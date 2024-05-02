Third Point - Taiwan Semiconductor: The 'Toll Road' For AI Compute

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.93K Followers

Summary

  • During the quarter, we added to our TSMC investment, which we initiated in May of last year.
  • We view TSMC as the “toll road” of the semiconductor industry, particularly for AI compute.
  • We believe TSMC has significant untapped pricing power which can be levered to offset (if not expand) its already admirable returns on capital.

engineer holds microchip

PonyWang

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

During the quarter, we added to our TSMC investment, which we initiated in May of last year. TSMC is coming off its worst year since the

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.93K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

About TSM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSM
--
TSMWF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News