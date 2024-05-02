Marilyn Nieves

Introduction

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) is one of the few REITs to deliver a positive return in 2024, easily outperforming the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ):

IRT vs VNQ (Seeking Alpha)

Looking at the progress the company achieved in Q1 2024, I am confident this outperformance will continue, owing to an attractive market cap rate of 6.8%, a low single-digit rent growth, and improving occupancy.

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. Independence Realty Trust is a residential REIT managing some 32,877 units across 111 properties, focused primarily (but not exclusively) on Sunbelt markets, with Atlanta (15.2% of NOI) and Dallas (13.9%) the two largest markets for the REIT:

Portfolio overview (Independence Realty Trust Form 10-Q for Q1 2024)

Operational Overview

Independence Realty delivered a Core FFO of $0.27/share in Q1 2024, flat Y/Y, as higher operating expenses were offset by lower interest expense. Occupancy stood at 95% at the end of the quarter, up 0.9% Y/Y. Net operating income increased 2.4% Y/Y on a same-store basis (actual NOI was smaller due to disposals). Case in point, the company is well ahead with its non-core disposal strategy, with only one of ten assets earmarked for disposal still held for sale (closing expected in Q2 2024), with the remaining nine assets sold for a combined $0.5 billion in proceeds.

Updated 2024 Outlook

Independence Realty largely confirmed its initial 2024 guidance, with Core FFO seen at about $1.14/share, down 1% Y/Y, and same-store NOI growth of 2.5% in 2024:

Updated 2024 Outlook (Independence Realty Trust Q1 2024 Results Press release)

The only minor change in the outlook was the larger-than-anticipated disposal volume (+$70 million to $394 million in 2024). The REIT also anticipates spending $20 million on acquisitions, relative to no purchases planned in the initial outlook.

Debt Position

Recent disposals have strengthened Independence Realty's balance sheet. At the end of Q1 2024, net debt stood at $2.2 billion (excluding debt associated with held-for-sale real estate), implying net debt accounts for just 38% of the company's enterprise value.

Independence Realty has a weighted average interest rate of 4.2%, which is quite attractive, but a maturity of only 3.9 years. Despite the short maturity profile, only 1% of debt matures in 2024, followed by 6% in 2025 and 20% in 2026:

Debt maturity profile (Independence Realty Trust Form 10-Q for Q1 2024)

Since all floating rate debt is hedged, the company will see only a gradual change in its cost of debt. The bulk of the maturities only arrive in 2028, with rates locked in between 3.9% and 4.6% until then.

Market-implied cap rate

In 2024, I expect Independence Realty Trust to generate NOI of about $400 million (given ongoing disposals an exact amount is hard to come by), which compared to its enterprise value of about $5.9 billion results in a market cap rate of 6.8%, a highly attractive figure for a residential REIT growing its NOI and occupancy.

General and administrative expenses were 2.8% higher Y/Y in Q1 2024. Assuming a similar increase throughout the year, the REIT will spend about $23 million on such expenses in 2024, or an effect on the market cap rate of 0.4%, down to 6.4%, which also seems reasonable to me.

Risks

Independence Realty boasts a strong balance sheet, hence in my opinion the main risk facing the company is continuing to deliver operational improvements, as seen over the past year. The portfolio occupancy of 95% is somewhat below what you would expect from a residential REIT, and as such this would be a main point of attention for me. The good news is that the company has achieved superb progress over the past year, increasing occupancy by 0.9% Y/Y. Continuing to deliver higher occupancy in the face of elevated market demand will be key for Independence Realty. As highlighted on the conference call, management is confident it can navigate the challenging market environment:

While the Sunbelt region continues to see elevated levels of new supply, IRT's predominantly B Class portfolio is somewhat insulated from the resolving effects, and we are confident in our ability to navigate these headwinds.

Conclusion

Independence Realty offers low leverage, excellent hedging which is admittedly short-term, and an attractive market valuation. Coupled with improving occupancy and rent growth in the low single digits, the REIT may well deliver a high single-digit return to enterprise value. I am confident that shareholders will see an even better return thanks to manageable management expenses and the benefit from lower locked-in rates accruing to common shareholders. As such, I see the company as a good pick both for conservative investors thanks to its low leverage, but also for value seekers thanks to its attractive valuation and improving operating performance.

Thank you for reading.