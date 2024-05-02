American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.26K Followers

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 2, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Musgrave - Vice President of Investor Relations
Susan Hardwick - President and CEO
Cheryl Norton - EVP and Chief Operating Officer
John Griffith - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Richard Sunderland - JPMorgan
Angie Storozynski - Seaport
Gregg Orrill - UBS
Aditya Gandhi - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to American Water's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and is also being webcast with an accompanying slide presentation through the company's Investor Relations Web site. The audio webcast archive will be available for one year on American Water's Investor Relations website.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Aaron Musgrave, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Musk, you may begin

Aaron Musgrave

Thank you, Betsy. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us for today's call. At the end of our prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions. Let me first go over some safe harbor language. Today, we will be making forward-looking statements that represent our expectations regarding our future performance or other future events. These statements are predictions based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions. However, since these statements deal with future events, they are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the results indicated or implied by such statements. Additional information regarding these risks, uncertainties and factors as well as a more detailed analysis of our financials and other important information is provided in the first quarter earnings release and in our March 31st Form 10-Q, each filed yesterday with the SEC. And finally, all statements during this presentation related to earnings and earnings per share refer to diluted earnings and diluted earnings

Recommended For You

About AWK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AWK

Trending Analysis

Trending News