ag, 8.17% Cu, 6.25 g/t Pd, 8.44 g/t Pt and 0.58% Ni...

PN-24-051 returned,11.40 m of 0.24 g/t Au, 13.95 g/t Ag, 2.51% Cu, 3.20 g/t Pd, 19.59 g/t Pt and 0.18% Ni..."

On April 24, Power Nickel announced: "Power Nickel extends momentum - closes acquisition on 80% of Nisk..."

The Metals Company (TMC)

On April 23, The Metals Company announced: "TMC & SGS produce world-first nickel sulfate from deep-seafloor polymetallic nodules." Highlights include:

"As part of TMC's pilot-scale nodule processing, SGS and TMC produced the world's first nickel sulfate from deep-seafloor polymetallic nodules, indicating TMC's resource is suitable for battery markets.

The nickel sulfate was produced in a testing program conducted in collaboration with SGS and other industry leaders applying TMC's efficient flowsheet design that processes high-grade nickel matte direct to nickel sulfate (without making nickel metal) and produces fertilizer products instead of solid waste or tailings.

TMC holds exploration rights to the world's two largest-ranked undeveloped nickel deposits, which could offer a less impactful alternative to market dominant rainforest-sourced nickel laterites, potentially alleviating stress on ecosystems and local communities."

Other juniors

Artemis Resources [ASV:ARV], Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ], Azure Minerals [ASX:AZS] (OTCPK:AZRMF), Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], Cassini Resources [ASX: CZI], Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. [CSE:NICO] (OTCQB:NICLF), Electra Battery Materials [TSXV:ELBM] (ELBM), Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], EV Nickel [TSXV:EVNI] (OTCPK:EVNIF), Flying Nickel Mining Corp. [TSXV:FLYN], FPX Nickel [TSXV:FPX], Grid Metals Corp [TSXV:GRDM], Go Metals [CSE:GOCO] (OTCPK:GOCOF), Huntsman Exploration [TSXV:HMAN] (OTCPK:BBBMF), Inomin Mines [TSXV:MINE], Jervois Global Limited [ASX:JRV] (OTCQB:JRVMF), New Age Metals [TXV:NAM], Nickel Creek Platinum [TSX:NCP] (OTCQX:NCPCF), Nordic Nickel Limited [ASX:NNL], Pancontinental Resources Corporation [TSXV:PUC], Polymet Mining [TSX:POM], Renforth Resources [CSE:RFR] (OTCQB:RFHRF), Rox Resources [ASX:RXL], S2 Resources (ASX:S2R), Stillwater Critical Minerals [TSXV:PGE] (OTCQB:PGEZF), Sunrise Energy Metals [ASX:SRL] (OTCQX:SREMF), Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:NILI] [FRA:DJ5C] (OTCQX:NILIF), Talisman Mining Ltd. [ASX:TLM], Tartisan Nickel Corp. [CSE:TN] (OTCQB:TTSRF), Transition Metals [TSXV:XTM], URU Metals Ltd. [LSE:URU] [GR:NVRA], Wall Bridge Mining [TSX:WM], and Zeb Nickel Corp. [TSXV:ZBNI] (OTCQB:ZBNIF).

Note: Some of the above companies are covered in the Cobalt monthly news.

Nickel miners ETF

Below is the Sprott Nickel Miners ETF. You can view the top holdings here.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) - One year price chart - Price = US$13.86

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Nickel spot prices were significantly higher the last month.

Highlights for the month were:

US and UK take action to reduce Russian revenue from metals...prohibits the import of Russian-origin aluminum, copper, and nickel.

International Nickel Study Group - "The world is still facing a third consecutive year of nickel oversupply."

The U.S. Loan Programs Office has added "supply of critical minerals" to the list of 1703 eligible technologies. LPO is clarifying that it may also fund "production" or mining and extraction activities .

of 1703 eligible technologies. LPO is clarifying that . Vale - Q1, 2024 nickel production totaled 39.5 kt, decreasing by 4% y/y.

BHP considering improved proposal for Anglo American...after its $39 billion initial proposal was rejected.

Eramet - Adjusted turnover of €761m (-19%) reflecting a strong negative price effect (-24%).

IGO Limited - Group sales revenue in the March quarter decreased 10% to $160.8M following lower sales volumes at Nova and Forrestania.

Nickel Industries Limited increases equity interest to 27.5% in ENC HPAL Project.

Premium Nickel Resources drills 15.95 metres of 2.05% NiEq (1.32% Ni, 1.20% Cu, 0.07% Co) at Selebi North Underground.

Canada Nickel Company commences Front End Engineering Design at Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project. Exercises Mann Property Option.

Ardea, Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM) and Mitsubishi Corporation [MC] to form a JV to develop the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) - Goongarrie Hub.

Power Nickel drills (PN-24-047) 14.42 m of 0.59 g/t Au, 69.14 g/t Ag, 8.17% Cu, 6.25 g/t Pd, 8.44 g/t Pt and 0.58% Ni at new Lion discovery. Closes acquisition on 80% of Nisk.

TMC & SGS produce world-first nickel sulfate from deep-seafloor polymetallic nodules.

