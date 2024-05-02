RiverNorthPhotography

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) is the 9th largest asset management by market cap. In the last twelve months, they have registered $6.673 billion in revenue, $1.941 billion in net income, and 1.760 billion in free cash flow to equity. The company has a headcount of 7,878 employees and serves clients in 55 countries. The stock has been -1.56% down over the last year, heavily underperforming the Financial Sector ETF (XLF) by -23.6%. In this analysis, I will go through the headwinds that TROW is facing, their financials and valuation, to finally decide for a hold rating.

T. Rowe Price Profile

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price has been a successful player in the fund industry. Currently, they have a robust product offering, with 153 mutual funds listed on their website, and 15 actively managed ETFs. In addition to their acquisition of Oak Hill Advisors, an alternative asset manager with approximately $63 billion in assets under management that specializes in credit markets.

Their client composition is pretty much evenly divided between retail and institutional investors. At the end of 2023, institutionals brought 56% of the revenue, while retail represented the 44% remaining. In Q1, equity-related products represented 61% of the advisory fees, followed by multi-asset (28%), fixed income (6%), and alternatives (5%).

The company has $1.54 trillion in assets under management, and I find appealing that approximately 67% of those assets come from retirement accounts. The reason for this is that these types of accounts can persist with the company for a very long time while constantly charging management fees that are calculated daily.

Mutual Funds Secular Headwinds

As commented, the vast majority of T. Rowe Price products and assets are embedded in mutual fund structures that are active. With passive funds constantly outperforming active funds, there is a secular trend towards a shift to ETF demand in passive products, due to their appealing characteristics.

Besides generally better performance, ETF structures win over mutual funds in aspects such as lower costs, tax-efficiency, accessibility and higher liquidity. The only disadvantage that I identify, compared to open-ended mutual funds, is that ETFs trade intraday and aren't exactly bought or sold at net asset value, but there is when authorized participants come in with the arbitrage.

I believe that these changes in investor preferences put T. Rowe Price under pressure for the next decades regarding equity products that have a clear benchmark and do not offer unique characteristics to portfolio positioning other than seeking to outperform. An S&P 500 ETF, (VOO) for example, has expense ratio of 0.03%. Hard to compete, right?

I personally do see value in active management in assets other than US large cap equity benchmarked to a general index. Especially in international markets, or in multi-asset or fixed income. The reason for this, is that if a manager is underweighted companies that explain most of the index returns, as we have seen with the MAG 7, the PM is probably going to underperform. This has been the case after the financial crisis, but perhaps during sideways markets or bear markets, the outcome may reverse.

T. Rowe Price Headwinds Response

With all these shifts towards ETFs, the company has been proactive, and over the years has transformed some of its high performing mutual funds into actively managed ETF structures. The Blue Chip Growth Mutual Fund (TRBCX) is an example of this, as the fund is now available in ETF format as T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP). Also, with the advantage of the ETF being cheaper (0.57%) than the mutual fund (0.71%).

The major drawback here is that the company claims that you can't schedule automatic transactions to buy the ETFs every month, as compared to a mutual fund. I am allowed to do it with my broker, but I guess this is not the case for everyone.

I believe they do great in launching active ETFs, as they are probably too late to the party to compete against passive giants such as BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street. Over the past five years, active ETFs AUM have quadrupled after receiving inflows worth $375 billion, while active mutual funds have lost $1.8 trillion in outflows. I think that there is still a lot of room to go, as active ETFs are only nearly 10% of the total AUM in ETFs.

Morningstar Direct

Nonetheless, even though T. Rowe Price has launched 15 ETFs, if you sum up the AUM, it gives $3.57 billion, which is nothing compared to the $1.54 trillion that this company has. Also, it is not part of the top 10 actively managed ETF issuers, despite the large market cap of the asset manager.

In 2021, T. Rowe Price conducted a strategic move to diversify away from public markets and acquired alternative credit asset manager, Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 billion. I couldn't find a time series with the AUM evolution of Oak Hill, but from a top-down perspective, private debt is forecasted to grow fast by doubling its 2022 AUM by 2028 to $2.8 trillion. Representing an 11% CAGR.

Annual Report 2023 TROW

Last, from the mutual fund side, the performances have been decent. In equity, 51% of the AUM have outperformed the benchmarks over a 10-year period, 63% on fixed income, and 95% in multi asset. Also, from a mutual fund perspective they do amazing by outperforming 83% of equity peers, 76% of fixed income and 96% in multi asset. T. Rowe Price's active mutual funds have a great track record to share with allocators who are seeking active exposure via a mutual fund. Nonetheless, I don't think this is enough to avoid secular trends for passive investments via ETFs.

T. Rowe Price Financial Performance

FactSet

In terms of financial performance, the company has been losing some momentum over the past two fiscal years. In 2021, they reached $7.672 billion in revenue, particularly boosted by both fiscal and monetary stimulus that allowed asset prices and inflows to increase. Thereafter, revenue decreased in FY22 and FY23, with a cumulative drop of -16%, which is double of what BlackRock had at -8%. Both of them were partially explained by macroeconomic conditions that diverted inflows away from equity and attracted assets such as money market funds, where none of these solutions constitute a large percentage of their AUM.

Regarding AUM, T. Rowe Price has also experienced a decline in the last two fiscal years. In 2021, for example, the company reached $1.69 trillion, which later declined to $1.28 trillion in 2022, to finally situate at $1.45 trillion in 2023. Representing a -14% decline, compared to BlackRock where AUM stayed constant in the $10 trillion range.

TradingView

To counteract the negative momentum, Q1 earnings came positive to the company by exceeding expectations and making the stock price to rise 4.77% that day. Nonetheless, during the conference call, CEO Robert Sharpe, reiterated that they expect to see net outflows in 2024.

The company's normalized diluted EPS has been improving after seeing a bottom in Q1 2023 at $5.52. Now it stands at $7.07, but far away from the $10.94 reported in Q4 of 2021.

T. Rowe Price Stock Valuation

Data by YCharts

In terms of absolute valuation relative to its own 5-year history, the stock appears overvalued based on free cash flow and fairly valued in terms of price to earnings. Additionally, the free cash flow multiple and the PE multiple are trading 137.24% and 32.47% higher than the median, respectively. Considering these factors, it can be concluded that the stock of TROW is overvalued.

Data by YCharts

Even though TROW is a dividend aristocrat and has a dividend yield of 4.47% that is superior to the sector median of 3.66%. In total return terms, it has still heavily underperformed the Financial Sector ETF, the S&P 500 and peers such as BlackRock. Therefore, I don't find the dividend yield attractive when there are better total opportunities in the same industry.

Stock Analysis

Wall Street analysts have made clear that they don't like the stock, with none of the twelve analysts opting for a buy rating. From there, Ken Worthington from JPMorgan is the most bearish with a target price of $86, and Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley is the most bullish (still opting for a hold rating) with a price target of $125.

Stock Analysis

Conclusion

To conclude, T. Rowe Price is still concentrated in mutual fund structures that have been in a declining stage due to better characteristics from ETFs. To combat this, the company has launched some active ETFs with lower expense ratios, but these assets are still a minority of the trillion-dollar range that this company manages. The same occurs with alternative solutions. At the same time, the company looks overvalued based on its multiple history and where it trades compared to the sector median in terms of free cash flow and price to earnings.

Earnings and financials have also been in the decrease. Nonetheless, the company is seeing a recovery in terms of normalized diluted EPS, which precludes me from giving a sell rating at the moment. With all that mentioned, pondering the data, I give T. Rowe a hold rating due to the improving financials.