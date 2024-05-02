WinzenT/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) stock has lost about 5.57% over the last year underperforming the S&P 500 by a margin of about 26%.

However, despite the stock's underperformance, I am bullish on this stock in the long run due to its strategic growth with an acceleration plan. Further, the company's financial strength and market position alongside its innovation and favorable consumer trends back my bullish stance. Given my bullish outlook on this stock and the fact this stock is undervalued based on relative valuation metrics and a DCF model; I recommend the stock to potential investors at a discount.

Company Profile

This company has a rich history spanning over two centuries. It boasts a diversified portfolio that includes iconic beer brands like Coors Light, Miller Lite, and Blue Moon Belgian White among others. Although it has its roots in beer, Molson has expanded its offerings to a modern portfolio that stretches beyond traditional beer products.

Geographically, the company is diversified with about 80% of its net sales coming from America and the rest from Canada and other regions.

The company's commitment to sustainability is underscored in its ambitious targets for 2025. The company aims to impact its employees positively, consumers society, and the environment. In my view, this reflects its dedication to raising industry standards something I believe amounts to a good reputation.

Based on this brief overview, I can assert that this company appears to be valuing tradition while also embracing innovation. Its expansion into the broader beverage market while maintaining its commitment to sustainability is indicative of its forward-thinking approach that could resonate well with both traditional beer enthusiasts and a new generation of consumers. Its long history and adaptation to modern market demands demonstrate a balance between honoring its heritage and pursuing growth and innovation, something I believe bodes well for sustainable growth since it can appeal both to traditional and modern customers.

Strategic Growth

One aspect that has inspired my bullish outlook for this stock is its growth acceleration plan introduced in October 2023. The plan entails five pillars aimed at propelling the company forward. For this article, I will focus on three major pillars that, I believe, will be instrumental in driving this company's future success. The first pillar is growing core power brand net revenue. TAP aims to consistently grow its core power brands which include Coors Light, Miller Lite, and Coors Banquet in the US and in the international markets. In my view, by investing in and promoting its core power brand the company will be able to consolidate its market share in the beer industry where competition is intense, and consumer preferences are constantly evolving. This would position the company in a competitive place where it can now compete through its innovation and diversity hence sustainable growth. A good example of its innovation is its Simply Spiked Lemonade. The product was developed through collaboration with Coca-Cola company, and it has emerged as one of the top-selling products selling more than 6 million cans within four weeks in the market.

The product is unique from competitors due to its unique blend of flavors. Further, the product's success is a reflection of the company's ability to innovate within the rapidly growing hard seltzer and flavored malt beverage market, tapping into consumer trends and preferences for new drinking options.

The second pillar is aggressive premiumization. Molson has been focusing on making its portfolio both the beer and beyond beer categories premium products. This move is aimed at increasing the net revenue from its above-premium portfolio to about a third of its brand net revenue. I am viewing this initiative holistically because I believe this would imply offering higher-quality products at higher price points. This not only helps in increasing net revenue but also enhances the brand's image and appeals to consumers who are willing to pay more for premium products. Most interestingly, the company is adopting premiumization of its core products when the market for premium alcohol is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.10% between 2024 and 2034. In my view, this is a smart move that is likely to yield high revenues and margins for this company.

Thirdly, the company is scaling beyond beer. TAP is expanding its beyond beer portfolio which includes Flavor, and Spirits among others. This business line is expected to drive about half of its above-premium net sales revenue growth over the medium term. I am thrilled by this move for two major reasons; the first is that the non-alcoholic beverage market is projected to grow at a solid CAGR of 7.44% between 2024 and 2033. This makes it a major growth catalyst given the company's diversity, both geographically and product-wise not forgetting its innovation. Secondly, its premiumization target is very feasible considering that more non-alcoholic consumers buy premium products. According to global data, about 52% of non-alcoholic consumers buy premium products.

Based on this background, I believe this strategic growth plan will be a long-term growth catalyst because it not only focuses on market expansion through diversifying into new market segments by expanding the non-alcoholic brands but also growing the presence of its core brands. The premiumization ambition is backed by solid market and consumer trends which almost assure the success of the ambition thus promising higher revenues and margins in the future. With this information, I am confident that this company's future is bright, and therefore my bullish stance is based on a solid foundation of sustainable growth.

In a bid to support why I believe this strategy will pay off, I will draw your attention to the Q1 2024 performance and reflect on some milestones achieved through this strategy. First off, the company grew its net sales by 10.7% and 10.1% in constant currency. Secondly, the company grew its pretax income by almost 69% translating to significant margin expansion. Above all, its brand volume growth was consolidated at 4.4% with significant contributions from core brands. I believe these results underscore the company's forward strides against the acceleration plan with a major emphasis on the strengths of its core power brands, and therefore I am justified to bank on this strategy for sustainable future growth especially given the favorable market and consumer trends discussed above.

Financial Strength

TAP has demonstrated its strong financial strength through its solid financial performance and healthy balance sheet. To begin with, the company has grown its revenue from $9.65 billion in 2020 to $11.7 billion in 2023, and its operating profit and net margin from $1.28 billion and negative 9.83% respectively to $1.72 billion and positive 8.11% in 2023. To solidify its strong financial performance, in its Q1 2024 report dated 30th, April 2024, the company reported revenue of $2.60 billion marking a YoY growth of 10.66% and beating estimates by $91.55 million. Net income grew by about 186.6% to $207.8 million. This solid performance is attributed to high sales volume, strategic pricing strategy, and cost management which happen to be embodied in the strategic growth strategy, giving us a reason to expect stronger future performance.

Moving to the balance sheet, TAP has a very robust financial footing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48 which implies a very low leverage hence minimal debt risk. Further, the company's total assets can cover its total debt more than 4x speaking volumes of how strong the balance sheet is. More interestingly, in Q1 2024, the company had a net debt to underlying EBITDA ratio of 2.2x which is a great improvement from 2.98x from the previous year. In summary, TAP has a very solid balance sheet with minimal debt risk which offers them much-needed financial flexibility to weather any adversity as well as invest in growth opportunities.

Given this background, I expect this strong financial strength to contribute to my bullish stance in several ways. To begin with, I expect this solid profile to instill confidence in investors, attracting them to this stock and resulting in increased demand for the stock hence higher valuation. Secondly, the strong financial footing provides means to pursue growth opportunities and manage risks effectively all of which contribute to a bullish trajectory in the market. Above all, this robust financial health translates to strong fundamentals which mostly lead to bullish sentiments, and occasionally solid fundamentals are valued highly in the market.

Valuation

In valuing this stock, I will use both relative valuation metrics as well as a DCF model. To begin with, TAP has a trailing PE of 13.10 which is below the sector median of 19.79, indicating that the stock is trading at a 33.80% discount to its earnings. To support my undervaluation case, I ran a DCF model based on the following assumptions; I assumed a growth rate of 5% given that the company's 10-year FCF CAGR of 4.87%. My rate is slightly higher to reflect the bright outlook of the company. Further, I assumed a discount rate of 6% which is the company's WACC as shown below.

Given these assumptions and using the trailing FCF/share of $6.49 as my base case, below is my model output.

Based on my estimation, TAP has a fair value of $79.25 which translates to an upside potential of about 39%. The double-digit undervaluation coincides with the relative valuation metric undervaluation which affirms that TAP is trading at a bargain, and therefore it is a good value opportunity.

Risks

While I am bullish on this stock, investing here carries its share of risks just like any other investment. One of the major risks of investing in TAP is evolving consumer preferences. Although the company has a diverse portfolio, and they are innovative, it could be unable to adapt quickly enough to the increasing trend towards healthier lifestyles and alternative beverage options something which could result in a lost market share. Secondly, the company is faced with currency fluctuation risk. Since Molson is a global company, it is exposed to currency exchange rate fluctuations and this may impact their financial performance when converting revenues and expenses from weaker currencies to US dollars.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TAP is an attractive investment opportunity with a strategic growth plan backed by favorable market and consumer trends. Its solid financial strength acts as a buffer against economic adversity and offers the company much-needed financial flexibility to invest in growth opportunities. Given its double-digit upside potential, I recommend this stock to potential investors at a discount.