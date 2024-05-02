BERK OZDEMIR

Shares of Asian-British banking giant HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have done well since my opening piece in March, with the market's positive response to Q1 results contributing to a circa 16% return in that time.

Data by YCharts

First quarter results were predictably noisy, as the impact of various asset sales and acquisitions show up in both the 2024 period and the comparable quarter last year. Nonetheless, the bottom line and associated profitability metrics were by-and-large in line with consensus, meaning the bank is off to a good start in terms of delivering on management's 2024 target of earning a mid-teens underlying return on tangible equity ("RoTE").

With "higher for longer" interest rates now looking more likely, HSBC's prospects are arguably slightly brighter than they were even just a few months back. Given the stock's significant capital returns potential and unassuming valuation, HSBC remains attractive for investors, and I keep my Buy rating in place.

A Solid Q1

HSBC's recent results have been fairly noisy as the bank continues its strategic disposal of assets. This expectedly resulted in inflated Q1 earnings, while both sequential and year-on-year comps each contain their own one-offs, namely the BoCom impairment (Q4 2023) and the opportunistic pick-up of SVB's UK business (Q1 2023).

While this makes reported figures a little messy, both the actual and normalized metrics were basically in line with consensus and management guidance. With that, pre-tax profit of $12.65 billion was a touch higher than the $12.61 billion expected by analysts, mapping to a reported RoTE of 26.1%, around 20bps higher than consensus. Normalized RoTE was 16.4%, meaning the bank is off to a solid start regarding management's goal of posting a mid-teens RoTE this year.

One component of my initial Buy case was that, while HSBC has hit peak earnings thanks to higher interest rates, earnings will take some time to normalize lower. Q1 results largely reflect this, with profits in core markets like Hong Kong and the United Kingdom still very resilient.

In Hong Kong, HSBC generated just over $3 billion in pre-tax income last quarter, down around 10% year-on-year but against a very tough comp as credit loss charges were exceptionally low in the equivalent 2023 period. Hong Kong net interest income ("NII") remains under pressure from higher funding costs and weak demand for credit, falling by around 11% year-on-year and 8% sequentially to $2.17 billion. Positively, deposit migration to Time accounts continues to moderate, with these accounts stable sequentially at around 38% of total Hong Kong customer accounts.

Data Source: HSBC Quarterly Results Releases

In the UK, HSBC likewise continues to over-earn, reporting pre-tax income of $1.8 billion last quarter. While the year-on-year comp is muddied by the 2023 gain from the SVB UK deal, pre-tax income was up around 6.5% sequentially. Positively, this was largely driven by higher revenue, with both NII and fee income up quarter-on-quarter. UK net interest margin of 2.56% remains resilient, increasing around 6bps sequentially and is now over 100bps higher than its pre-rate hike level. With loan impairment charges still benign, the UK ring-fenced bank continues to clear a strong double-digit RoTE having previously just about earned its cost of equity.

Data Source: HSBC Q1 2024 Results Presentation

Given its geographic reach and universal banking capabilities, covering every nook and cranny of HSBC is nigh on impossible. That said, two areas of focus last time out arguably deserve a follow-up given recent developments, these being HSBC's $490 billion structural hedge and its Chinese commercial real estate ("CRE") exposure.

Starting with the former, the structural hedge essentially consists of a rolling series of interest rate swaps conducted between HSBC's businesses, its treasury and the market. The intention is to lock in a margin on eligible customer cash (namely rate insensitive balances such as demand accounts), thereby reducing revenue volatility compared to simply parking cash at the central bank. It is functionally similar to investing in a bond portfolio.

As mentioned last time, since this portfolio will contain swaps taken out when interest rates were very low, reinvested maturities can still provide a tailwind to HSBC's NII even if interest rates were to fall modestly. Having said that, rate cut expectations have obviously moderated significantly lately. In the U.S., the forward curve is now only implying maybe 50bps this year, while the Bank of England is seen cutting around 75bps. As such, structural hedge income looks like it could actually be a slightly bigger tailwind for HSBC than it was at initial coverage.

Mainland China CRE exposure did continue to show signs of deterioration in Q1, with sub-satisfactory grade exposure inching up to 44.4% of total CRE balances versus around 41.3% at the end of 2023. On the flip side, overall exposure continued to decline, falling around $1.4 billion sequentially to around $10.7 billion. Group-wide cost of risk continues to be supportive of earnings, with the 30bps charge below 2024 guidance of ~40bps.

Abrupt CEO Departure Not Concerning

Alongside results, the other big news item from Q1 earnings was the announcement of CEO Noel Quinn's departure. As HSBC is undergoing a strategic overhaul and this departure was a surprise, it probably merits some commentary.

I would make a couple of points about this. Firstly, HSBC's asset divestment program is basically done at this point in any case, so there is not much to potentially row back on. Secondly, the bank's broader strategic pivot involves using part of the proceeds to invest in areas like transaction banking and wealth management - particularly in Asia. Transaction banking is a broad category but includes many of the bread and butter aspects of modern trade like payments and supply chain financing.

Essentially, HSBC is leveraging itself even more to rising trade and wealth in Asia. This is not a particularly bold or controversial strategy; indeed, it mirrors the ambitions of many of its peers, including recently-covered Standard Chartered. A new CEO is unlikely to result in any meaningful change in this respect.

Shares Remain Attractively Valued

HSBC's ADSs change hands for $44.42 as I type, putting them at around 1x Q1 2024 tangible book value per share ("TBVPS") of $8.60 ($43 per ADS).

HSBC is still clearing a double-digit RoTE, while capital returns potential remains compelling, partly reflecting balance sheet strength as well as the current elevated level of earnings. On top of its ordinary payout, Q2 will see the bank pay out a $0.21 per share ($1.05 per ADS) special dividend relating to the sale of its Canadian business. Buybacks are also running at around $1 billion per month right now. With the bank's capital ratio still above management's target, I maintain the view that the total shareholder payout ratio could end up being fairly close to 100% over the 2024-2026 period.

Source: HSBC Q1 2024 Results Presentation

With HSBC's earnings outlook now arguably a little brighter than it was at previous coverage, I slightly alter my medium-term returns drivers. These are: high single-digit annualized TBVPS growth (relative to year-end 2023), driven largely by buybacks, a terminal TBVPS multiple of 1.1x, reflecting eventual RoTE normalization while still clearing a ~10% cost of equity, plus around $2 per share ($10 per ADS) in cumulative cash dividends, including the aforementioned special payout.

All in, that gets me to a three-year total return price of ~$66 per ADS, implying circa 14% annualized returns from the prevailing quote. As such, I keep my 'Buy' rating for HSBC Holdings plc stock in place.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.