BioAtla: A Buried ADC Concern Gets Some New Life In 2024

May 02, 2024 10:03 AM ETBioAtla, Inc. (BCAB) StockJANX, CTMX
Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
1.15K Followers

Summary

  • BioAtla is a biotech company focused on developing conditionally activated biologics for cancer therapy.
  • Their approach is an attempt to harness the Warburg effect to conditionally activate immunological molecules.
  • BioAtla has promising pipeline candidates, including mecbotamab vedotin, ozuriftamab vedotin, and evalstotug, with ongoing clinical studies.
  • The BioAtla cash burn rate is high, currently taking the company into early 2025 at best.

Various blue liquids in test tubes

thirty_three/E+ via Getty Images

Topline Summary

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) is a microcap biotech company focused on developing conditionally activated biologics for use in cancer therapy. In this case, rather than using some kind of cleavable mask, BCAB's platform relies on activating antibodies

This article was written by

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
1.15K Followers
I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BCAB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BCAB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BCAB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News