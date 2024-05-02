Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Clare Trachtman - Vice President, Investor Relations
Joe Almeida - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joel Grade - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI
Pito Chickering - Deutsche Bank
Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo
Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan
Danielle Antalffy - UBS
Patrick Wood - Morgan Stanley
Travis Steed - Bank of America Securities
Josh Jennings - TD Cowen
Matt Miksic - Barclays

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to Baxter International’s First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Your lines will remain in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer segment of today’s call. [Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, this call is being recorded by Baxter and is copyrighted material. It cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without Baxter’s permission. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Clare Trachtman, Senior Vice President, Chief Investor Relations Officer (sic) [Vice President, Investor Relations] at Baxter International. Ms. Trachtman, you may begin.

Clare Trachtman

Good morning, and welcome to our first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Joe Almeida, Baxter’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Joel Grade, Baxter’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. On the call this morning, we will be discussing Baxter’s first quarter 2024 financial results along with our financial outlook for the second quarter and full year 2024.

With that, let me start our prepared remarks by reminding everyone that this presentation, including comments regarding our financial outlook for the second quarter and full year 2024; new product development, including the potential impact of recent regulatory clearances with status and potential impact of our ongoing strategic and recent

