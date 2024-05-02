Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.26K Followers

Bausch Health Companies [BHC] Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Appio - CEO
John Barresi - Interim CFO
Garen Sarafian - IR

Conference Call Participants

Glen Santangelo - Jefferies
Michael Nedelcovych - TD Cowen
Douglas Miehm - RBC Capital Markets
Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI
Chi Fong - Bank of America
David Amsellem - Piper Sandler
Les Sulewski - Truist Securities

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Bausch Health first quarter 2024 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Garen Sarafian, Investor Relations at Bausch. You may begin.

Garen Sarafian

Good morning, and welcome to Bausch Health’s first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Participating in today’s call are Thomas Appio, Chief Executive Officer of Bausch Health, and John Barresi, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that our presentation today contains forward-looking information. We ask you to take a moment to read the forward-looking statements disclaimer at the beginning of the Slides that accompany this presentation, as it contains important information. Our actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Please refer to our SEC filings and filings with the Canadian securities administrators for a list of some of the risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations. We use non-GAAP financial measures to help investors understand our ongoing business performance. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, and should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. You

Recommended For You

About BHC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BHC

Trending Analysis

Trending News