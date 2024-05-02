Roku: Increased Pessimism Priced In

May 02, 2024 10:26 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU) Stock
EQ Research profile picture
EQ Research
600 Followers

Summary

  • The main investment thesis lies in Roku's ability to achieve profitability quickly, and to re-accelerate its advertising revenue growth.
  • Share Price fell by 8%, suggesting that Roku has fallen short of market's expectations.
  • Its premium valuation suggests that the market has priced in greater risk, and Roku has to demonstrate it can deliver strong execution.
  • I rate Roku as a hold for now.

Old television on stand, in front of curtain

Steven Errico/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In its early days, Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was riding on the structural tailwind of the shift from traditional TV to online streaming, propelling it to becoming the market leading online streaming platform that boasts

This article was written by

EQ Research profile picture
EQ Research
600 Followers
I write occasionally. DYODD.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ROKU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ROKU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ROKU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News