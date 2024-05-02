Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.26K Followers

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrea Christopher - Head, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Peter Greenleaf - Chief Executive Officer
Joe Miller - Chief Financial Officer
Greg Keenan - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Farzin Haque - Jefferies
Stacy Ku - TD Cowen
Joseph Schwartz - Leerink Partners
Ed Arce - H.C. Wainwright
David Martin - Bloom Burton

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Andrea Christopher, Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. Please go ahead, Andrea.

Andrea Christopher

Thank you, operator, and thank you to everyone for joining today's call and webcast. Joining me on the call this morning are Peter Greenleaf, Aurinia's Chief Executive Officer; Joe Miller, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Greg Keenan, our Chief Medical Officer.

Today, we will review and discuss Aurinia's 2024 first quarter financial and operational results as communicated in the company's press release issued this morning. The company also filed its quarterly financial statements on Form 10-Q this morning. For more information, please refer to Aurinia's filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities authorities, which are also available on Aurinia's website at auriniapharma.com.

During today's call, Aurinia may make forward-looking statements based on current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. For a discussion of factors that could affect Aurinia's future financial results and business, please refer to the disclosures in Aurinia's press release, its quarterly report on Form

Recommended For You

About AUPH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AUPH

Trending Analysis

Trending News