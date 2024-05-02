Alvin Man

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) reported first quarter earnings on the 1st of May. AerCap beat earnings estimates by $0.90 per share while beating revenue estimates by $70 million. As AerCap guides without any gain of sales factored in, the Irish lessor guides conservatively, which I believe also leads to conservative analyst estimates. With that in mind, I don’t attach a lot of value to AerCap beating estimates. In this report, I will be discussing several topics:

AerCap stock price performance

AerCap Q1 2024 earnings

AerCap liquidity

The updated guidance for 2024 earnings

AerCap’s valuation based on book value and EV/EBITDA

Risks and opportunities for AerCap.

AerCap Stock Has Proven To Be A Good Buy

I’ve had a Strong Buy rating on AerCap since March 2020 and only briefly dialed back my rating to Hold in 2022 related to the loss of flight equipment due to the war in Ukraine. Since my Strong Buy rating in 2020, the stock has gained nearly 200% while the S&P 500 (SP500) gained around 70%. So, I would say this has been one of the easiest buys for me to make.

The table below shows that AerCap’s outperformance has also been holding the past 12 months, and the stock outperformed following publication of every report I published:

AerCap Earnings

Since AerCap’s reported figures consist of purchase accounting adjustments which reduce the revenues on basic lease rent and maintenance rent, I compiled a table with the results that in my view better align with the underlying performance:

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change Basic Lease Rent $ 1,619 $ 1,580 2% Maintenance Rent $ 214 $ 232 -8% Total Lease Revenues $ 1,833 $ 1,812 1% Net gain on sale of assets $ 160 $ 100 60% Other income $ 93 $ 42 121% Total $ 2,086 $ 1,954 7% Click to enlarge

There is little doubt that on an adjusted basis, lease revenues are plateauing. The reason is quite straightforward, and that is that airplane manufacturers are struggling to deliver airplanes according to schedule. This drives up lease rates on leases that are currently being agreed on and lease extensions or new lease agreements on already delivered flight equipment. However, it takes time for that to have a notable impact on lease revenues.

The growth in total revenues and income was primarily driven by gains on the sale of assets, as well as higher interest income.

AerCap

Reported net earnings were $604 million, with an $86 million headwind from purchase accounting and a positive impact of $23 million related to net recoveries from the situation with flight equipment positioned in Ukraine or Russia. On an adjusted basis, the net income was $658 million. Compared to last year, GAAP net income increased 40% and 16% on an adjusted basis, reflecting the higher gains on sale of assets and interest income.

Looking at lease revenues, the results are not impressive, but we also should not expect them to be in the current environment where airplanes are delivered late. AerCap is, however, using the lack of momentum in new airplane deliveries to sell existing flight equipment at a premium, which, I believe, is a prudent thing to do.

AerCap Liquidity Remains Robust

AerCap

AerCap has around $19 billion in liquidity for the coming 12 months, driven by contracted sales and its operating cash flow next to the availability of its cash pile of $1 billion as well as $12 billion in committed debt and revolvers. With its operating cash flow, it can easily cover its debt maturities while it cash pile, committed debt and contracted sales cover all but $1 billion in CapEx. With airplane deliveries remaining uncertain and showing signs of sliding to the right rather than stabilizing, one can wonder whether the CapEx for the next 12 months will actually end up in the guided range.

AerCap Updates Financial Outlook For 2024

AerCap

For the full year, AerCap has increased its guidance for earning per share from $7.50-$8.50 excluding gains on sales to $8.50. Given that AerCap beat estimates by $0.90, one could say that the increase to the earnings estimate is quite conservative. Furthermore, there is a $0.70 lift to the guidance, driven by executed gains on sale in the first quarter. To me, it is evident that there is significantly more upside to the $9.20 that has been guided for.

The contracted sales in the next twelve months amount to $1 billion, or averaged for the remainder of the year at $750 million. Levered, this would generate an additional $0.67 per share or $0.81 when using the unlevered margin.

By the end of March, there was $459 million categorized as assets held for sale, most of which will close by Q2 2024 indicating that assets held for sales could generate another $0.50 in the second quarter.

How Many Airplanes Does AerCap Own?

AerCap currently owns a total of 1,534 airplanes, including 1,465 passenger aircraft and 69 freighter aircraft. The lessor also owns more than 300 helicopters and over 430 engines.

Does AerCap Pay A Dividend

AerCap currently does not pay a dividend, but it has increased focus on shareholder returns since announcing several repurchase programs. With continued delays in deliveries, I would not be surprised if AerCap would deploy excess cash in the form of a dividend. However, given the debt that needs to be serviced, I am not a proponent of beginning a dividend at this point, as I would rather see the company deploying its cash to either reduce debt or keep a buffer for a combination of airplane purchases when delivery schedules become more certain and incremental share repurchases.

AerCap Book Value Per Share Provides Upside

AerCap

The current stock price of AerCap is $85.52 while its book value per share is $87.47 indicating that there is only 2% upside for AerCap and that itself would not provide a solid base for me to maintain my buy rating on the stock. However, it should be noted that AerCap’s discount to its book value has closed based on announced share repurchases, some of which have yet to be executed. Moreover, the discount to NAV that AerCap obtained when purchasing GECAS is not reflected in this book value.

The practice I apply is adding this discount back to the shareholder’s equity and depreciate using a straight-line method and implement the share repurchases. This should result in a more representative book value when considering all dynamics. The only drawback is that while we do add back and depreciate the GECAS discount over time, it is not known when flight equipment from the GECAS portfolio is being sold. As a result, the add back cannot account for reductions in GECAS discount to be added back.

Implementing the discount to NAV and the share repurchase authorization gives us a $100.18 fair value, representing 17% upside. Applying the median, would provide a price target of $89.16 providing 4.3% upside. The midpoint of the high target and low target is $94.67 providing 10.7% upside. In my view, that remains compelling upside for AerCap stock.

AerCap Stock Price Valuation Based On EV/EBITDA Method Shows Significant Upside

The Aerospace Forum

Based on EV/EBITDA valuation inputs, AerCap stock has even more upside, with a 21% upside based on the EV/EBITDA median for the peer group and 33% upside based on the company’s long-term EV/EBITDA median. What should be pointed out is that AerCap has a significant debt pile to service in the coming years, but I expect the company to successfully refinance the bulk of the $17 billion in debt maturing through 2026.

What Are The Risks And Opportunities For AerCap?

Currently, the biggest risk to AerCap is the lack of new aircraft deliveries. The interest rate environment is not what I consider to be a risk in the current rate environment for the simple reason that demand for airplanes remains high and AerCap has interest rate escalators in negotiated agreements that have yet to take effect. Furthermore, while the cost of debt is rising for AerCap as well, the cost of debt remains significantly lower than what airlines can arrange. So, leasing remains attractive and AerCap’s business is underpinned by long-term demand trends and long-lived assets with strong value retention.

AerCap has some opportunities as well, and those include the net recoveries related to flight equipment lost in Russia. There are various ways for AerCap to recover that. The first is through actual recovery of the underlying asset. I believe that the probability of that happening is low, but there are other ways. AerCap could successfully settle with insurance companies that have insured the flight equipment in Russia, it could win court cases against insurance companies, and it could ultimately decide to sell claims. The more success the company has in settling and in court, the higher in demand the claims become, and AerCap could opt to sell claims to accelerate the proceeds from claims.

Furthermore, there are opportunities in the areas of lease rates and asset sales. These two go hand in hand. Since airplane shortages have increased, the recurring question I get is when AerCap will see higher lease rates, and the reality is that it might not. In theory, the opportunity is there for AerCap to gradually build a pool of leased assets that are leased at higher rates to operators. However, as the underlying asset value has also increased, AerCap has to weigh how much it could gain from putting airplanes on lease at the high lease rate and eventually selling them at more normalized gain-on-sale rates against selling the airplanes immediately. I believe in numerous instances, AerCap will actually favor selling the jets rather than opting to place the airplane at higher lease rates and risk having to sell the airplanes at slimmer margins years from now.

Conclusion: AerCap Stock Value Proposition Remains Compelling

I believe that AerCap remains an attractive stock to buy. The company’s business can lean on long-term demand drivers and airplanes are long-lived assets with strong value retention, meaning that the stock price is firmly supported by AerCap’s balance sheet. Moreover, leasing is becoming increasingly attractive for airlines to finance their airplanes and grow fleets to support the growing demand for air travel, and I don’t expect any reversal on the appeal of leasing over other financing methods for airlines any time soon. All things considered, I continue rating AerCap stock a strong buy.