Stellantis Is In A Bear Market

Stellantis' (NYSE:STLA) bulls seem to have first paused to then melt away. STLA shares lost almost 24% of their value in a little over a month, which is no performance to be proud of. Stellantis shareholders are now puzzled: Is STLA a buy, a hold or a sell? Has Stellantis' bull case come to an end?

Data by YCharts

To be fair, April 22 was the ex-div date for Stellantis' annual dividend of $1.65. This alone made the stock drop from $25.77 by about 6.4%. But this is not enough to explain why Stellantis lost something close to another 20% of its market cap quickly.

Now, Stellantis' headquarters are in The Netherlands. Therefore, the company is a foreign issuer and doesn't need to report quarterly in the same way U.S.-based companies are required to. For Stellantis, the two important reports are the half-year and the annual ones. This means that in Q1 and Q3, Stellantis releases a form 6-K, which the company calls "shipments and revenues" reports. This is why we see Carlos Tavares attend only two earnings calls: Q2 and Q4, while the other two are left to the company's CFO Natalie Knight.

As many might have heard, Stellantis' Q1 report was not great and the stock saw downward pressure, losing more than 10% after the release.

So, after an incredible run-up, grounded on a very solid bull case, it seems Stellantis may have hit the wall, with investors taking their gains and moving on. In a market where the fear and greed index is once again reading "fear," Stellantis' shares, as shown on the Euronext Milan website, seem doomed to decline further.

I believe that dips such as these are quite formative for investors. Now we can take our time and go over the last report to compare it with the bull case. As I will try to show, there are several structural reasons why I think Stellantis is now a strong buy. It may take some guts, but we all know Buffett's adage: "Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful."

Stellantis' Q1 Earnings

Let's quickly look at Stellantis' report to see what happened.

Net revenues of €41.7 billion, down 12% YoY

Shipments of 1.34 million units, down 10% YoY

Total new vehicle inventory of 1.39 million units

Global BEV and LEV sales are up 8% and 13%, respectively

FY 2024 guidance confirmed - this means the adj. OI margin is expected to be double-digit and industrial FCF to be positive

Ongoing execution of €3.0 billion share buyback program

However, Stellantis' market share in EU30 increased 230 bps to 19.2%, while in North America, the company's market share stabilized at 8.4% after several quarters of losses. The company's so-called "Third Engine" - aka the aggregation of South America, Middle East and Africa, and Asia - delivered strong results, with Middle East and Africa posting a 130 bps market share increase year-over-year. Here, shipments rose by 42% to 154k units and net revenues increased by 24% to €2.7 billion vs. €2.2 billion a year ago.

STL Q1 Shipments and Revenues Presentation

In North America, shipments declined 20% to 407k units and net revenues were down 15% to €19.3 billion vs. €22.8 a year ago. In Europe, shipments were down by 6% to 615k units, while revenues decreased by 13% to €14.1 billion vs. 16.1 a year ago. This shows once again that North America is where Stellantis has more pricing power and higher margins.

China, India and Asia were particularly troublesome: Shipments declined by 42% to 15k units, and net revenues were halved to €0.5 billion vs. €1 billion in Q1 2023. Luckily, as I have often pointed out, Stellantis' exposure to China is barely meaningful, compared to some of its peers such as Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY).

What's going on with Stellantis?

As said, since Stellantis is a foreign issuer, its quarterly reports don't give us right away an overview of the company's main financial statements. Therefore, it's not yet available the information we need to take a look at Stellantis' operating margins, its balance sheet, and its cash flows.

However, we have some important information which we should be aware of to put this quarterly report in the right context.

The issue appears before everyone's eyes: Revenues and shipments are down big.

Has Stellantis suddenly lost appeal? Has its dealership network failed to navigate through a more challenging market?

I think the answer is no. We have, in fact, one important number that shows how Stellantis has been able to offset part of its declining volumes by net pricing: North America's shipments were down 20%, but revenues were down only 15%. If Stellantis had lost its quality, we would have seen a company needing to discount its products, and revenues would have declined by more than 20%.

So, why did shipments decrease so vastly?

The answer leads us to an important point to grasp. If we're investing in an automaker, we should be aware of how this business works, together with its cycles. Not only are there macroeconomic cycles, but also, each company has an internal cycle of product waves.

In particular, Stellantis' shipments were down because of destocking and production stops. Stellantis is preparing for a new product roll-out which will have a big impact in the second half of the year. In 2024, in fact, Stellantis has launched 25 new or updated vehicles, most of which are scheduled for the second half of the year. A refreshed RAM 1500 version was brought to the market in March, while the new Jeep Wagoneer S and the Dodge Charger Daytona will be launched in Q3.

As Natalie Knight explained during Stellantis' earnings call,

In North America, volumes were reduced by nearly 100,000 units due to changes in production due to this product evolution, this includes 50,000 vehicles at our Brampton Assembly Plant. Following the discontinuation of the Chrysler 300, the Dodge Charger and the Dodge Challenger. [...] We're now preparing to ramp up the next generation of the charger in Q3. Similarly, we completed the transition at our Sterling Heights assembly plant for the updated Ram 1500 light-duty truck, which led to a decrease of almost 20,000 units year over year. We also had production downtime at our Stellantis van plant to prepare for capacity increases of our Ram ProMaster, which resulted in 12,000 fewer vehicles produced year-over-year. Finally, Q1 '23 included 12,000 units of Jeep Cherokee in the Belvedere assembly plant, which has been idled since then as we prepare for other electrification initiatives.

Since most of these vehicles have a high ASP, the North American mix was impacted. And yet, revenues decreased less than shipments, proving once again that Stellantis has still indeed some pricing power.

At the same time, Stellantis reported the first quarter since 2021 with a QoQ sequential reduction of its total inventories (1.46 million in Q4 2023, 1.39 million in Q1 2024).

STL Q1 Shipments and Revenues Presentation

Given this situation, I perfectly understand why Stellantis is focusing on selling down prior-generation vehicles while getting ready for its next-gen products. Moreover, these new vehicles will finally be built on the first STLA multi-energy platforms, on which ICE, BEV, and hybrid models can be built. Stellantis plans to have only four different platforms for all of its 14 brands and their vehicles. The cost optimization coming from this initiative is obvious, and this is why, so far, Stellantis has had incredible operating margins (>12%) in the industry.

During the earnings call, Natalie Knight confirmed the company's guidance. While it may seem somewhat generic when it says the company expects positive industrial free cash flow, it's much more meaningful that the company is sticking to its double-digit margin commitment. Natalie Knight said AOI is expected to be between 10% and 11%, even if the first half of the year is forecasted to be softer compared to 1H 2023.

The situation seems to be under control and only at the end of this fiscal year will we be truly able to see if the company is on track or not. This quarter was linked to how Stellantis is re-organizing its production.

Don't Overlook A Few Tailwinds

As the fiscal year moves on, we should not forget that Stellantis is going to have easy comps down the road. Many may remember the impact of the UAW strike on production and its costs. In particular, Stellantis seems to have taken a $3 billion revenue hit from the strike. This is a non-recurring event, which will surely make STLA's 2024 results stand out in the second half of the year.

The strike also had a negative 100 bps impact on North America's AOI margin, which won't be there this year.

Though the "higher-for-longer" frame for interest rates seems more and more likely, I still expect at least a couple of cuts by the end of the year. Though minor, they will constitute a more favorable environment for consumers needing to finance their new car.

STLA's Valuation

Stellantis' balance sheet is as solid as a fortress, with a negative net debt position of €-17.66 billion. The company has enough cash to make the €3 billion buyback program seem miniscule. Yet, it's a program worth close to 5% of the current market cap. The company's cash per share is currently €14. Considering STLA is now trading at €19 after the sharp post-earnings fall, we are before a compelling situation.

Moreover, Stellantis has openly stated it will spend around €50 billion from 2024 to 2030 to fund BEV and PHEV investments. This is more or less €8.3 billion per year. Considering the company has been able to report operating cash of over €20 billion, we're before a cash cow that can generate over €11-12 billion in industrial FCF per year. This should not be overlooked, especially by dividend-seeking investors.

If Stellantis holds to these numbers, it means its FCF per share is €3.64. This is a staggering 19% FCF yield. Given Stellantis' overall health, should we see this as a value trap or rather as a one-of-kind opportunity Mr. Market throws at us? If Stellantis just traded at a 10% FCF yield, the share price would be €36.4.

STLA's valuation grade is currently an A+, as the company is once again trading below a 4 fwd PE and a fwd EV/EBITDA of just 2.2. I have said over and over again that these multiples make sense only if we think the company's outlook is grim and leads us to believe it will run out of business by the end of the decade. I think this event to be unlikely both because of Stellantis' financial solidity and because of its CEO's history, which is known for having achieved an almost impossible turnaround with Peugeot. Since Mr. Tavares should lead Stellantis at least until 2026, there are several reasons to believe that the company's best profits are coming in 2025 and 2026, with 2024 being the year of transition.

Conclusion: Is Stellantis A Buy, A Hold, Or A Sell?

Going over this report, I certainly wasn't pleased. But my first gut reaction was tempered by rationally assessing the causes leading to the decline. The more I go over the company's fundamentals, the more I'm convinced we are once again before a big opportunity. As explained, I still see the fair value at least around €30, though I have argued several times the stock could trade as far as €60 if the company meets its 2030 targets.

All in all, not only am I rating Stellantis as a strong buy, but I am also adding to my position.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.