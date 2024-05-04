Deagreez

I talk a lot about sleeping well at night or SWAN blue chips, and there's a very important reason for that. Sleeping well isn't just critical for your physical wellbeing but crucial to your portfolio and financial goals.

Emotions Are the Missing Piece of The Puzzle For Most Investors

Humans are not machines, we're not computers, and we don't think in terms of spreadsheets and statistics.

We love stories, and that's why we're attracted to smart-sounding talking heads in financial media.

We love listening to predictions about the stock market and why market timing is so tempting.

Dalbar

This is the holy grain of investing. Imagine avoiding the worst single-day losses in the S&P and tripling your annual returns over time. Imagine earning 12X more money over 20 years, owning the same S&P 500 many index investors own.

Well, here's the problem. 80% of the single worst days come within two weeks of the single best days.

Dalbar

If just the two best single-day gains of each year (on average) are missing, suddenly, the market's 10% historical returns drop to -2%.

Worse yet, adjusted for inflation from 2002 to 2021, inflation was 76%, meaning actual returns were -4.4% per year.

That's a 60% inflation-adjusted loss compared to 259% inflation-adjusted gains for buy-and-hold S&P investors.

Remember all those doomsday predictions about huge market crashes? Like John Hussman or Robert Kiyosaki?

Business Insider

You can only lose 60%, 70%, or 80% of your money if you try to time the market and fail. If you trust in the genius of global capitalism to solve the world's problems and grow profits, you will win in the long term (barring an apocalypse).

1930 to 1920 (Bank of America)

Bank of America shows the most extreme example of market timing. If you could somehow avoid the single worst day of each year (on average) since 1930, you'd have turned $1 into almost $38,000 instead of $18, as what happened from 1930 to 1920.

But note what happens if you miss the single best daily gains of the year—just 90 market days generated 99.85% of the gains. That means an inflation-adjusted loss of 3% per year for 90 years.

That's a 94% inflation-adjusted loss if you missed the single best daily gain each year for 90 years.

For context, the Great Depression crash was 87%. In other words, if you try to time the market, you risk a complete loss, even if you're only timing it with the S&P 500.

Yes, You Can Lose Nearly All Your Money Owning This Incredible Index

Charlie Bilello

Of course, the average investor isn't that bad a market timer to suffer the worst-case scenario. But they're still pretty bad.

JPMorgan Asset Management

From 2002 to 2021, the average investor achieved 29% inflation-adjusted returns while the S&P almost tripled.

Why Personalized Volatility Tolerance Is Critical To Not Just Your Physical Health But Your Financial Future

Behavioral psychology research shows that humans feel twice as distressed at losing $1 as making $1. Loss aversion explains why investors get so scared by market pullbacks, corrections and bear markets.

Charlie Bilello

Since March 2009, the bottom of the Great Recession, when stocks hit a peak decline of 58% intra-day, stocks have suffered 28 pullbacks, corrections, and bear markets.

That's three bear markets (measured intra-day lows) in the last 15 years.

An average of one every five years, while the average since WWII is every six years.

Yes, even with the "free money forever" Zero Interest Rate Policy or ZIRP and all that money printing by the Fed, we had more bear markets than normal.

And yet stocks have done this.

Ycharts

Even value investors, suffering through one of the most extreme periods of value underperformance relative to growth in history, have "only" made 712%, despite 28 market downturns.

That's a 12.3% inflation-adjusted return for value investors, the most "suffering" of all US investors in the last 15 years.

Index Total Return Since March 2009 Annual Return Inflation Adjusted Return Nasdaq 1790% 21.65% 1358.95% S&P 900% 16.59% 708.18% High-Yield Stocks 718% 15.04% 576.65% Value Stocks 712% 14.98% 572.05% Click to enlarge

(Source: Ycharts, Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Almost 7X your money for value investors, 8X for US investors in general, if you bought and held.

The Key To Sleeping Well At Night Might Surprise You

Asset allocation, the mix of stocks, bonds, cash, and alternatives, explains 90% to 100% of long-term portfolio returns.

It's not stock picking that will help you retire rich and stay rich in retirement. Not unless you got lucky and loaded up on Nvidia decades ago and then held on through every one of these crashes.

Portfolio Visualizer

In other words, while volatility is not a fundamental risk, it's a huge psychological risk for most people.

Asset Allocation Peak Declines During Average Bear Markets Since 2000

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

As Charlie Munger said, "Invert, always invert." Don't ask what can go right, but what can go wrong.

If excessive volatility can cause you to panic sell, then volatility is your portfolio's critical point of failure. So, try to build a portfolio with a historical volatility profile suitable for your emotional needs.

Most investors' biggest issue is taking on too much volatility risk for their emotional wellbeing.

They panic sell into a correction or bear market, then stay in cash for too long. And then enter the market after a big run-up and panic sell again in the next downturn.

This is why so many investors think the market is a rigged casino stacked against them.

The market is a casino... in the short term, anything can happen. In the long term, the house always wins. Buying and holding great companies is turning yourself into the house that always wins over time.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund (NYSEARCA:JEPI) comes in here.

JEPI: An 8% Yielding Monthly-Paying ETF That's Perfect For Two Kinds Of Investors

JEPI is one of the most popular options-based high-yield ETFs in the world.

Ycharts

That's partially luck. JEPI launched right before the 2022 Great Inflation bear market when high market volatility caused option premiums to explode, resulting in yields as high as 13%.

Ycharts

JEPI is much less volatile than the S&P, and that's by design.

JEPI's Strategy Makes It The Gold Standard Of Covered Call ETFs

JPMorgan Asset Management

JEPI uses equity-linked notes, or ELNs, an option strategy that captures more upside than traditional covered calls for the same income. This allows JEPI to invest 85% of its portfolio in stocks and generate impressive income from just 15% of the portfolio.

See the risk section for the downside of ELNs.

JPMorgan Asset Management

Management selects high-quality blue chips weighted by earnings stability and lower volatility.

JPMorgan Asset Management

JEPI owns some of the world's best companies, which generate strong income when ELN volatility is high.

JPMorgan Asset Management

Historically, JEPI's ELN income strategy has yielded 8%.

JPMorgan Asset Management

Long-term management guides for 1% to 2% yield and 5% to 8% option income to generate 6% to 10% long-term total returns, or about 8% mid range.

Why is that so attractive? Historically, the 60-40 stock/bond retirement portfolio has delivered 6% to 7%.

JEPI is designed to be a high-yield, monthly paying alternative to the 60-40 retirement portfolio.

60-40 Historical Returns since 2007

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

The 60-40 historically captures 80% of the market's downside and 70% of the upside.

JEPI is designed to capture 85% of the upside with 65% of the downside.

JPMorgan Asset Management

JEPI aims to achieve an 8% monthly yield over time with better volatility-adjusted returns than the S&P. That means a solid upside/downside capture ratio, with that 85% upside and 65% downside target.

JPMorgan Asset Management

Thus far, they've captured 65% of the upside with 57% of the downside. For those seeking low volatility, including an impressive 4% loss in 2022, just a fraction of the S&P's 18% loss, JEPI is doing an admirable job.

JEPIX Gives Us A Longer Track Record For JEPI's Strategy

JEPIX has the same strategy as JEPI, with the same managers just the mutual fund version and it's been around two years longer.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

JEPIX shows that JEPI is likely to hit its total return targets. However, its historical downside and upside capture targets might be unrealistic.

Its low volatility of less than 13% per year, similar to the 60-40, is a testament to its strong strategy to help investors profit from equities with less volatility and maximum low-risk income.

Risk Profile: Who JEPI Is Perfect For And Who Should Stay Away

ELNs are not risky when managed well. However, they do have counter-party risk. In the event of another Great Financial Crisis, some of those counterparties might default.

JPMorgan Asset Management

JPMorgan Asset Management

Here's the elevator pitch JEPI tells RIAs to make to their clients. Great income, low volatility. That's fair.

However, there's a very big catch.

First, taxes.

JEPI uses Equity Linked Notes (ELNs) to generate monthly income for their investors. In the eyes of the IRS, the income generated by these ELNs is taxed as ordinary income." - Fidelity

Like bond income (other than Munis), REIT dividends, and covered call income, JEPI dividends are taxed as ordinary income. That means taxes are at your top marginal tax rate.

For some investors, such as the top tax bracket in New York City, that can be 55%.

That's compared to 0% to 23.8% tax rates for capital gains, depending on your tax bracket.

Nerd Wallet

What does this mean for tax-adjusted returns?

Since its inception in 2018, JEPIX has generated 8.36% annual returns. That's right in line with management's target returns and better than the 6% annual returns of the 60-40.

However, the tax-adjusted returns are just 4.3% because of a 3.75% tax expense ratio.

ETF Pre-Tax Annual Return Since Inception Post-Tax Return Tax Expense Ratio JEPI 8.36% 4.29% 4.07% VNQ (REITS) 7.48% 5.63% 1.85% BAGPX (60-40) 6.02% 4.51% 1.51% SCHD 12.80% 11.72% 1.08% COWZ (FCF Yield, Deep Value) 13.53% 12.72% 0.81% SPY (S&P) 10.13% 9.48% 0.65% QQQ (Nasdaq) 9.74% 9.21% 0.53% Click to enlarge

(Source: Morningstar)

JEPI should be owned in a tax-advantaged account. And here's why.

If You Live Off Dividends In A Taxable Account, JEPI Is Probably A Bad Idea

All total returns include dividends and assume dividend reinvestment with no taxes.

Imagine someone owning JEPI in an IRA and DRIPing their dividends.

However, look at what happens to returns if you are not reinvesting dividends.

Historical Returns Since 2018 Without Dividend Reinvestment

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

JEPI's strategy would have generated -1.4% annual returns for the last six years if you had spent all the dividends instead of reinvesting them.

-5% Annual Inflation-Adjusted Total Returns

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

And that doesn't include the 4% annual tax bill on that income.

-8.82% annual returns is what JEPI's inflation-adjusted post-tax principle would have achieved in a taxable account.

8.25% income - 8.82% annual inflation-adjusted return = -0.47% annual return even factoring in income.

In other words, if you plan to retire using JEPI income to pay your bills rather than reinvesting those dividends, you need to own this in a tax-advantaged account. Otherwise, JEPI will not be economically viable.

Bottom Line: JEPI: An 8% Yielding Monthly-Paying ETF That's Perfect For Two Kinds Of Investors

While JEPI is not an ETF that I own or plan to own because it doesn't meet my family's needs, it's an excellent choice for two kinds of investors.

Tax-advantages accounts.

Those seeking a superior one-ticker solution to the 60-40 retirement portfolio.

JEPI is designed for superior returns than a 60-40, utilizing superior option strategies than other covered call ETFs.

My CPA considers it the "gold standard" covered by ETFs, and I agree.

For those owning it as a lower volatility strategy to compound wealth in tax-advantaged accounts like an IRA or 401K.

If you own it in a Roth IRA, it can be a so-called "retirement dream stock" as long as you understand its limitations and that its 13% annular returns since inception are not typical or expected.