Wall Street Lunch: Peloton CEO Steps Down

Peloton also announces layoffs, but shares fall post-earnings. (0:16) Novo Nordisk faces weight-loss drug price competition. (2:20) Second Boeing whistleblower dies. (3:28)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) announced that Barry McCarthy is stepping down from his roles as CEO, President, and board director. McCarthy will become a strategic advisor to the company through the end of the year.

The Peloton board has initiated a search to identify Peloton's next CEO. Meanwhile, Karen Boone, current Peloton Chairwoman, and Chris Bruzzo, a Peloton Director, will serve as interim co-CEOs.

The company also announced that it will lay off 15% of its global workforce.

The stock initial popped on the announcement of leadership change but is now tumbling after it missed quarterly consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines.

In today’s trading

Stocks are higher, but the major averages are seeing resistance right around the peak of where they were Wednesday when Fed chief Jay Powell was speaking.

Rates are mixed, coming off lows after another batch of Q1 data that leaned to the stagflationary side.

Q1 nonfarm productivity crept up 0.3% Q/Q, less than the +0.9% expected and slowing markedly from the +3.5% pace in the previous quarter. Unit labor costs climbed 4.7% Q/Q, much stronger than the +3.3% expected and accelerating from +0.4% in Q4 2023. The measure reflects a 5.0% increase in hourly compensation along with the productivity gain.

But Well Fargo’s economists noted that “when measured over the past year, nonfarm productivity growth is up 2.9%, the strongest gain in three years. Unit labor cost growth, which can be viewed as the productivity-adjusted cost of labor, increased just 1.8% over the past year.”

“The downward trend in ULCs points to inflationary pressure from the jobs market continuing to subside and is supportive of inflation resuming its downward trend later this year.”

Initial jobless claims stayed steady at 208,000 for the week, a touch lower than expected. Continuing claims fell to 1.774 million vs. the 1.8 million consensus.

Among active stocks

Novo Nordisk (NVO) boosted its full-year outlook on the back of strong Q1 results, driven by increased demand for its GLP-1-based diabetes and weight-loss drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy. Wegovy sales more than doubled, and Ozempic sales grew 43% in constant currency.

But the stock edged down as the company said it is facing pricing pressure from competitors.

Fastly (FSLY) plunged as Bank of America downgraded the content delivery network company to Underperform from Buy with a price target of $8.

Analyst Madeline Brooks says: "Decelerating growth in Fastly’s largest customers, share loss in delivery, and limited visibility in 2H cause us to question a rebound in 2024. While we continue to like Fastly’s positioning in the edge compute market, we see it as a 2025 opportunity instead of a near-term growth driver."

And J.P. Morgan

upgraded Carvana (CVNA) to Overweight from Neutral . Analyst Rajat Gupta said Carvana's Q1 results showed continued rapid progress on all fronts. His view is that there is still ample room for the company to accelerate growth.

In other news of note

A former quality auditor at Spirit AeroSystems (SPR), who had alleged that company leadership had ignored defects on Boeing’s (BA) 737 Max, died Tuesday morning after struggling with an infection.

The Seattle Times says Josh Dean lived in Wichita, Kansas, where Spirit is headquartered. He was 45 years old and had been in good health. A family member said Dean had died after two weeks in critical condition.

He had provided testimony in a shareholder lawsuit against Spirit and also filed a complaint with the FAA that claimed “serious and gross misconduct by senior quality management of the 737 production line” at the company. Spirit is a supplier of airplane parts to Boeing and Airbus.

Dean was a client of a South Carolina law firm that also represented Boeing whistleblower John “Mitch” Barnett. In March, Barnett was found dead in an apparent suicide.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner

Ned Davis Research’s Crowd Sentiment Poll ended its third-longest streak of optimism since 1995.

For the first time in 20 weeks, the poll ended its optimism zone. NDR says S&P 500 returns have been “slightly weaker than average” for the next three months following periods of optimism ending.

In addition, analysts say that both optimism and pessimism streaks have become more common, with the six longest runs of “excessive optimism” coming after 2016.

Analyst Ed Clissold says when it comes to pessimism streaks, the 200-day streak that ended in January of last year “reflected pervasive recession fears.” That was the second longest run after the 2008–2009 financial crisis.