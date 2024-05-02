thirty_three/E+ via Getty Images

Topline Summary

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) is a microcap biotech company focused on developing conditionally activated biologics for use in cancer therapy. In this case, rather than using some kind of cleavable mask, BCAB's platform relies on activating antibodies in different microenvironment pH levels, attempting to take advantage of the Warburg effect.

This company has been beaten down for years, with no coverage on here for almost 2 years now, but the recent surge of interest in "masked" antibodies by the likes of Janux Therapeutics (JANX) and CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) has breathed some fresh air into BCAB as well. Let's see why they might be worth a closer look.

Pipeline Overview

Although they have quite a few molecules in development, across the board, BCAB's approach is to harness the phenomenon known as the Warburg effect to conditionally activate immunological molecules.

The Warburg effect is a phenomenon first described by Otto Warburg in 1924, whereby tumor cells tend to utilize anaerobic metabolism preferentially, even when excess oxygen is present. In the environment of the tumor, then, this can lead to a buildup of lactic acid and a generally lower (i.e., acidic) pH compared with the rest of the body.

Several amino acids are sensitive to changes in pH, such that lowering the pH in a different environment can lead to changes in structure, and this can theoretically be exploited to close off or expose binding sites for different molecules. This is the "conditional activation" that BCAB describes in their work.

This is similar in foundation to something like the "masked" antibodies we're seeing suddenly find themselves fashionable. However, it is different in that those molecules usually have some kind of covalent attachment that takes advantage of other unique aspects of the tumor microenvironment to unmask, including differential expression of different proteases and so on.

Mecbotamab vedotin

Mecbotamab vedotin is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the receptor tyrosine kinase called Axl. This has been explored a lot in basic research as a potential cancer target, but to date, we have not seen any targeted therapies come out that could act on it.

BCAB's main shot on goal for mecbotamab vedotin is soft tissue sarcomas, with an ongoing phase 2 study across various subgroups demonstrating a 43% disease control rate among 86 patients with treatment-refractory disease. A phase 2 study in patients with specifically undifferentiated pleiomorphic sarcoma was intended to complete its enrollment in April 2024, with conversations with the FDA later this year on how the trial should proceed toward registration.

BCAB is also conducting a phase 2 study in patients with AXL-positive advanced NSCLC, with 5 of 15 patients achieving an objective response to treatment. There was a pretty high rate of grade 3 or higher adverse events, though.

Ozuriftamab vedotin

This conditionally activated ADC is targeted against ROR2, a Wnt pathway receptor that is not currently exploited in standard cancer medicine. It has been hypothesized to play an important role in cancer cell biology, however, lending support for its therapeutic targeting.

To date, BCAB has disclosed only preliminary evidence of clinical activity in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and melanoma. In a phase 1/2 study, they showed a smattering of partial responses in these two disease areas, with no notable safety or tolerability challenges disclosed.

In their latest corporate presentation, BCAB guides that the phase 2 portion of this study should be on track to read out in May 2024, representing a potential catalyst for the company.

Evalstotug

Evalstotug, known internally as BA3071, is a conditionally activated inhibitor of CTLA-4, one of the first immune checkpoints that we were able to exploit in cancer medicine. However, anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibodies like ipilimumab have been limited by toxicity, particularly gastrointestinal complications. So its reach has not been as wide as was initially hoped when ipilimumab first demonstrated highly favorable efficacy in melanoma.

By conditionally activating a CTLA-4 inhibitor, BCAB hopes that immune-related adverse events will be minimized, since the activation of the immune response should be limited to the site of the tumor. Preliminary, preclinical work has demonstrated reduced GI toxicity when adding evalstotug to nivolumab in primates, and an initial dose escalation study found only rare instances of grade 3 or higher adverse events combining evalstotug with nivolumab in patients with solid tumors.

Evalstotug will be the subject of BCAB's lone presentation at the ASCO Annual Meeting, taking part in a poster session held on June 1. This poster will highlight the safety and initial efficacy of evalstotug in patients with advanced solid tumors.

A phase 2 study is also ongoing, with an anticipated readout in 2024.

BA3182

The last pipeline candidate I want to highlight in this article is BA3182, an entrée into the world of bispecific antibodies. This particular one targets CD3 (to engage cytotoxic T cells) and EpCAM, a marker of epithelial cancers. BA3182 is currently being evaluated in a phase 1 clinical trial for patients with different forms of adenocarcinoma

Financial Overview

In the latest quarterly filing, BCAB disclosed $111.5 million in cash and equivalents. Operational expenses $28.6 million for 4th quarter 2023, with a net loss of $26.9 million for the quarter.

Given this cash burn rate, BCAB's operational cash runway is approximately 4 to possibly 5 quarters, taking them into early 2025 by my calculation before they run out of funds. I would expect a capital raise to be on the table well before then, though.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - Combining two "hot" areas in oncology research

BCAB's approach is a different take on conditional activation in cancer medicine, in addition to focusing on ADC therapeutics, which continue to be a hot topic. I have little to any indication right now whether the BCAB platform will work out, but we've recently seen a sort of feeding frenzy in the market surrounding early phase trial readouts with questionable long-term applicability. BCAB is moving right along on this path with no clear indicators that their approach isn't working.

Given what else is going on in the cancer therapy world, it is reasonable to expect that there is explosive growth potential if they can generate positive data.

Risk - Cash burn rate is high, and market capitalization is low

BCAB has the unfortunate pairing of a low market valuation in the face of a pretty large quarterly outlay. This is not surprising, given how many irons they have in the fire, but it's going to become a pretty serious problem very soon. In their latest quarterly call, BCAB management noted that they expect the cash burn rate to decrease in the first half of 2024, hopefully getting them comfortably into 2025.

Personally, I'm on the side of believing it when I see it. Trials are expensive to run, and we have not gotten any indication just yet as to how BCAB is going to cull costs. It is an issue to watch, and no clear guidance on funding has been provided so far.

Bottom Line Summary

I'm a skeptic of the principle of using the Warburg effect for therapeutic benefit. Whether we can actually achieve real "conditional activation" has yet to be strongly supported by evidence, and no therapies are yet approved showing they can do that.

Moreover, even if you can specifically target the tumor and activate molecules in that environment, it does not automatically address the issue of metastatic tumors, which may have a wildly different microenvironment from the primary site they came from. So even if your ideas work in theory and in the primary tumor, the patient would still be in trouble if the idea doesn't carry all the way through to attacking metastatic disease as well.

These are all reasons why I'm tentatively optimistic, not wildly so. That said, BCAB has surged recently and continues to sit at a tiny market valuation ($108 million as I write this). Companies like JANX have commanded multibillion-dollar market caps on the institutional interest and speculative buyout frenzy that has resulted from modest biochemical readouts from a phase 1 trial. This is not impossible for BCAB, as well, given what they've shown so far.

For that reason, I would put BCAB stock in a growing list of speculative "Buy" candidates, with the caveat that the long-term viability of this immunotherapeutic approach remains unknown, and failures by any company in the space could trickle down to share price deterioration for all, even if BCAB does not have anything negative to share. So tread carefully, but know that there's a significant opportunity with BioAtla, Inc. stock right now.