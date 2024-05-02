Ariel Skelley/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Lending Club (NYSE:LC) is a leading fintech company based in the US. It uses a P2P (Peer-to-Peer) lending business model, and is the first company to register its offerings to the SEC using such a model. Later on, LC has also expanded into banking services.

All-time share performance has been lackluster. Having gone public at a price of over $120 per share in 2014, LC has been on a downtrend since. It bottomed out in $4.6 during the peak of COVID-19, before rebounding strongly to reach $43 the following year. Nonetheless, LC continued to decline rapidly and has traded sideways since. Today, LC is trading at around $8.89, not seeing much of a price action over the past year.

I initiate my coverage on LC with a buy rating. My 1-year price target of $9.78 projects about 8.7% upside. I believe LC’s strategic shift towards structured certificates may drive both profitability and earnings quality, enabling multiple expansions into FY 2024 despite the lingering macro headwinds.

Financial Reviews

Overall, LC has been going through challenging times since COVID. Business growth has been subdued, mainly due to the high interest rate environment. Revenue already declined by over -27% YoY in FY 2023, and LC continued to see another -26% YoY decline in the most recent quarter, Q1 2024, despite having beaten the revenue guidance.

The positive key takeaway from Q1 in terms of top-line growth would be the relatively steady origination on QoQ basis despite the typical seasonal weakness in loan volume typically in Q1 and Q4. In Q1, LC originated $1.6 billion of loans, comparable to the prior quarter.

8K

On the flipside, profitability has been steady since reaching breakeven in 2021. In Q1, LC delivered a net income of $12 million, a pretty much similar level to last year’s, which I believe is quite impressive, considering that LC derived the net income from a 26% lower top-line revenue compared to last year. This seems to be driven by the lower credit loss provision incurred in Q1, which was down over -55% YoY, as well as -16% lower non-interest expense. Overall, I believe the performance here demonstrates LC’s ability to be adaptive and resilient amid the challenging macro situation.

company presentation

Overall, the balance sheet remains strong, with LC ending Q1 with almost $1.1 billion of liquidity, including restricted cash. LC also maintains a relatively steady tier 1 leverage ratio at above 12%, a similar level to that of last year. Furthermore, LC also saw a slight 4% uptick in book value per share to $10.6 in Q1, demonstrating a relatively steady financial health.

Catalyst

I believe growth catalysts remain minimal in FY 2024. We are still in a relatively elevated interest rate environment today, which contributes to lower visibility into the FY for LC. However, I believe LC should be able to continue maintaining its solid profitability trend into the FY, driven by further growth in lower-risk structured certificate sales.

company presentation

In recent times, structured certificate sales has grown rapidly, and even outgrown whole loan sales. Structured certificate consists of a securitization transaction whereby LC retains the senior notes of senior asset-backed securities and then sells the residual certificates to marketplace investors.

company presentation

As a result, the transaction not only increases AFS (Available For Sale) securities within LC’s balance sheet, but also improves the overall risk profile, driving risk-adjusted revenue at lower credit losses provision. Since the program has been relatively successful, it seems likely that LC will continue growing it into FY 2024. More importantly, I think that it presents LC’s a win-win scenario amid the lack of visibility into the FY:

Given the consistent demand that we're seeing from asset managers and the momentum that's building with banks, we are increasing our held for sale portfolio, which provides interest income near-term and the potential for sales at higher gains down the road.

Source: Q1 earnings call.

Risk

Risk remains moderate, in my opinion. As of today, inflation remains quite high, making FED potentially reconsidering rate cuts. It means that LC may continue seeing slowdown in its core business into FY 2024. As such, I would think that the management’s projection of second half recovery seems a little too optimistic.:

Depending on the rate environment, we are cautiously optimistic that we'll see engagement beginning in the back half of this year, which should help drive up pricing and corresponding marketplace revenue.

Source: Q1 earnings call.

As a result, I would expect LC to stick to its main strategy to shift its asset mix towards structured certificates in the near term, as per my hypothesis in the catalyst section. But there is also risk here. While focusing on structured certificates provides a win-win solution for LC in the form of improved overall profitability outlook through stronger risk-adjusted return, structured certificate is still a derivative instrument that relies on the performance of the underlying assets, which would be the pool of loans.

Valuation/Pricing

My target price for LC is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs. bear scenarios of the FY 2024 projection:

Bull scenario (70% probability) assumptions - I expect EPS to grow 11% YoY to $0.4, in line with the market’s estimates. I assume forward P/E to expand to 30x, implying a share price appreciation to $12 to capture LC’s stronger earnings quality, driven by the stronger risk-adjusted return from the asset mix shift towards structured certificates. Bear scenario (30% probability) assumptions - LC to deliver FY 2024 EPS of $0.17, an over -52% decline. I assign LC a forward P/E of 27x, where it is trading today, projecting a deep correction to $4.6 territory, closer to the all-time low.

own analysis

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $9.78 per share, projecting a 1-year upside of about 8.7%. I assign the stock a buy rating.

My assumption of 70-30 for bull and bear scenarios is based on my belief that the market’s estimate for the bear scenario could be too low. In Q1, LC already generated a quarterly EPS of $0.11, meaning that it is more likely for LC to achieve a year’s end EPS higher than $0.17. Therefore, I believe the 70-30 weighted probability might still be too conservative, meaning that LC may possibly realize a higher 1-year upside than the projected 8.7% return.

Conclusion

LC is a leading fintech company currently facing macro headwinds due to the high interest rate environment at present. The situation here has forced LC to shift its focus away from the core loan to structured certificate sales as of late. LC has seen encouraging results, with improving profitability through lower provision of credit losses. Risk remains moderate, but valuation seems attractive for now. My 1-year price target of $9.78 assumes a 8.7% return, which could still be conservative. I rate the stock a buy.